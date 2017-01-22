The circus comes to town, plus 6 other fun things to do in Columbia this week

MONDAY, JAN. 23
>>> HISTORY
CONVERSATIONS WITH WALTER EDGAR: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at USC’s Capstone House campus room. The University of South Carolina’s popular annual series focuses on South Carolina’s development following the American Revolutionary War. The history series, presented by the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, features conversations between guest speakers and university historian emeritus Walter Edgar. Peter Coclanis, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be the guest speaker. Free. 898 Barnwell St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/iss/welcome
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
>>> RECREATION
NIGHT WALK: 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Twilight in the park is the perfect time to observe nature, be it a spectacular sunset or the last flurry of activity for the day as birds settle in for the long night ahead. Enjoy this walk, led by a city park ranger. Free. 4122 River Drive, starting on top of Canal Head gates. (803) 545-3100
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
>>> FILM
“THE MURDER OF EMMET TILL:” 6 p.m. Wednesday in USC’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications auditorium. This is the latest film in the University of South Carolina series, “America’s Reconstruction Era and Its Legacies.” The series is presented by the College of Arts and Sciences’ School of Visual Art and Design, History Center and Film and Media Studies department, and the School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Guided conversations will be held in conjunction with screenings, which run through March 31. Free. 800 Sumter St.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
>>> ENTERTAINMENT
RINGLING BROS.’ “OUT OF THIS WORLD:” Opening night 7 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. In Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’s new show “Out Of This World,” audiences will be entertained by an interactive, action-packed storyline filled with space-age family fun and technology. Through the lens of a magic telescope capable of discovering the most spectacular circus stars in the galaxy, they will join the Circus Space Fleet on a mission of good versus evil to bring performers back to Earth. Catch Ringling Bros. for the final round of performances, as it prepares to close down later this spring. Tickets start at $13 opening night; additional performances Friday-Sunday. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
>>> DANCE
“SWAN LAKE:” Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday at Koger Center for the Arts. Graceful swans, a dashing prince and a moonlit lake become immersed in the world of beauty with Columbia City Ballet’s adaptation of “Swan Lake.” The production will be accompanied by the full S.C. Philharmonic Orchestra. The show continues 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the ballet’s first Black and White Ball. $20-$45 for the shows; extra cost for Saturday night ball. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
>>> AT THE MUSEUM
MUSEUM ROADSHOW: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at S.C. State Museum. “Museum Roadshow: Winter Edition” is back this weekend. Guests will get special gallery tours and tours of storage areas. Guests also will learn about the stories and value of their heirlooms and artifacts from experts in a variety of fields who will be onsite offering informal, verbal appraisals. Experts will be available in the areas of fine art, silver, pottery, furniture, books, jewelry, textiles and dolls, as well as military artifacts. $25 for first item ($20 for museum members), with different pricing for up to a maximum of four items. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
SUNDAY, JAN. 29
>>> MUSIC
THE BEACH BOYS: 7 p.m. Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts. The group that gave the world classic tunes such as “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Good Vibrations” will catch a wave to Columbia. The Mike Love-led “50 Years of Good Vibrations” tour coming to the Koger Center does not include founding members Brian Wilson or Al Jardine. Still, those expecting Love’s band to roll out the group’s myriad hits won’t be disappointed. $58-$75. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
