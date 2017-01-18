Our winter guide to music, dance, theater and the arts

On a cool winter day, it can be tempting to hole up at home in front of the television.
Forget that idea.
There’s a lot going on in Columbia – yes, even in the winter, particularly if you enjoy music and the arts.
So we’ve rounded up a few of the activities we’ll be putting on our calendars, going on now and through late March.
And it’s just a sampling, with more things coming out every day. So check Go Columbia, gocolumbia.com, for the latest in things to do.
Now get out there and enjoy.
Music
Jan. 29: The Beach Boys, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Jan. 31: CMA Chamber Music on Main, Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org
Feb. 2: The Stylistics, Newberry Opera House; www.newberryoperahouse.com
Feb. 3: The Pitchforks – Duke University’s All Male A Cappella Ensemble, Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County; www.fineartscenter.org
Feb. 4: SC Philharmonic, Up Close and Personal, Koger Center for the Arts, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Feb. 4: Judy Carmichael, Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College; www.harbisontheatre.org
Feb. 4: Pam Tillis, Sumter Opera House; http://sumtersc.gov/season-schedule
Feb. 16: USC’s Southern Exposure New Music Series; http://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/southern_exposure/
Feb. 18: Sixth annual Columbia Blues Festival, The Township; www.thetownship.org
Feb. 21: USC Symphony Orchestra, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Feb. 23: Luke Bryan, Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com
Feb. 24: Winter Jam, Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com
Feb. 24-26: Opera at USC, “Later the Same Evening,” Drayton Hall; http://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/opera_at_usc/
Feb. 26: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College; www.harbisontheatre.com
Feb. 26: USC Gospel Choir, location TBA; www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/choral/gospel_choir
Feb. 27: ZZ Top, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
March 4: Palmetto Opera’s “Madame Butterfly,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
March 10: The Gothard Sisters, Sumter Opera House; http://sumtersc.gov/season-schedule
March 11: Amos Lee, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
March 11: S.C. Philharmonic Beethoven & Blue Jeans, Koger Center for the Arts, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
March 12: Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven & Broadway, Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College; www.harbisontheatre.org
March 17: John Anderson, Sumter Opera House; http://sumtersc.gov/season-schedule
March 18: Chicago, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
March 21: Dvořák and the Historic Cello of Pablo Casals, Koger Center for the Arts, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
March 24: Earth Wind & Fire, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
Comedy
Feb. 3: Dave Chappelle, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
Feb. 12: Katt Williams, Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com
March 2: Ron White, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
March 2: James Gregory: Funniest Man in America, Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County; www.fineartscenter.org
Theater, film and big-stage productions
Jan. 27-29, Feb. 2-5: “Messiah on the Frigidaire,” Chapin Theatre; www.chapintheatre.org
Feb. 3-18: “Marcus, or the Secret of Sweet” at Trustus Theatre; www.trustus.org
Through Feb 5: “You Can’t Take It With You,” Town Theatre; www.towntheatre.org
Feb. 6: “Freedom Riders,” Black Stories series kickoff, The Nickelodeon; www.nickelodeon.org
Feb. 9-12: “Annie Jr. the Musical,” On Stage Productions; www.onstagesc.com
Feb. 10: “No Sex Please, We’re British,” Newberry Opera House; www.newberryoperahouse.com
Feb. 10-19: “Some Girl(s),” Workshop Theatre; www.workshoptheatre.com
Feb. 11: Valentine’s Cinema: “An Affair to Remember,” Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College; www.harbisontheatre.org
Feb. 11: Lil Uzi Vert, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
Through Feb. 12: “Seussical the Musical Jr.,” Village Square Theatre; www.villagesquaretheatre.com
Feb. 19-27: “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” USC’s Longstreet Theatre; http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/mainstageseason
Feb. 19-25: “Balance,” USC Center for Performance Experiment; http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/mainstageseason
Feb. 23-26: “Outlaw Song,” by Ryan Stevens, USC’s Lab Theatre; http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/mainstageseason
Feb. 26: Red Carpet Awards Party, The Nickelodeon; www.nickelodeon.org
Feb. 28: “Annie,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.broadwayincolumbia.com
March 3: International Cat Video Festival, Harbison Theatre; www.harbisontheatre.org
March 3-19: “Million Dollar Quartet,” Town Theatre; www.towntheatre.com
March 4: Delbert McClinton, Newberry Opera House; www.newberryoperahouse.com
March 7-8: “Cinderella,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.broadwayincolumbia.com
March 10-April 1: “Grey Gardens, The Musical,” Trustus Theatre; www.trustus.org
March 22-23: “Saturday Night Fever,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.broadwayincolumbia.com
March 24-April 2: “Barefoot in the Park,” Workshop Theatre; www.workshoptheatre.com
March 28: “Stomp,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.broadwayincolumbia.com
Dance
Jan. 27-28: Columbia City Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Feb. 3-4: Jewels of the Stars, Newberry Opera House; www.newberryoperahouse.com
Feb. 14-15: Riverdance, Koger Center for the Arts; www.broadwayincolumbia.com
Feb. 24: Columbia Classical Ballet presents “Oz,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
March 17-18: Columbia City Ballet’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
March 19: 12th annual Ballet Stars of New York Gala Performance, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Exhibits
Feb. 4: “Savage Ancient Seas,” SC State Museum; www.scmuseum.org
March 3: “Enduring Spirit: The Art of Tyrone Geter,” Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org
March 4: Art Day, SC State Museum; www.scmuseum.org
March 11: Salvador Dalí’s “Fantastical Fairy Tales,” Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org
March 29: 62nd annual Art Auction (art made by USC students, faculty and alumni) at McMaster Gallery
Books
February 2017: One Book, One Community event, location TBA; selection “Grant Park” by Leonard Pitts Jr.; www.onecolumbiasc.com/page/one_book
Feb. 24-26: Deckle Edge Literary Festival, locations TBA; www.deckleedgesc.org
March 27-April 20: USC’s The Open Book, Hollings Special Collections Library at Thomas Cooper
History
Feb. 2: “The Art & Politics of Monuments: Revisiting the S.C. Statehouse Grounds” panel discussion, Seibels House; www.historiccolumbia.org
