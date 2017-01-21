Best of the rest: Events for Jan. 21 and beyond

SATURDAY, JAN. 21
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN WHITE: 1:45-3 p.m. Saturday at Irmo Branch Library. You are invited to attend an afternoon with New York Times Bestselling Author Karen White in celebration of the release of “The Guests on South Battery”, the fifth installment of the Tradd Street series which takes place in historic Charleston, South Carolina. Books-a-Million will be on hand in order to sell this and previously published books by Karen White. This event is free and open to the public. Mungo Meeting Room, 6251 St. Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, friends.irmobranchlibrary@gmail.com
COLUMBIA CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Join us for a Ranger-guided tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it has been a part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. We’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
JAIME MISENHEIMER: “HOUR OF THE WOLF” ARTIST RECEPTION: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. For its first 2017 show, if ART Gallery presents a solo exhibition of new paintings by Columbia, S.C., artist Jaime Misenheimer. “Hour Of The Wolf” is Misenheimer’s first solo exhibition at if ART Gallery. The Oklahoma native, a member of the Choctaw Nation, in 2014 received her MFA from the Hoffberger School of Painting, Maryland Institute College of Art, in Baltimore, one of the most prestigious MFA programs for painting in the country. She holds a BFA in painting and BA in art history from the University of South Carolina, where she teaches art. She has had solo exhibitions in Athens, Greece; Umbria, Italy; and South Carolina. Misenheimer has been in group exhibitions abroad in Germany and Italy and domestically, in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Missouri and South Carolina, where she has shown at the Columbia Museum of Art and 701 Center for Contemporary Art. She’s been an artist in residence at the International School of Painting, Drawing and Sculpture in Umbria, Italy, and the Kunstlerwerkgemeinschaft Kaiserslautern in Germany. During her undergraduate studies Misenheimer was a visiting associate student member at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
WIESENTHAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Step into the office of the world’s most respected Nazi hunter as he recounts the engrossing story of his life’s work. Fresh from off-Broadway and now touring the globe, this one-man drama lets the audience connect intimately with the true story of Simon Wiesenthal, who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. In a performance the ‘New York Times’ calls “Moving. Powerful. Beautiful,” playwright Tom Dugan honors the man behind the legend with poignancy, humor, and nobility. Recommended for pre-teens and older. $22. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
THE BARFOOT MOVEMENT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Opera House. If you’re a fan of bluegrass or just love music, the only place to be is at this event listening to the unique bluegrass stylings of The Barfoot Movement. Heralded by CMT Edge as “one of the most promising bands on the bluegrass scene,” the music of the Nashville based group manages to be down to earth, heartfelt and energetic all at the same time. Crowding around a single microphone, their show is as fun to watch as it is to hear. The smiles on the faces of the band are obvious displays of the joy and excitement they feel when performing and the audience shares in the fun. $25, $23 and $20. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
COMMUNITY SALE: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at GoForth Mission House. Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Shop this community sale! Large selection of clothes for $1, household goods, furniture, kitchenware, children’s clothing and toys. 3041 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia
SYLVIA: 3 p.m. Sunday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
LEADING LADIES CABARET: 7 p.m. Sunday at The Comedy House. “Leading Ladies Cabaret” is a celebrity impersonator show, starring “America’s Got Talent” contestant, Dorae Saunders. Come see the longest running pure entertainment show in Columbia! Celebrity song and dance illusions that will amaze you. Everyone is welcome! You’ll see the top female impersonators in the South perform to old and new school music and artists. Elaborate costumes appear on every number. This is a Las Vegas style show! Special Guest: Lawanda Jackson! $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803) 798-9898, http://comedyhouse.us/
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
MONDAY, JAN. 23
CONVERSATIONS WITH WALTER EDGAR: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at USC, Capstone House campus room. The University of South Carolina’s popular annual series focuses on South Carolina’s development following the American Revolutionary War. The history series presented by the university’s College of Arts and Sciences features conversations between guest speakers and university historian emeritus Walter Edgar. Peter Coclanis, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be the guest speaker. Free and open to the public. 898 Barnwell St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/iss/welcome
I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THAT: WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS: 6 p.m. Monday at Richland Library Main. Take part in honest dialogue, empathy and courageous communication surrounding the issue. Don Frierson, longtime host of WGCV’s “The Urban Scene”, will moderate. Panelists include: Lenell Geter — he received national attention after spending 16 months in a Texas prison for a crime he did not commit. Colin Miller — in addition to being an Associate Dean and Professor of Law at the University of South Carolina, Miller has also played a role in the case of Adnan Syed, made famous by the podcast Serial. Diana Holt — as an attorney, one of Holt’s most well-known cases, appealing the conviction of Edward Lee Elmore in Greenwood, SC, is featured in the book “Anatomy of Injustice” by Raymond Bonner. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
RICHLAND COUNTY CONSERVATION COMMISSION COMMUNITY INPUT MEETING: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Hopkins Park Gym. The Richland County Conservation Commission and Planning Department are seeking public input about initial recommendations for promoting nature and heritage tourism in Lower Richland. These recommendations were generated during a community meeting held in November. At that meeting, residents suggested types of nature-based recreation and amenities they’d like to see established on two County-owned tracts of land near Hopkins. Residents also discussed promoting cultural and agricultural sites and activities throughout Lower Richland and creating small business opportunities to enhance tourism. Residents are invited to attend this next round of meetings to provide feedback on the preliminary recommendations. Following a presentation, there will be an open house format for attendees to give input in three areas: economic development, nature tourism and heritage tourism. 144 Hopkins Park Rd., Hopkins. Conservation Program Coordinator Nancy Stone-Collum, (803) 576-2083, stonecollumn@rcgov.us. www.lowerrichlandtourismplan.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
EMERGENCY RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Donors need to be a minimum of 17 years of age and in general good health. Individuals who are 16 years of age can donate if accompanied by a parent. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. 125 Sparkleberry Lane, NE Columbia. To make an appointment, call Stevie Johnson, (803) 338-1711 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and type in the sponsor code ‘SV Rotary’ and follow the directions. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome. For questions regarding donor eligibility call the Red Cross, (803) 251-6000.
NIGHT WALK: 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Twilight in the park is the perfect time to observe nature, be it a spectacular sunset or the last flurry of activity for the day as birds settle for the long night ahead. On clear nights, the stars emerge to illuminate our curiosity. Meet on top of the Canal Head gates, north parking lot. 4122 River Dr. (803) 545-3100
RICHLAND COUNTY CONSERVATION COMMISSION COMMUNITY INPUT MEETING: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lower Richland Sheriff’s Substation. The Richland County Conservation Commission and Planning Department are seeking public input about initial recommendations for promoting nature and heritage tourism in Lower Richland. These recommendations were generated during a community meeting held in November. At that meeting, residents suggested types of nature-based recreation and amenities they’d like to see established on two County-owned tracts of land near Hopkins. Residents also discussed promoting cultural and agricultural sites and activities throughout Lower Richland and creating small business opportunities to enhance tourism. Residents are invited to attend this next round of meetings to provide feedback on the preliminary recommendations. Following a presentation, there will be an open house format for attendees to give input in three areas: economic development, nature tourism and heritage tourism. 2615 Lower Richland Blvd. Conservation Program Coordinator Nancy Stone-Collum, (803) 576-2083, stonecollumn@rcgov.us. www.lowerrichlandtourismplan.com
LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Former lovers, the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont now compete in games of seduction and revenge. Merteuil incites Valmont to corrupt the innocent Cécile de Volanges before her wedding night, but Valmont has targeted the peerlessly virtuous and beautiful Madame de Tourvel. While these merciless aristocrats toy with others’ hearts and reputations, their own may prove more fragile than they supposed. This show is suggested for audiences 15+ years. The production contains brief nudity. $15. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
DECODA CELLO QUARTET & SPECIAL GUEST WINKIE GOODWIN: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County’s (FAC) Wood Auditorium. The first and only Affiliate Ensemble of Carnegie Hall, Decoda, returns to Camden for a community residency and chamber music performance. The Decoda Cello Quartet includes Hamilton Berry, Claire Bryant, Caitlin Sullivan and Yves Dharamraj. They will spotlight the unique instrumentation of four cellos, which lends itself to an innovative program from J.S. Bach to Ravel’s Bolero, dances such as the tango and balajo, and stunningly beautiful new music written by living composers from the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark. A cocktail hour with light hors d’oeuvres starts at 6 p.m. Catering provided by The Decadent Dish. $30 in advance, $35 day of and $15 for students. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
JOHN CHILES’ COOKING CLASS: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Grace UMC Fellowship Hall Kitchen. John Chiles, former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, General Manager for Club Corp international and Part Owner and Operator of Blue Marlin is the instructor. These classes are interactive as well as hands on. Free. 410 Harbison Blvd. (803) 732-1899, office@gracecolumbia.org
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: KANIKA MOORE & DUSTIN RETZLAFF: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Moore is “moore” than your average super powered, full range, sweet soul vocal. Kanika is a high octane dance party diva. This singing and dancing queen never stops impressing the crowds. Dustin Retzlaff is a performing musician, piano technician, and small business entrepreneur in Columbia. He graduated with a Master of Music degree from the USC, and is a doctoral candidate in jazz studies. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Woodcreek Country Club. The program will be “USC Classes for Seniors,” with speaker Amanda D. Therrell, Manager, Academics, Summer, Evening, and Non-Degree Programs, University of South Carolina. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in greater Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. The club hosts a coffee on the first Tuesday and a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of each month. 300 Club Ridge Rd. Elgin. (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
GAMECOCK POLAR PLUNGE: registration, 5 p.m.; plunge, 6 p.m. Thursday at Maxcy Gregg Park Pool. For the fourth year USC’s police department will host this event. They continue to partner with the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Students and the public are invited to participate and/or attend to cheer on their favorite group. Donations can also be made to the event online. A minimum of $25 must be raised in order to plunge. Plungers are encouraged to dress up as a group or as an individual. There will be prizes! 1650 Park Circle. To register or to make a donation: www.firstgiving.com/so-sc/usc-polar-plunge
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871 OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKissick Museum. The exhibit focuses on the role of traditional African folk healers in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The exhibit examines the lasting contributions of traditional African folk healers to South Carolina’s history by illustrating the contrasting approaches to healthcare and treatment of disease by African folk healers and mainstream Western medical practitioners during the yellow fever epidemics that plagued Charleston during the mid-19th century. With Guest Curator Liz Wakefield and USC Assistant Professor of Anthropology and African American Studies Carlina de la Cova. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
“COLLECT-ED” OPENING RECEPTION: 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the main gallery at City Art. City Art’s newest exhibition by George Gregory. It includes three bodies of work that span almost ten years. The first, a series of lithographs, uses found and collected imagery from childhood photos, anatomical drawings and floral photographs. The second is a body of work that is inspired by the Pointillist movement. Gregory uses sequins and hand painted pushpins to create the images for this body of work. The process is laborious and time consuming. For instance, the sequins are hand sewn to paper and he creates a grid by punching holes in the paper to accommodate the needle and thread. The process of creating the grid for his sequin pieces inspired the third body of work. Instead of using the holes for sequins, he threads colorful embroidery floss from hole to hole until he is happy with the pattern. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS “OUT OF THIS WORLD”: 7 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. In “Out Of This World”, audiences will be riveted by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology, which deepens their connection to the performers. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth, traveling to interstellar worlds of sand, water, fire and ice. Tickets start at $18 ($13 for Opening Night). Market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Premium suite rentals are available. Ages 23 months and under are free, children 2 and older require a ticket. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the performance. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
FIVE POINTS AND DEVINE STREET WINTER SIDEWALK SALE: Individual store hours vary. Friday throughout Five Points and Devine street. Devine Street and Five Points merchants are teaming up again to offer a brand new event. Patrons can expect to enjoy markdowns and other great specials at participating merchants. For more information, www.DevineStreetColumbiasc.com, www.FivePointsColumbia.com
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS “OUT OF THIS WORLD”: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena. In “Out Of This World”, audiences will be riveted by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology, which deepens their connection to the performers. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth, traveling to interstellar worlds of sand, water, fire and ice. Tickets start at $18. Market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Premium suite rentals are available. Ages 23 months and under are free, children 2 and older require a ticket. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the performance. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com
WINTERTIME BOTANY: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at South Carolina State Library. Calling all nature-lovers! Join us as we learn about wintertime botany with John Nelson, Curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium. Nelson will lead an hour-long presentation on how to identify regional plants during the cold winter months, offering hands-on advice on how to recognize species of trees by their twigs. Nelson will also recommend the best reference materials for aspiring botanists looking to increase their knowledge of the natural world. Bringing a hand lens or similar tool with you is encouraged. The presentation is free, and no registration is required. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
HISTORIC HAPPY HOUR: PRESIDENTIAL TRIVIA: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Seibels House. Think you know your presidential trivia? Want to test your knowledge of the executive office and its relationship with Columbia? Join Historic Columbia on inauguration night at their quarterly Historic Happy Hour, presented by the Land Bank Lofts, for presidential trivia, drinks and light snacks. Learn interesting facts and test your presidential knowledge — from learning about FDR’s visit to Fort Jackson during World War II, to George Washington’s comments on Columbia during his Southern tour. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There is limited space and guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets. HC members: $15; non-member: $20. 1601 Richland St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: 7 p.m. Friday at The Columbia Museum of Art. Combine the energy and swing of traditional American jazz with the rich harmonies and dark chromaticism of gypsy music, and one just begins to scratch the surface of the wonderful complexity that is Gypsy Jazz. Noel Freidline, acclaimed musician and artistic director of the series, performs with the Page brothers, guitarist Andy and bassist Zack, along with Asheville, N.C.-based jazz violinist Matt Williams. Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar. Individual Seats: $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. Premier table seating: $300 for 6 guests and two bottles of wine, $200 for four guests & one bottle of wine. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – U2 (run time: 50 mins), 8 p.m. – Aerosmith (run time: 47 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Echoes (run time: 54 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
ANNUAL CHAPIN THEATRE COMPANY GALA: 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Chapin Chamber of Commerce. A special gift to Chapin Theatre Company patrons and supporters, admission is free. Non-patrons are welcome — you might just decide to become a patron! Join us to learn more about Chapin Theatre Company and membership, and meet actors, directors and behind-the-scenes volunteers while sharing food, drink and fellowship...all free. 302 Columbia Ave., Chapin. http://chapintheatre.org/2017/home.html
WIESENTHAL: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Step into the office of the world’s most respected Nazi hunter as he recounts the engrossing story of his life’s work. Fresh from off-Broadway and now touring the globe, this one-man drama lets the audience connect intimately with the true story of Simon Wiesenthal, who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,000 Nazi war criminals to justice. In a performance the ‘New York Times’ calls “Moving. Powerful. Beautiful,” playwright Tom Dugan honors the man behind the legend with poignancy, humor, and nobility. Recommended for pre-teens and older. $22. 7300 College St. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET’S SWAN LAKE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Graceful swans, a dashing prince and a moonlit lake become immersed in the world of breathtaking beauty with Columbia City Ballet’s adaptation of the quintessential classical ballet of Swan Lake. The evening features the classic choreography staged by Artistic Director William Starrett. The production will be accompanied by the full South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Morihiko Nakahara himself. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
COLUMBIA BAROQUE PRESENTS: “THE PALACE OF VERSAILLES”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at USC’s School of Music Recital Hall. Discover a surprising liaison between the Palace of Versailles and America in this program which a features two of Corrette’s “Concerto Comiques,” a Montclair cantata for solo voice and instruments, harpsichord music by Pancrace Royer, and a chaconne for gamba by Marais. Ensemble music of Boismortier and Dornel offers a beautiful liaison of French and Italian styles. Come early for “Concert Conversations,” hosted by Sarah F. Williams, USC Asst. Professor of Music History, beginning at 7 p.m. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Students can attend free. 813 Assembly St. www.ColumbiaBaroque.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SYLVIA: 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. $20; senior 60+ and military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.WorkshopTheatre.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“MESSIAH ON THE FRIGIDAIRE”: 8 p.m. Friday at Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193. What happens when Lou Ann Hightower (Lisa Litchfield) discovers the image of Jesus on the door of her refrigerator? In this comedy by John Culbertson, the town of Elroy, SC, will never be the same as Lou Ann, her husband, Dwayne, and her best friend, Betsy, deal with the ramifications of their town becoming host to hoped-for miracles. Directed by MonaLisa Botts, who directed last season’s successful “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” the cast features new and returning favorites lead by Lisa Litchfield (”Marvin’s Room”), Travis Page (”Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”) and Jessica Fichter (”Heck the Dolls with Chardonnay”). Advance tickets, $15. At the door: adults, $18; senior (60+) or active military, $17. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. www.chapintheatre.org
RECURRING EVENTS
FINAL PHASE GALLERY — PART 2: Daily at Tapp’s Art Center. We’ve gathered artifacts from the farthest corners of the Earth to twinkle and shine throughout the Tapps gallery. The Scenario Collective’s residency has been a series of projects, meetings, events, and visual installations exploring the facets of this burgeoning arts collective in Columbia, SC. Consisting of over 30 members, Scenario Collective is a broad organization of creative personalities striving to coalesce their social and talent sets to create a new creative landscape. Part performance, part visual art, the Collective has strived to break the paradigms of cultural participation in their final exhibition. Free. The exhibition runs through January, 27, 2017. Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, closed. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
BEASPACIFICASPOSSIBLE::26: Daily at Tapp’s Art Center. BeAsPacificAsPossible::26 is an ecoacoustic audio-visual installation work created in collaboration with video artist OK Keyes. Custom software takes data in real-time from NOAA buoys distributed across the Pacific Ocean. This data is used to drive oscillators, creating a sonic representation of the current meteorological and atmospheric conditions in the Pacific. The installation will be housed in a large 24’ wide x 14’ high geodesic dome in the center of Tapp’s. OK Keyes is collaborating to provide audio-reactive projections within the dome. The exhibition runs through February 2, 2017. Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, closed. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.johnkammerermusic.com/beaspacificaspossible26/, www.tappsartscenter.com
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Daily at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. The exhibition runs through February 5, 2017. Monday, closed; Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month); Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon-5 p.m. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
DRAWING FOR MEANING: Daily at McMaster Gallery. “Drawing for Meaning” brings together faculty from across the School of Visual Art and Design in an exhibition that examines how drawing enables discovery and invention in the studio, the classroom, and in academic and field research. The exhibition highlights the diverse ways in which drawing impacts creative and academic practices and lends insight into how drawing is a vital component of a range of creative projects and processes. The exhibition runs through February 9, 2017. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
JAIME MISENHEIMER: HOUR OF THE WOLF: Daily at if ART Gallery. For its first 2017 show, if ART Gallery presents a solo exhibition of new paintings by Columbia, S.C., artist Jaime Misenheimer. “Hour Of The Wolf” is Misenheimer’s first solo exhibition at if ART Gallery. The Oklahoma native, a member of the Choctaw Nation, in 2014 received her MFA from the Hoffberger School of Painting, Maryland Institute College of Art, in Baltimore, one of the most prestigious MFA programs for painting in the country. She holds a BFA in painting and BA in art history from the University of South Carolina, where she teaches art. She has had solo exhibitions in Athens, Greece; Umbria, Italy; and South Carolina. Misenheimer has been in group exhibitions abroad in Germany and Italy and domestically, in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Missouri and South Carolina, where she has shown at the Columbia Museum of Art and 701 Center for Contemporary Art. She’s been an artist in residence at the International School of Painting, Drawing and Sculpture in Umbria, Italy, and the Kunstlerwerkgemeinschaft Kaiserslautern in Germany. During her undergraduate studies Misenheimer was a visiting associate student member at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece. The exhibition runs through February 11, 2017. Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
COLLECT-ED: Daily in the main gallery at City Art. City Art’s newest exhibition by George Gregory. It includes three bodies of work that span almost ten years. The first, a series of lithographs, uses found and collected imagery from childhood photos, anatomical drawings and floral photographs. The second is a body of work that is inspired by the Pointillist movement. Gregory uses sequins and hand painted pushpins to create the images for this body of work. The process is laborious and time consuming. For instance, the sequins are hand sewn to paper and he creates a grid by punching holes in the paper to accommodate the needle and thread. The process of creating the grid for his sequin pieces inspired the third body of work. Instead of using the holes for sequins, he threads colorful embroidery floss from hole to hole until he is happy with the pattern. The exhibition runs through February 25, 2017. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, closed. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Daily at 701 CCA. 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents a film project by Columbia native, filmmaker and three-time Emmy nominee Wade Sellers. For the project, filmmaker Sellers interviewed 25 Columbia artists whose work he admires, asking them why they create, what influences and motivates them, how they work, etc. Each interview took place with the artists standing in front of a neutral, white backdrop and was conducted informally and in spontaneous fashion. The interviews were edited to 60 seconds or less to create a series of vignettes. All interviews will be shown simultaneous on 25 mounted monitors in an inventive, gallery-wide installation. The goal was, Sellers says, “to get to the heart of why the artists do what they do and who they are as artists.” In the process, “the viewer is able to explore the creative process.” The exhibition runs through February 26, 2017. Closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Daily at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. FAC will host an exhibition of the work of pop artist Nicole Heere in the Bassett Gallery. Nicole Heere is a Texas born painter inspired by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Shepard Fairey and Banksy. She paints dramatic portraits using techniques on the crossroad between pop and realism. Nicole implements the use of house paint and oil paint creating the balance between pop art mediums and traditional mediums. Yet where many modem masters have patriarchal subjects, Nicole falls back on her southern feminine roots and grounds her characters in traditional female roles. All this results in provocative and empowering paintings that challenge cultural identities and stereotypes. The exhibit will open with a catered reception by Ashley’s of Old McCaskill’s Farm. The exhibition runs through March 3, 2017. Monday-Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, closed. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Daily at McKissick Museum, 2nd floor lobby. “Holocaust Remembered” recalls the harrowing history of World War II. It follows the history of the Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe and clarifies the aim of their “Final Solution,” the extermination of all the Jews of Europe. This exhibition of 24 panels, created by the Columbia Holocaust Education Commission in 2006, tracks this history, but places its emphasis on some of the people from South Carolina who played a significant role in liberating the concentration camps, including their eyewitness accounts. “Holocaust Remembered” also highlights the Jewish Holocaust survivor families that immigrated to South Carolina, and speaks to the lessons we all can learn from the history of the Holocaust. The exhibition runs through April 8, 2017. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, closed. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Daily at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. The exhibit focuses on the role of traditional African folk healers in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The exhibit examines the lasting contributions of traditional African folk healers to South Carolina’s history by illustrating the contrasting approaches to healthcare and treatment of disease by African folk healers and mainstream Western medical practitioners during the yellow fever epidemics that plagued Charleston during the mid-19th century. With Guest Curator Liz Wakefield and USC Assistant Professor of Anthropology and African American Studies Carlina de la Cova. The exhibition runs through May 6, 2017. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, closed. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 8 p.m. Tap along with Mumble in “Happy Feet” 4D Experience in Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D at 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and Laser Fun at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Fridays at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Fridays at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
RICHLAND LIBRARY FRIENDS’ WINTER BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Richland Library Operations Center. Hours of Indoor Entertainment Available to Keep You Warm! Local residents will have the opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently used books, CDs, and DVDs. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1 and $2 for hardbacks. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. It is a chance to get your hands on some great deals and rare finds while adding to your book, music and movie collections. 130 Lancewood Rd. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
FIVE POINTS AND DEVINE STREET WINTER SIDEWALK SALE: Individual store hours vary. Jan. 28 throughout Five Points and Devine street. Devine Street and Five Points merchants are teaming up again to offer a brand new event. Patrons can expect to enjoy markdowns and other great specials at participating merchants. For more information, www.DevineStreetColumbiasc.com, www.FivePointsColumbia.com
THE MUSEUM ROADSHOW: WINTER EDITION: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the South Carolina State Museum. One of SCSM’s most popular events is back. Guests will get special gallery tours and tours of storage areas. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the stories and value of their heirlooms and artifacts from experts in a variety of fields who will be onsite offering informal, verbal appraisals. Experts will be available in the areas of fine art, silver, pottery, furniture, books, jewelry, textiles and dolls, as well as military artifacts. New this year, guests will get behind the scenes tours of the museum storage areas and get an up close look artifacts not on exhibit as well as items the State Museum acquired from guests after previous Museum Roadshows. Guests will also be able to experience a docent led tour of ‘Art: A Collection of Collections’, which will focus on how the museum acquires artwork for the museum’s collection, including an amazing quilt that was discovered as a result of the Museum Roadshow. Museum staff will also available for discussions about caring for your personal archival material and a presentation on weaponry from early to mid-20th century. Tickets are: $25 for the first item ($20 for museum members), $35 for two items ($28 members), $40 for three items ($32 members) and $45 for four items ($36 members). There is a limit of four items per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4999, publicprograms@scmuseum. www.scmuseum.org
METROPOLITAN OPERA AUDITIONS: 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Wright-Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College. Young, aspiring opera singers from throughout the country (and the world) will be performing before three judges provided by the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York. If you enjoy opera or would be interested in experiencing what opera really is, this is your chance to hear amazing young voices perform opera’s greatest hits. The judges will choose which singers will go on to perform at the Regional Auditions in Atlanta. Each winning singer will be awarded $1,200. The winner in Atlanta will receive around $7,000 in award money and then go to New York for intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York before the semi-final concert and the Grand National Finals. The Grand National Finals are held in the Metropolitan Opera House in New York in March before a sold-out house with the full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanying the singers. Each Grand National winner is awarded $15,000 and the chance of a career as an opera singer. Free and open to the public. 1301 Columbia College Dr.
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS “OUT OF THIS WORLD”: 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Colonial Life Arena. In “Out Of This World”, audiences will be riveted by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology, which deepens their connection to the performers. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth, traveling to interstellar worlds of sand, water, fire and ice. Tickets start at $18. Market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Premium suite rentals are available. Ages 23 months and under are free, children 2 and older require a ticket. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the performance. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com
ONE COLUMBIA, TWO CANALS, THREE RIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Riverfront Park South area parking lot. Walk with us to learn how Columbia used our waterways in the past; hear about the process now underway to evaluate the Columbia Canal following last year’s flood; and hear about additions to the Three Rivers Greenway along the beautiful Lower Saluda River. Meet at the Red Schoolhouse, south area parking lot. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
LIGHTHOUSE FOR LIFE COMEDY NIGHT FUNDRAISER: doors open, 5:30 p.m.; event begins 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Trinity Baptist Church. “Fight Back with Joy” is a comedy night featuring Christian author and comedian Cherie Nettles and comedian Mike Goodwin. Proceeds will benefit Lighthouse for Life in its mission to raise awareness about the realities of sex trafficking in South Carolina, and to help continue funding for a safe house. The safe house will serve girls age 12–21, and will provide a path to safety and restoration after being rescued from the horrible life of pain and exploitation. It will serve as the only safe house in the state. Free childcare will be available for infants to 5th grade. $20. 2521 Richland St. To purchase tickets and register your children ahead of time, (803) 900-0907, (803) 530-2009. info@lighthoueseforlife.org
COLUMBIA’S ANNUAL ROBERT BURNS DINNER: social hour, 5:30 p.m., dinner, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Seawell’s. Scottish tributes, toasts, singing and the best bagpiping in Columbia. Also wee highland dancers. Don’t miss this evening of Scottish celebration! 1125 Rosewood Dr. For reservations, (803) 798-2206 www.rbsm.org
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET’S SWAN LAKE: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Graceful swans, a dashing prince and a moonlit lake become immersed in the world of breathtaking beauty with Columbia City Ballet’s adaptation of the quintessential classical ballet of Swan Lake. The evening features the classic choreography staged by Artistic Director William Starrett. The production will be accompanied by the full South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Morihiko Nakahara himself. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at UU Coffeehouse. The name has changed, but everything is still the same about the UU Coffeehouse! We now call it the Blue Moon Concert Series, but everything else is the same as before. If you haven’t yet heard of Ultrafaux and are a fan of brilliant instrumentation, you must see this band! Baltimore-area Ultrafaux performs all-original Gypsy Jazz melodies that could have been written and played in Depression-era Paris, but were infact composed recently by fantastic guitarist Michael Joseph Harris. We still serve homemade desserts and coffee, and still invite you to bring your own adult beverage if you chose. $17 at door, $15 if reserved on the UU Hotline. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 608-5033, www.uucoffeehouse.org
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“MESSIAH ON THE FRIGIDAIRE”: 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193. What happens when Lou Ann Hightower (Lisa Litchfield) discovers the image of Jesus on the door of her refrigerator? In this comedy by John Culbertson, the town of Elroy, SC, will never be the same as Lou Ann, her husband, Dwayne, and her best friend, Betsy, deal with the ramifications of their town becoming host to hoped-for miracles. Directed by MonaLisa Botts, who directed last season’s successful “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” the cast features new and returning favorites lead by Lisa Litchfield (”Marvin’s Room”), Travis Page (”Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”) and Jessica Fichter (”Heck the Dolls with Chardonnay”). Advance tickets, $15. At the door: adults, $18; senior (60+) or active military, $17. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. www.chapintheatre.org
FIVE POINTS AND DEVINE STREET WINTER SIDEWALK SALE: Individual store hours vary. Jan. 29 throughout Five Points and Devine street. Devine Street and Five Points merchants are teaming up again to offer a brand new event. Patrons can expect to enjoy markdowns and other great specials at participating merchants. For more information, www.DevineStreetColumbiasc.com, www.FivePointsColumbia.com
THE 2ND ANNUAL LEXINGTON COUNTY CHILI COOKOFF & MUSIC FEST: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the new IceHouse Amphitheater in downtown Lexington. The Lexington County Blowfish, Old Mill BrewPub and the Town of Lexington are hosting this event that benefits local Lexington County First Responders Families in need. This one day festival includes local musical bands performing on the IceHouse Amphitheater stage plus sample all the different chili entries and help select the “Peoples Choice” winner. Proceeds benefit members of Lexington County Public Safety. A donation will also be made to the Town of Lexington’s Police Dept Adopt-A-Cop. $35 for team entry. Adults, $10; $5, kids 12 and under. 107 West Main St. Lexington. https://squareup.com/market/lexington-county-blowfish
WNOK BRIDAL EXPO: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. There is no better place to start planning for your big day than the WNOK Bridal Expo. Bring your fiancé and your bridal party and plan to spend the day sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJs and attending all of the great events that will be scheduled for the day. $12. 1101 Lincoln St. (803) 545-0001, www.columbiaconventioncenter.com
RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS “OUT OF THIS WORLD”: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Colonial Life Arena. In “Out Of This World”, audiences will be riveted by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology, which deepens their connection to the performers. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth, traveling to interstellar worlds of sand, water, fire and ice. Tickets start at $18. Market pricing applies to Fall tickets. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Premium suite rentals are available. Ages 23 months and under are free, children 2 and older require a ticket. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the performance. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Town Theatre. Welcome to the Vanderhof’s home wherein lives a slightly batty New York City family. Grandpa lives for sheer joy rather than for achievement, ambition or financial gain. Daughter Penny labors without distinction as a would-be playwright of melodramas while her husband, Paul, spends his days making fireworks in the cellar. Penny and Paul’s children are also in the nest — a ballerina in her own mind, Essie, and Alice, the “normal” one. When Alice becomes engaged to the boss’ son at the Wall Street firm where she works, a predictable clash ensues when he brings his uptight parents over to meet the prospective in-laws… one evening before they are supposed to arrive! Last seen at Town in 1947, we’re glad the Vanderhof family is back! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
“MESSIAH ON THE FRIGIDAIRE”: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193. What happens when Lou Ann Hightower (Lisa Litchfield) discovers the image of Jesus on the door of her refrigerator? In this comedy by John Culbertson, the town of Elroy, SC, will never be the same as Lou Ann, her husband, Dwayne, and her best friend, Betsy, deal with the ramifications of their town becoming host to hoped-for miracles. Directed by MonaLisa Botts, who directed last season’s successful “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” the cast features new and returning favorites lead by Lisa Litchfield (”Marvin’s Room”), Travis Page (”Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”) and Jessica Fichter (”Heck the Dolls with Chardonnay”). Advance tickets, $15. At the door: adults, $18; senior (60+) or active military, $17. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. www.chapintheatre.org
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
AUDITIONS FOR FINE ARTS CENTER’S 2017 YOUTH PRODUCTION OF DISNEY’S “THE JUNGLE BOOK”: 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, Wood Auditorium. The play is adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling. The story revolves around Mowgli, the man cub as he bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. This musical production is written to be performed by children and features some jazzy tunes and a host of colorful characters along with some of your favorite songs from the movie. Auditions are open to all children from first through eighth grades. There is no audition fee. Production dates are March 16-19, 2017. The 2017 Youth Production will be directed by Education and Theatre Director, Jami Steele. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
ENGAGING THE CULTURE SERIES: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. Christopher Tollefsen, College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at USC, will be the featured speaker. The topic for the evening is “Making the Case for the Sanctity of Human Life in a Post-Christian Culture.” Admission is free and infant through preschool childcare is available. A reception will follow the presentation. 5637 Bush River Rd. www.cornerstonesc.org
AUDITIONS FOR FINE ARTS CENTER’S 2017 YOUTH PRODUCTION OF DISNEY’S “THE JUNGLE BOOK”: 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, Wood Auditorium. The play is adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling. The story revolves around Mowgli, the man cub as he bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. This musical production is written to be performed by children and features some jazzy tunes and a host of colorful characters along with some of your favorite songs from the movie. Auditions are open to all children from first through eighth grades. There is no audition fee. Production dates are March 16-19, 2017. The 2017 Youth Production will be directed by Education and Theatre Director, Jami Steele. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
LEARN ABOUT AA: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Hall of Fame Room at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The Area 62 public information committee is hosting an informal ‘learn about AA’ meeting. This is a drop-in event and anyone interested is welcome to attend. 1101 Lincoln St. Mick H., (803) 246-0540, 62pichair@area62.org
CONGAREE PARK RANGER DISCUSSES CONSERVATION EFFORTS: Noon-1 p.m. Jan. 31 at South Carolina State Library. Want to know what you can do to help conserve South Carolina’s natural world? Join us as we learn more about this topic with David Shelley, Education Coordinator at the Congaree National Park’s Old-Growth Bottomland Forest Research and Education Center. The CongaRee-flections presentation will address several conservation education developments affecting both Congaree National Park and South Carolina more broadly. Specific topics will include celebrating a few recent examples of successful, long-term conservation efforts; presenting an overview of current science communication frameworks, resources, and challenges; and looking at emerging trends and opportunities for public engagement. The presentation is free. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, http://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/event/3075065
35TH ANNUAL ST. PAT’S IN FIVE POINTS: LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Delaney’s Music Pub. The St. Pat’s in Five Points Planning Committee invites the community to Delaney’s Music Pub for the reveal of this year’s music line-up, festival highlights, and changes. Featuring true Irish-themed entertainment to include the Rince N’ah Eireann dancers, bagpipers, and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, the party will also feature St. Pat’s swag and complimentary Guinness pints. 741 Saluda Ave.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOUR: ESTATE SALES & AUCTIONS: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Historic Columbia’s popular behind-the-scenes tour, presented by Second Wind Heating and Air, returns for an exclusive look inside the historic building which houses The Red Lion, Columbia’s downtown antique mall. Guests will explore the history of the building and of the Robert Mills Historic District, while The Red Lion owner, Chris Livingston, will detail the origins and the evolution of the company and explain the business of buying and selling history. In addition, guests will gain helpful tips on assessing the value of items and the bidding process. Drinks and light refreshments are included. HC members, $20; non-members, $25. 1929 Hampton St. (803)-252-1770 x 15, www.historiccolumbia.org
CMA CHAMBER MUSIC ON MAIN: Happy hour and galleries open at 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Soprano Hyunah Yu, pianist Anna Polonsky, and violinist Erin Keefe join Edward Arron, esteemed cellist and Chamber Music on Main artistic director, to perform works by Brahms, Massenet, Schumann, and Robert Kahn. Individual seats, $35; members, $28 and students, $5. Cash bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
Comments