January 24, 2017 12:01 PM

Here’s the lineup for the Mardi Gras Columbia Parade and Music Festival

By Erin Shaw

The lineup for the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade and Music Festival has been announced. The free event, which takes place at City Roots on Feb. 25, will also include a 5K race, food vendors and Abita and River Rat breweries.

Here’s the lineup:

Riverkeeper Stage

Capital City Playboys

Reverend Mickens

Drink Small

Dexter Romweber

Melon Funky

Track Funk

City Roots Stage

Mustache Brothers

Flat Out Strangers

Tom Hall and the Plowboys

Mountain Express

Hard Tack

Captain Midnight

Krewe de Columbia Ya-Ya Stage

Pharaohs in Space

Soda City Riot

Dirty Gondolas

Black Iron Gathering

WXRY Stage

Preach Jacobs

S.T.A.T.

Scenario Collective

Space Coke

Boo Hag

Alarm Drum

