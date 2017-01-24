Here’s the lineup for the Mardi Gras Columbia Parade and Music Festival

The lineup for the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade and Music Festival has been announced. The free event, which takes place at City Roots on Feb. 25, will also include a 5K race, food vendors and Abita and River Rat breweries.
Here’s the lineup:
Riverkeeper Stage
Capital City Playboys
Reverend Mickens
Drink Small
Dexter Romweber
Melon Funky
Track Funk
City Roots Stage
Mustache Brothers
Flat Out Strangers
Tom Hall and the Plowboys
Mountain Express
Hard Tack
Captain Midnight
Krewe de Columbia Ya-Ya Stage
Pharaohs in Space
Soda City Riot
Dirty Gondolas
Black Iron Gathering
WXRY Stage
Preach Jacobs
S.T.A.T.
Scenario Collective
Space Coke
Boo Hag
Alarm Drum
