Trustus, USC theaters join national Ghostlight Project to rally against intolerance

On the eve of the Inauguration Day, Trustus and the University of South Carolina’s Longstreet Theatre will join theaters around the country in a collective “lighting” of candles, phones and flashlights.
The event is called the Ghostlight Project and the idea is to demonstrate that there can be light in dark times.
“Inspired by the tradition of leaving a ‘ghost light’ on in a darkened theater, artists and communities will make or renew a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” an action statement on the Ghostlight Project website says.
The Ghostlight Project in Columbia will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Trustus Theatre and Longstreet Theatre.
“Supporting the project’s message here in the Midlands and pledging to create an even safer and braver place for the exploration of the many voices in our community is essential,” Trustus Artistic Director Chad Henderson said in a news release.
USC’s theater department decided to participate after seeing the movement on social media, said Kevin Bush, director of marketing and development.
“It just speaks to what we believe is our mission as theater artists: To tell stories that belong to everybody. We do theater to open everybody’s eyes to everybody’s experiences. Not just a few. I think it speaks to everyone here in light of what the tenor of the country has been in the last year in a really contentious election period.”
The event is less about voicing discontent for President-elect Donald Trump than it is about showing solidarity, Bush said.
“It’s about responding to the division and the fears that have really permeated our society in the last year or two. It’s taking a moment to say, our theaters are a place for all of our communities to feel safe.”
Those who want to participate in the Ghostlight Project should bring their phones, flashlights and other illumination devices to Trustus Theatre or Longstreet Theatre. Participants also are encouraged to create pledge cards available at theghostlightproject.com.
Yet-to-be-announced speakers will address the crowd at Trustus before the lighting on Thursday. Trustus will also turn on a ghost light designed by Columbia artist Clark Ellefson that will remain visible inside the theater “to stand as a beacon and an ongoing reminder of this pledge for the next four years in the Congaree Vista,” the theater said.
