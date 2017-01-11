How I Go Columbia: Filmmaker Wade Sellers

Making a living as a filmmaker was always the goal for Wade Sellers.
Being able to have that career in his hometown didn’t seem as possible when he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in media arts.
Sellers began working on low-budget indie films and commercials before moving to New York City to cut his teeth as a cinematographer. Over time, he gained clients such as Nickelodeon and Martha Stewart Living until work brought back him to the South for good. He founded the independent production company Coal Powered Filmworks in 2008.
In 2009 Sellers, was presented an opportunity to direct a documentary about South Carolina’s World War II veterans. At the end of its run, “South Carolinians in World War 2” produced an eight-hour mini-series, the nationally broadcast “Man and Moment” series and a finale titled “Return To Normandy.” Currently, Sellers is directing a documentary titled “Valor in Vietnam,” which will air later this year.
His latest project, “25 Artists,” profiles 25 Columbia-area visual artists. It opens at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., on Thursday, Jan. 12.
EAT
For lunch you can’t go wrong with the chicken salad with black beans from El Burrito. My wife and I love to grab dinner with friends at Baan Sawan or Motor Supply. Arirang or Village of India are favorites as well.
DRINK
I’m usually a little lower key, so it’s usually The Whig, Hunter Gatherer or River Rat. Bourbon is a favorite spot for me, and Josh Streetman’s creations at Motor Supply are second to none.
PLAY
I’ve been told I’m a bit of a workaholic, but I try to stay as active as possible. My wife got me back into tennis, and we love playing at Rockbridge Club or Southeast Park. For nights out, Arts and Draughts is always fun, and we love bowling with friends or playing trivia.
LISTEN
Live local music is as strong as it has been in years. Art Bar’s lineups are always strong, and I love what the Music Farm has done with their space. I also think the Jam Room Fest is the best music fest of the year.
SEE
There’s always a great opportunity to get out and see the natural beauty that’s around Columbia. The work Palmetto Conservation Foundation does is amazing. I love the Peak to Prosperity path and walking the trestle that crosses the Broad River. In town, the Columbia Museum of Art never disappoints, as well as catching a show at Trustus or a movie at the Nickelodeon.
