Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 19 and beyond

0:56 Summerall Guard practices for inauguration Pause

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

0:54 Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it?

0:46 Thornwell: 'These are the games you live for and play basketball for'

3:36 Frank Martin reacts after Gamecocks' win over Florida

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:41 Gamecocks celebrate win over Gators