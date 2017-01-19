Music in the Midlands: DMX, Ja Rule, Paleface

The Kings & Queens of Hip Hop
This old-school hip-hop show features DMX as the headliner.
DMX, the “X Gon Give It To You” rapper and former Ruff Ryder, will share the stage with Ja Rule, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, Michel’le, Khia, 69 Boyz, Dukwon and Thug Nation.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $34-$101. www.thetownship.org
OTHER MUSIC AROUND TOWN
Paleface: The Indie-folk singer with a sunny vibe is now a duo with girlfriend and drummer Mo Samalot. Paleface has collaborated and appeared on three albums by The Avett Brothers.
11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Hunter-Gatherer, 900 Main St. $5 at the door; 21 and older. facebook.com/events/1865411067003766/
The Barefoot Movement: The Nashville, Tennessee-based folk-Americana combo offers acoustic music performed around one microphone.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Sumter Opera House, 21 N Main St., Sumter. $20-$25. www.sumtersc.gov
sandcastles.: Bakari Lebby’s “bummer pop” project is definitely not a downer. The group performs this Infinite Room show with Karen Meat and Dustin Smith.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Osara: The local hard rockers will keep things loud and guitar-heavy with Silver Tongue Devils and Flood.
7:30 Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
Comments