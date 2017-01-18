Where to indulge in Columbia on National Popcorn Day

Today – Thursday, Jan. 19 – is National Popcorn Day! Go out and treat yourself to fresh popped goodness at Cromer’s, where they sell flavored popcorns and plain, salted popcorn by the bushel bag (you can even rent a huge popcorn popper). Cromer’s is also offering a free small bag of popcorn with a purchase of $10 or more of Cromer’s manufactured products.
The Peanut Man offers gourmet flavors. And, for even more choices, stand in awe of the wall of popcorn flavors at Carolina Kernels (worth noting: the shop even offers a Flavor of the Month subscription plan).
Cromer’s, 1700 Huger St., www.cromers.com; The Peanut Man, 461-3 Towncenter Place at Village at Sandhill, 1215 Lincoln St., or 1333 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, www.thepeanutman.com; Carolina Kernels, 2720 Main St., www.carolinakernels.com
Other food events
Because chocolate goes with everything: Joesph Vernon of Evolution through Chocolate will pair some of his handmade truffles with tea and beer at two separate events on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26. At Wednesday’s event, teas from J. Cottage Industries will be paired with truffles: fig truffle with Assam Melody tea, hazelnut with Rooibos Nutcracker tea, lemon ginger with Lemon Ginseng Green tea, and cinnamon with Cinnamon Black tea. For Thursday’s event at Casual Pint, hazelnut truffles pair with Westbrook 6th Anniversary Ale, cherry with Sierra Nevada Chocolate Cherry Stout, banana clove with Thomas Creek Banana Split, and blueberry truffle with Founders Lizard of Koz.
Tea + Chocolate: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. $14, available at squareup.com
Beer + Chocolate: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Casual Pint, 807 Gervais St. $16; call (803) 832-7468
The second annual Lexington County Chili Cookoff is Sunday, Jan. 29 at the new IceHouse Amphitheater in downtown Lexington. Sample some of the hottest chili in Lexington County and enjoy live music at the amphitheater. Proceeds benefit members of Lexington County Public Safety. A donation will be made to the town of Lexington’s Police Department Adopt-A-Cop.
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at IceHouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St., Lexington. $10, adults; $5, children 12 and younger. Cooking teams can enter for $35. www.goblowfishbaseball.com/community/chili-cookoff
Restaurant news
Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery to move: One of Columbia’s oldest and most popular bakeries will more than double its space in the coming year when Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery relocates to a new 10,000-square-foot building at 9704 Two Notch Road. The new location will be in the parking lot of the building previously home to Movies at Polo, which was converted several years ago into self-storage units. According to Tiffany’s Facebook page, once the building is constructed, it will include patio seating and, possibly, a space that can be rented for private parties.
In addition to its sweet treats that include personalized and custom-made cakes, Tiffany’s serves up quiches, handmade croissants, sandwiches and house-made soups. The new location is expected to open in summer 2017.
Susan Ardis, sardis@thestate.com and Janet Jones Kendall, jjkendall@thestate.com
