Columbia shows famously hot – and funny – side at Third Thursday Comedy Series

0:54 Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it? Pause

0:56 Summerall Guard practices for inauguration

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

1:17 National Champions return home to Clemson

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr.

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address

1:14 O-lineman Summie Carlay sets sights on getting bigger