SC’s Brooklyn Mack among stars at Columbia’s LifeChance International Ballet

0:54 Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it? Pause

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

4:26 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'