How I Go Columbia: City Church’s Jason Autry

For the past year, Jason Autry has been growing the congregation of a West Columbia church known, until recently, as Radius West Columbia.
But on Sunday, Jan. 8, the church welcomed a new name, City Church, one designed with the goal of reflecting the church’s unique identity and mission in the city.
Autry grew up in the Midlands and graduated from Spring Valley High School and the University of South Carolina. He went on to receive two master’s degrees in apologetics and church ministries and has been a pastor for 17 years, serving on the leadership team at churches in four different states and as a campus minister in Virginia.
Autry and his wife Bonnie live in West Columbia with their daughter, Alivia.
EAT
I like to grab breakfast at Cafe Strudel, Devine Street Cinnamon Roll Deli and Carolina Cafe on Sunset Boulevard. My family and I often find ourselves going to Newk’s Eatery in the Vista after church with friends, and I end up meeting people for lunch at spots like White Duck Taco and Miyo’s because I can never resist an opportunity to throw down some good sushi. As a family, we like to go out to dinner at Cantina 76 and Grill Marks. Our other favorites are Monterrey’s, the original D’s Restaurant and Bar in Cayce, the Congaree House of Pizza and of course, the famous Zesto’s in Triangle City. I don’t know of a living soul that doesn’t love the chicken from that place.
DRINK
I fit the stereotype that all pastors drink their weight in coffee. Outside of hitting the different Starbucks around town, I satisfy my habit at the Wired Goat, Cafe Strudel and Cool Beans Coffee Co. near the USC campus.
PLAY
I love to be outdoors and hit the trails in the area. The Riverwalk and Timmerman Trail are my personal favorites for hiking, exercising and long walks to clear my head and pray. I also like to get out to the Congaree National Park. The Riverbanks Zoo is a place we frequent as a family (as well as) downtown and around The Horseshoe.
SEE
As an alumnus of USC, I go watch the Gamecocks play football and baseball and I like to take my daughter, Alivia, to see the women’s basketball team. She’s a big fan of A’ja Wilson. The Columbia Fireflies’ new ballpark is one of the best minor league baseball stadiums in the country, and I enjoy taking in a game when I can. I’m a wannabe amateur photographer, so I like to walk downtown and visit the different historical and hidden places of the Midlands in hopes of capturing some good images.
LISTEN
We enjoy taking in some local musicians at places like Main Street Public House. We’ve been once before and would like to attend more on-the-river concerts at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. That is such a cool place to hang out, listen to music and meet new people.
If you go
City Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at East Point Academy, 1340 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce.
