Ideas for National Pastrami Sandwich Day, plus other Columbia foodie news

Saturday, Jan. 14, is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day.
Short of jumping a plane to New York City, honor the day by ordering a Psst-Try-Me (New York-style, of course) at DiPrato’s or one of the selections from the Pastrami section of 5th Avenue Deli’s menu. Keep it classic with the Devine Street – hold the onion and horseradish mayo.
Jason’s Deli has a build-your-own hot pastrami sandwich (with half a pound of meat), or go kosher with local icons Groucho’s Deli and Andy’s Deli.
Foodie events
Beer + Chocolate: Celebrate the Victory Java Cask release as Joseph Vernon of Evolution through Chocolate pairs Victory Jubilee with spiced pear truffle, Victory Blackboard No. 3 with lemon basil, Victory Selene with banana clove, and Victory Java Cask with espresso caramel bourbon pecan truffle. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St. $16; first-come, first-served, as supplies are limited. www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Cooking classes at Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: with Chef Francois Fisera. Saturday, Jan. 14, wine tasting, with white Italian wines paired with Jean Georges’ black truffle and fontina pizza; Monday, Jan. 16, Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 20, chicken pot pie. 6:15 p.m. start for classes at 3001 Millwood Ave. $39, wine extra. www.fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
New and noteworthy
Tallulah: If you haven’t been able to get a seat at Tallulah during the restaurant’s reservations-only soft opening, don’t worry. The new eatery in the former Dianne’s on Devine at 2400 Devine St. will officially open for business Thursday, Jan. 12. Tallulah’s dining room and dinner menu will be open and available 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The bar and bar menu will be open and available 5:30-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. The full dinner menu also will be available nightly at the bar until 10 p.m. Tallulah’s cuisine features a mix of classic French and modern American style.
Soda City expanding: Columbia’s downtown Soda City Market is expanding, according to the Main Street District. The outdoor market open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays in the 1500 block of Main Street will expand this year to fill the 1300 and 1400 blocks as well. The market, which moved to Main Street in 2012, offers a mix of local and regional food and craft vendors.
