Guess who’s singing at the Super Bowl – and playing a concert in Columbia?

Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston, where the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will play.
Then, fans of Bryan – a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year – will be able to see him live here in Columbia next month.
The “Crash My Party” singer will bring his Kill the Lights Tour to Colonial Life Arena Feb. 23. Tickets to the Columbia concert are $50-$75; www.coloniallifearena.com.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Comments