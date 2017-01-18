SC’s Brooklyn Mack among stars at Columbia’s LifeChance International Ballet

More than 20 years ago, Radenko Pavlovich set a goal: Provide an opportunity for people in Columbia to see the best dancers in the country on an annual basis.
Once again, on Saturday, Jan. 21, Pavlovich and the Columbia Classical Ballet will present the LifeChance International Ballet, Gala of the Stars, an annual benefit that brings some of the finest ballet dancers to the Koger Center for the Arts to perform a varied repertoire designed to electrify the audience.
“We want to bring the top dancers in the United States, the leading dancers in the country, to Columbia, South Carolina,” Pavlovich said. “At the same time, we want to support another organization in need.”
This year, LifeChance proceeds will benefit Safe Kids South Carolina, an affiliation of Children’s Trust of South Carolina. Safe Kids focuses on three significant injury areas: child passenger safety, water safety and infant safe sleep. Children’s Trust leads 13 local Safe Kids partners across South Carolina that coordinate events and activities to provide education and awareness on those issues.
This year’s LifeChance is particularly special because of the problems the gala encountered last year. None of the guest dancers was able to get to Columbia in 2016 because of canceled flights.
“But our own company was spectacular,” said Lee Lumpkin, board chair for the Columbia Classical Ballet. “The audience raved and embraced us and made us appreciate everything double!”
Here are three things to know about the 2017 LifeChance International Ballet, Gala of the Stars:
1) Who is dancing?
Leading the troupe is Brooklyn Mack, an Elgin native and protégé of Pavlovich’s. He began training with Pavlovich when he was 12 to improve his football skills. At age 15, he received a full scholarship from the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C. He has danced internationally but still is based in Washington, dancing his eighth season with the Washington Ballet.
Mack returns every year to perform at LifeChance and support Columbia Classical Ballet. Pavlovich takes great joy in welcoming him back.
“He is dear to my heart,” Pavlovich said. “He is dancing all over the world … but he always comes back to where he started.”
2) Who else is dancing?
▪ Mayara Pineiro, principal, Pennsylvania Ballet
▪ Jeffrey Cirio, principal, American Ballet Theater
▪ Cassandra Trenary, soloist, American Ballet Theater
▪ Arian Molina Soca, principal, Pennsylvania Ballet
▪ Dayesi Torriente, soloist, Pennsylvania Ballet
▪ Maki Onuki, Washington Ballet
▪ Tamas Krizsa, Washington Ballet
3) How can I convince my date to miss the basketball game and take me to LifeChance?
This performance is perfect for those not familiar with ballet, Pavlovich said – and even those who may be dubious about attending.
“This is so dynamic and so diverse,” Pavlovich said. “It’s a combination of contemporary and classical and it is so fast-paced, so energetic, with such strength and power.”
If you go
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
TICKETS: www.kogercenterforthearts.com; the Koger Center box office, 806 Park St.; (803) 251-2222
WORTH NOTING: Get $3 off your $25 or $32 tickets if you mention “SafeKids” or “Children’s Trust” when you call the box office.
