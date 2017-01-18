How much do you know about US presidents and their SC connections?

The 45th president of the United States will be sworn in Friday.
And while many will be celebrating at inaugural balls later that evening in the nation’s capital, folks here in Columbia can attend a Presidential Historic Happy Hour with presidential trivia, snacks and drinks, presented by Historic Columbia.
To get warmed up for Friday’s happy hour event, we asked Historic Columbia to put together a presidential quiz for us.
See how much you know about U.S. presidents and their S.C. connections.
1. This larger than life president visited Columbia in 1909 and later lost re-election to Woodrow Wilson when Theodore Roosevelt split the Republican ticket.
a. Warren G. Harding
b. William Howard Taft
c. William McKinley
2. This president signed a bill to create the Congaree Swamp National Monument.
a. Gerald Ford
b. Jimmy Carter
c. Ronald Reagan
3. In a 1918 speech to Congress, former Columbia resident Woodrow Wilson listed America’s long-term war objectives and later became famously known as this.
a. Eighteen Points
b. Twelve Points
c. Fourteen Points
4. Woodrow Wilson’s parents are buried at a downtown cemetery in Columbia. Where is Woodrow Wilson buried?
a. Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
b. Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia
c. Woodward Hill Cemetery, Pennsylvania
5. Who is the last president that Columbia architect Robert Mills worked under?
a. James Garfield
b. Andrew Johnson
c. Millard Filmore
6. What two U.S. presidents are related to South Carolina Governor and Richland District Representative John Taylor?
a. James Madison and Zachary Taylor
b. James Monroe and Zachary Taylor
c. John F. Kennedy and Zachary Taylor
7. Columbia resident Wade Hampton wrote this famous Kentucky senator in 1841 that of President John Tyler “Should the President return it with his veto, I for one, shall despair for the Republic; if our friends betray us, what can we expect from our opponents.”
a. George Bibb
b. Henry Clay
c. George Walker
8. Where did former Columbia resident President Woodrow Wilson earn his doctorate degree?
a. University of South Carolina
b. John Hopkins University
c. Harvard University
9. In his opening remarks of a speech given at the State House, this future president said of South Carolina, “…we drove in the springtime down through Virginia and North Carolina and South Carolina, and I want to say to you, my friends – and this, from a Californian, believe me, is somewhat of an admission – that I have never seen anything so beautiful as the flowers in the spring in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on that trip in 1942.”
a. Richard Nixon
b. Ronald Reagan
c. Grover Cleveland
10. Siloam school is a rural school in Lower Richland County built during the Great Depression by the Works Progress Administration. Which president enacted this program to provide work to millions of unemployed workers?
a. Herbert Hoover
b. Franklin D. Roosevelt
c. Calvin Coolidge
Answers
1. (b) William Howard Taft
2. (a) Gerald Ford, in 1976
3. (c) Fourteen Points
4. (a) Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
5. (c) Millard Filmore
6. (a) James Madison and Zachary Taylor
7. (b) Henry Clay
8. (b) John Hopkins University
9. (a) Richard Nixon
10. (b) Franklin D. Roosevelt
If you go
Historic Columbia’s Presidential Historic Happy Hour
WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20
WHERE: Seibels House, 1601 Richland St.
COST: $20 for general public, $15 for Historic Columbia members
WORTH NOTING: For ages 21 and older
INFO AND TICKETS: www.historiccolumbia.org
Comments