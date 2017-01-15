Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 15 and beyond

SUNDAY, JAN. 15
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
HISTORICAL JEWISH MARKER UNVEILED: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Beth Shalom Cemetery. The Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative (CJHI), in partnership with the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina and Historic Columbia, will dedicate a South Carolina Historical Marker. The public is invited to be part of the dedication and enjoy free tours of the cemetery after the dedication with state archaeologist Jonathan Leader. 5827 N Trenholm Rd. (803) 782-2500, www.historiccolumbia.org/cjhi
DOLLAR SUNDAY: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Every third Sunday of the month, residents of Richland and Lexington counties are invited to tour of one of Historic Columbia’s house museums for just $1! Visit the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens and explore one of Columbia’s grandest houses and gardens. Tickets can be purchased at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills, located at 1616 Blanding Street. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. 1616 Blanding St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org
SUNDAYS WITH STEINWAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Join us for an extraordinary afternoon piano performance with Chang-Yong Shin. Twenty-one year old Korean pianist Shin was the winner of the First Prize in the 2016 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. He has won prizes at competitions around the world. He was the first prize winner of the Kookmin Ilbo & Hansei University music competition (2005); Grand prizes at the C.Bechstein & Samik music competition (2006), the Hankook Ilbo competition (2006), and the CBS competition (2008); First prize at the Ewha & Kyeonghyang competition (2008), third prize at the Chopin Junior competition and the Eumyeon competition in 2005. Free, but RSVP to ensure a seat. The Village at Sandhill, 470 Town Center Place #16. (803) 254-2777, https://ricemusichouse.com/
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Sunday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Written by Robert Harling, the action is set in Truvy’s (Penry Gustafson) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Stephanie Keel) (who is not sure whether or not she is still married) the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Cecilia Stevenson); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Julie McCallum) who has a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Kristin Cobb) whose daughter, Shelby (Jessica Butel) is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with great southern lines and acerbic repartee, the play takes the audience through a delightfully funny story which moves toward tragedy when an unexpected death occurs. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but it also draws on the underlying strength and love of its characters and the writer’s special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company both in good times and in bad. $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MONDAY, JAN. 16
COLUMBIA COLLEGE MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CELEBRATION: 9 a.m. Monday at Breed Leadership Center, Columbia College campus. Columbia College’s MLK celebration, themed “Cultivating Justice: Be the Light in the Darkness,” is open to the public and will feature a day of breakout sessions and performances. Also not to be missed is renowned speaker/storyteller Traciana Graves. Graves was voted “America’s Most Fearless Woman” by the Huffington Post. She has earned national recognition as America’s leading strategist for creating safe and cohesive campuses. Using her passion and bullying + incivility prevention expertise, she has helped create more engaged, productive, and innovative campus communities for more than 100 colleges.
29TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. CELEBRATION: 4 p.m. Monday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and Community Center. The City of Columbia and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation announced that Claflin University President Dr. Henry Tisdale will be the keynote speaker. Tisdale has served as the university’s president since 1994. The celebration will also include performances from Lower Richland High School and Claflin University’s Concert Choir. A wreath laying ceremony commemorating the historic marker honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held at 3:06 p.m. at the corner of Harden and Greene streets. Members of the Alpha Psi Lambda and Omicron Iota Lambda chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will lead the ceremony. 2300 Greene St. Shireese M. Bell, (803) 545-3100, smbell@columbiasc.net. www.columbiasc.net
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATIVE LECTURE: 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary (Stavros Hall). Join The Academy of Faith and Leadership for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Lecture featuring Dr. Obery Hendricks. In this politically and racially charged time, Dr. Obery Hendricks will address the issues that are dividing and hindering peace in America. Cornel West calls Dr. Hendricks “one of the last few grand prophetic intellectuals.” Dr. Hendricks is a visiting scholar at Columbia University. He is an ordained Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Currently Dr. Hendricks serves on the Religion and Foreign Policy Working Group at the U. S. Department of State. Dr. Hendricks is the author of the bestselling book, ‘The Politics of Jesus: Rediscovering the True Revolutionary Nature of Jesus Teachings and How They Have Been Corrupted’ (Doubleday, 2006). Free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated as seating is limited. 4201 N. Main St. (803) 786-5150
THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION): 8 p.m. Monday at the Market Space at 701 Whaley. Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same. Neil Simon takes us back to the 1980s as this group of women tackle relationship issues with each other and their significant others in hilarious fashion. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students, $10 for children. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com/the-odd-couple.html
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
“HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED”: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at McKissick Museum, 2nd floor lobby. “Holocaust Remembered” recalls the harrowing history of World War II. It follows the history of the Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe and clarifies the aim of their “Final Solution,” the extermination of all the Jews of Europe. This exhibition of 24 panels, created by the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission in 2006, tracks this history, but places its emphasis on some of the people from South Carolina who played a significant role in liberating the concentration camps, including their eyewitness accounts. “Holocaust Remembered” also highlights the Jewish Holocaust survivor families that immigrated to South Carolina, and speaks to the lessons we all can learn from the history of the Holocaust. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Tap along with Mumble in “Happy Feet” 4D Experience in Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D at 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and Laser Fun at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
WINTER IS FOR THE BIRDS!: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Learn about the birds at our park and in your back yards at this time of year. We’ll look around to find birds, so bring binoculars and field guides if you have them. Afterward, we will assemble some pine cone and seed feeders that you can take home to encourage avian visitors to visit your own back yard. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
“LET THE GLORY PASS AWAY” RELEASE EVENT: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delaney’s Speakeasy. Award-winning local author, educator, and entrepreneur James D. McCallister’s third novel, “Let the Glory Pass Away”, will be released in print and ebook editions. McCallister will be signing and reading from the novel. Live music will be performed by local singer-songwriters Bentz Kirby and Chris Compton. While this novel is the third tale set in his fictionalized midlands of South Carolina, McCallister wrote this story as a new introduction to what he calls his Neo-Southern Gothic “Edgewater County” series, which includes eight additional novels and story collections, all of which are complete. 711 Saluda Ave. (803) 255-0869, www.jamesdmccallister.com
THE DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES IN PHYSICS AND ASTRONOMY: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business (Room #101). The Spring series continues with Dr. Adam Riess, an internationally renowned astrophysicist, Nobel laureate, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. This public lecture is entitled: “Supernovae and the Discovery of the Accelerating Universe”. Dr. Riess will also present a colloquium entitled, “Expansion of the Universe Seen by Hubble,” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library in Program Room #132 beginning at 3:30 pm. Events are free of charge and everyone is invited. 1014 Greene St. (803) 777-3176, physics.sc.edu/lectureseries
THE LISTENING ROOM EXPERIENCE: THE MUSIC OF CHET BAKER: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday at So You Want to Dance Ballroom. Tired of straining to hear the music above the bar crowds? Looks like Columbia is getting a true listening room. Mark Rapp will kick things off when he brings together Nick Brewer (keys), Sam Edwards (bass), Chris Church (percussion) and Amanda Mayo (vocals). The focus will be the music of Chet Baker. Great acoustics and a great dance floor, should you want to move to the music. Plenty of free parking. $10 cover; $8 for students. Includes a beverage and snacks. 554 Meeting St. West Columbia. (803) 569-0380, http://colajazz.com/event/listening-room-chet-baker/
MAESTRO PORTNOY & FRIENDS: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Mike Mills, who founded the alternative rock band R.E.M. is one of performers who will celebrate Donald Portnoy’s final year as director of the USC Symphony. Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie will perform Mills’ composition, “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra.” Mills and McDuffie have been friends since they were teenagers. Inspired by the blurred lines between contemporary classical and pop music, McDuffie commissioned Mills to write a new composition that they could share with both classical and rock audiences. The new work debuted in June 2016 with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. The concerto, with orchestration and additional music by David Mallamud, features violinist McDuffie, a four-member rock band led by Mills on bass and keyboard with two electric guitarists and a drummer. The first half of the concert features Robert Jesselson, cello; Three Baritones: Jacob Will, Hal McIntosh and Marc Rattray; and soprano Diana Amos. $30, general public; $25 for seniors, USC faculty and staff; $8 for students. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
2017 COMMUNITY INFORMATION STATION: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Works Ministry. Many healthcare vendors, public safety agency representatives, community organizations and businesses will be present including: Benefits Bank Counselors who will make sure you and your family get the medical and financial assistance you deserve. Special assistance will also be available for our Vets and their families and make appointments for free tax preparation. FBI agents will assist in downloading the new FBI Child ID App for Android and Smart Phones. They will also do finger printing for Child ID Kits while supplies last. Richland County Sheriff Deputies will perform child seat safety checks to make sure that precious cargo you’re carrying is buckled in safe and sound. Palmetto Health Mobile Clinic personnel will conduct general health checkups, blood pressure checks, prostate screening and diabetes testing. Senior Resources will take applications for those interested in helping deliver Meals on Wheels, join the Foster Grandparents or Senior Companion programs. Capital City Dentistry will be on site with free giveaways and will make appointments for more involved exams and treatments. The South Carolina State Housing and Finance Development Authority will share their programs that assist residents with everything from rental subsidies to mortgage assistance. The Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging will share their programs and support for our senior residents that enable them to remain independent longer. And, information on eating healthy at affordable prices will be available through the Ministry’s FreshBox Program. Information will also be given to help with Second Chance Banking from Woodforest Bank, learn your body’s correct alignment from a licensed chiropractor and much more! Come out and enjoy the games, prizes, refreshments and information on how to have a healthier and happier 2017! Open and free to the general public.1700 Alta Vista Dr., Suite 270. (803) 754-5300
ROSS HOLMES AND ALTHEA JACKSON: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Rosso in Trenholm Plazza. Ross and Aletha feature a wide variety of music from jazz, standards (Sinatra, Darin, Bennett, Martin) to doo-wop and everything in between. 4840 Forest Dr. (803)787-3949 for reservations.
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
LEADING LADIES CABARET: 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Comedy House. “Leading Ladies Cabaret” is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Special Guest: Lawanda Jackson! $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, http://comedyhouse.us/
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: DAVID RODRIGUEZ: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Rodriguez is a solo saxophonist with over 20 years experience. He has played various venues, private parties and social gatherings. He plays a lot of smooth jazz dinner music as well as Latin Jazz. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesday at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
BEASPACIFICASPOSSIBLE::26: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Art Center. BeAsPacificAsPossible::26 is an ecoacoustic audio-visual installation work created in collaboration with video artist OK Keyes. Custom software takes data in real-time from NOAA buoys distributed across the Pacific Ocean. This data is used to drive oscillators, creating a sonic representation of the current meteorological and atmospheric conditions in the Pacific. The installation will be housed in a large 24’ wide x 14’ high geodesic dome in the center of Tapp’s. OK Keyes is collaborating to provide audio-reactive projections within the dome. The piece will be on display from Jan. 5-Feb 2. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.johnkammerermusic.com/beaspacificaspossible26/, www.tappsartscenter.com
“WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES”: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. FAC will host an exhibition of the work of pop artist Nicole Heere in the Bassett Gallery. Nicole Heere is a Texas born painter inspired by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Shepard Fairey and Banksy. She paints dramatic portraits using techniques on the crossroad between pop and realism. Nicole implements the use of house paint and oil paint creating the balance between pop art mediums and traditional mediums. Yet where many modem masters have patriarchal subjects, Nicole falls back on her southern feminine roots and grounds her characters in traditional female roles. All this results in provocative and empowering paintings that challenge cultural identities and stereotypes.The exhibit will open with a catered reception by Ashley’s of Old McCaskill’s Farm. The exhibition will run through March 3, 2017. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free with membership or admission. Adults, $6; military and senior citizens, $5; students, $2.50; children are free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
DRAWING FOR MEANING EXHIBITION RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Drawing for Meaning” brings together faculty from across the School of Visual Art and Design in an exhibition that examines how drawing enables discovery and invention in the studio, the classroom, and in academic and field research. The exhibition highlights the diverse ways in which drawing impacts creative and academic practices and lends insight into how drawing is a vital component of a range of creative projects and processes. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Longstreet Theatre. The University of SC Department of Theatre and Dance has joined this national movement of theatre artists standing up against intolerance and is hosting a gathering to publicly launch the initiative. Hundreds of theaters around the nation will stage similar events on the eve of the Presidential Inauguration, during which participants will join in a collective, simultaneous action, together creating “light” for challenging times ahead. Inspired by the tradition of leaving a “ghost light” on in a darkened theater, artists and communities will make or renew a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone — regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The gathering is open to all. Participants are asked to bring their own light (smartphone lights, flashlights, etc) to create a collective beacon emphasizing a shared pledge of honoring diversity in the university’s theatre spaces. Participants will also be encouraged to write down their personal commitments to creating an environment of inclusion on provided pledge cards, and share those pledges via social media using the hashtags #Ghostlight Project, #AllAreWelcome and #BeALight. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, www.theghostlightproject.com
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871 OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKissick Museum. The exhibit focuses on the role of traditional African folk healers in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The exhibit examines the lasting contributions of traditional African folk healers to South Carolina’s history by illustrating the contrasting approaches to healthcare and treatment of disease by African folk healers and mainstream Western medical practitioners during the yellow fever epidemics that plagued Charleston during the mid-19th century. With Guest Curator Liz Wakefield and USC Assistant Professor of Anthropology and African American Studies Carlina de la Cova. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS, ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents a film project by Columbia native, filmmaker and three-time Emmy nominee Wade Sellers. For the project, filmmaker Sellers interviewed 25 Columbia artists whose work he admires, asking them why they create, what influences and motivates them, how they work, etc. Each interview took place with the artists standing in front of a neutral, white backdrop and was conducted informally and in spontaneous fashion. The interviews were edited to 60 seconds or less to create a series of vignettes. All interviews will be shown simultaneous on 25 mounted monitors in an inventive, gallery-wide installation. The goal was, Sellers says, “to get to the heart of why the artists do what they do and who they are as artists.” In the process, “the viewer is able to explore the creative process.” The exhibit runs from January 12 – February 26, 2017. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH MYQ KAPLAN: Doors open, 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday at Tapps Arts Center. Tapps Arts Center and Soda City Standup are happy to announce the two year anniversary of 3rd Thursday Comedy Nights with headliner MYQ Kaplan. Myq has been seen on Letterman, Last Comic Standing, Conan, The Tonight Show and America’s Got Talent. Myq tours all over the country, and is making his way to Columbia for one night only! $12 in advance; $15 day of show. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
LEADING LADIES CABARET: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Comedy House. “Leading Ladies Cabaret” is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Special Guest: Lawanda Jackson! $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, http://comedyhouse.us/
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
MEG MCLEAN RETROSPECTIVE: FROM ’75 TO 75: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Columbia artist Meg McLean has been an award-winning painter since the mid 1970s. Her work has been selected for numerous juried shows and traveling exhibits and is included in many private collections. “Whether the subject matter is flowers in a window or desks lining a hallway I make use of bold color, repetition of pattern, and the dramatic effects of sunlight and shadow. The translucence of flower petals, the delicate veins in a leaf, the vivid colors of blossoms, and the shine on waxy foliage are prominent elements.” The exhibit will include representative samples from each decade of the artist’s drawings and paintings, beginning with the years following graduation from USC through this year. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Enter at McDowell, where guest parking is available. 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. (803) 796-6490, www.stillhopes.org
WINTERTIME BOTANY: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at South Carolina State Library. Calling all nature-lovers! Join us as we learn about wintertime botany with John Nelson, Curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium. Nelson will lead an hour-long presentation on how to identify regional plants during the cold winter months, offering hands-on advice on how to recognize species of trees by their twigs. Nelson will also recommend the best reference materials for aspiring botanists looking to increase their knowledge of the natural world. Bringing a hand lens or similar tool with you is encouraged. The presentation is free, and no registration is required. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
HISTORIC HAPPY HOUR: PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Seibels House. Think you know your presidential trivia? Want to test your knowledge of the executive office and its relationship with Columbia? Join Historic Columbia on inauguration night at their quarterly Historic Happy Hour, presented by the Land Bank Lofts, for presidential trivia, drinks and light snacks. Learn interesting facts and test your presidential knowledge — from learning about FDR’s visit to Fort Jackson during World War II, to George Washington’s comments on Columbia during his Southern tour. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There is limited space and guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets. HC members: $15; non-member: $20. 1601 Richland St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: 7 p.m. Friday at The Columbia Museum of Art. Combine the energy and swing of traditional American jazz with the rich harmonies and dark chromaticism of gypsy music, and one just begins to scratch the surface of the wonderful complexity that is Gypsy Jazz. Noel Freidline, acclaimed musician and artistic director of the series, performs with the Page brothers, guitarist Andy and bassist Zack, along with Asheville, N.C.-based jazz violinist Matt Williams. Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar. Individual Seats: $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. Premier table seating: $300 for 6 guests and two bottles of wine, $200 for four guests & one bottle of wine. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – U2 (run time: 50 mins), 8 p.m. – Aerosmith (run time: 47 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Echoes (run time: 54 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
ANNUAL CHAPIN THEATRE COMPANY GALA: 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Chapin Chamber of Commerce. A special gift to Chapin Theatre Company patrons and supporters, admission is free. Non-patrons are welcome — you might just decide to become a patron! Join us to learn more about Chapin Theatre Company and membership, and meet actors, directors and behind-the-scenes volunteers while sharing food, drink and fellowship...all free. 302 Columbia Ave., Chapin. http://chapintheatre.org/2017/home.html
WIESENTHAL: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Step into the office of the world’s most respected Nazi hunter as he recounts the engrossing story of his life’s work. Fresh from off-Broadway and now touring the globe, this one-man drama lets the audience connect intimately with the true story of Simon Wiesenthal, who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. In a performance the ‘New York Times’ calls “Moving. Powerful. Beautiful,” playwright Tom Dugan honors the man behind the legend with poignancy, humor, and nobility. Recommended for pre-teens and older. $22. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FINAL PHASE GALLERY — PART 2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Art Center. We’ve gathered artifacts from the farthest corners of the Earth to twinkle and shine throughout the Tapps gallery. The Scenario Collective’s residency has been a series of projects, meetings, events, and visual installations exploring the facets of this burgeoning arts collective in Columbia, SC. Consisting of over 30 members, Scenario Collective is a broad organization of creative personalities striving to coalesce their social and talent sets to create a new creative landscape. Part performance, part visual art, the Collective has strived to break the paradigms of cultural participation in their final exhibition. Free. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN WHITE: 1:45-3 p.m. Saturday at Irmo Branch Library. You are invited to attend an afternoon with New York Times Bestselling Author Karen White in celebration of the release of “The Guests on South Battery”, the fifth installment of the Tradd Street series which takes place in historic Charleston, South Carolina. Books-a-Million will be on hand in order to sell this and previously published books by Karen White. This event is free and open to the public. Mungo Meeting Room, 6251 St. Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, friends.irmobranchlibrary@gmail.com
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Join us for a Ranger-guided tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it has been a part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. We’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
WIESENTHAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Step into the office of the world’s most respected Nazi hunter as he recounts the engrossing story of his life’s work. Fresh from off-Broadway and now touring the globe, this one-man drama lets the audience connect intimately with the true story of Simon Wiesenthal, who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. In a performance the ‘New York Times’ calls “Moving. Powerful. Beautiful,” playwright Tom Dugan honors the man behind the legend with poignancy, humor, and nobility. Recommended for pre-teens and older. $22. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
THE BARFOOT MOVEMENT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Opera House. If you’re a fan of bluegrass or just love music, the only place to be is at this event listening to the unique bluegrass stylings of The Barfoot Movement. Heralded by CMT Edge as “one of the most promising bands on the bluegrass scene,” the music of the Nashville based group manages to be down to earth, heartfelt and energetic all at the same time. Crowding around a single microphone, their show is as fun to watch as it is to hear. The smiles on the faces of the band are obvious displays of the joy and excitement they feel when performing and the audience shares in the fun. $25, $23 and $20. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
LEADING LADIES CABARET: 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Comedy House. “Leading Ladies Cabaret” is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Special Guest: Lawanda Jackson! $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, http://comedyhouse.us/
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
CONVERSATIONS WITH WALTER EDGAR: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at USC, Capstone House campus room. The University of South Carolina’s popular annual series focuses on South Carolina’s development following the American Revolutionary War. The history series presented by the university’s College of Arts and Sciences features conversations between guest speakers and university historian emeritus Walter Edgar. Peter Coclanis, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be the guest speaker. Free and open to the public. 898 Barnwell St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/iss/welcome
NIGHT WALK: 6 -7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Riverfront Park. Twilight in the park is the perfect time to observe nature, be it a spectacular sunset or the last flurry of activity for the day as birds settle for the long night ahead. On clear nights, the stars emerge to illuminate our curiosity. Meet on top of the Canal Head gates, north parking lot. 4122 River Dr. (803) 545-3100
LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES: 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Former lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont now compete in games of seduction and revenge. Merteuil incites Valmont to corrupt the innocent Cécile de Volanges before her wedding night, but Valmont has targeted the peerlessly virtuous and beautiful Madame de Tourvel. While these merciless aristocrats toy with others’ hearts and reputations, their own may prove more fragile than they supposed. This show is suggested for audiences 15+ years. The production contains brief nudity. $15. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: KANIKA MOORE & DUSTIN RETZLAFF: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 25 at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Moore is “moore” than your average super powered, full range, sweet soul vocal. Kanika is a high octane dance party diva. This singing and dancing queen never stops impressing the crowds. Dustin Retzlaff is a performing musician, piano technician, and small business entrepreneur in Columbia. He graduated with a Master of Music degree from the USC, and is a doctoral candidate in jazz studies. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
ONE COLUMBIA, TWO CANALS, THREE RIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Walk with us to learn how Columbia used our waterways in the past; hear about the process now underway to evaluate the Columbia Canal following last year’s flood; and hear about additions to the Three Rivers Greenway along the beautiful Lower Saluda River. Meet at the Red Schoolhouse, south area parking lot. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
WNOK BRIDAL EXPO: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. There is no better place to start planning for your big day than the WNOK Bridal Expo. Bring your fiancé and your bridal party and plan to spend the day sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJs and attending all of the great events that will be scheduled for the day. $12. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 545-0001, www.columbiaconventioncenter.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOUR: ESTATE SALES & AUCTIONS: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Historic Columbia’s popular behind-the-scenes tour, presented by Second Wind Heating and Air, returns for an exclusive look inside the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Guests will explore the history of the building and of the Robert Mills Historic District, while The Red Lion owner, Chris Livingston, will detail the origins and the evolution of the company and explain the business of buying and selling history. In addition, guests will gain helpful tips on assessing the value of items and the bidding process. Drinks and light refreshments are included. HC members, $20; non-members, $25. 1929 Hampton St. (803)-252-1770 x 15, www.historiccolumbia.org
Comments