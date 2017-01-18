Grouplove cancels Columbia show

The Feb. 4 Grouplove show at Music Farm has been canceled. The pop-rock group announced via Facebook on Wednesday that singer Hannah Hooper’s persisting vocal cord issue will prevent her from performing a number of upcoming shows. Hooper was expected to be back singing after taking most of December off, but “on her doctor’s recommendation, she is unable to do any sustained touring due to the stress of singing almost nightly,” the band’s Facebook post said.
Grouplove is still scheduled to play the McDowell Music Festival in Phoenix in March and at Coachella in April.
Comments