Salads, hearty ‘mains’ and more to like about Main Street Public House

So what’s good here?
Old World alla Vodka pizza with fresh mozzarella, vodka cream sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas and prosciutto di parma. All the pizzas cooked in the brick oven have that subtle grilled flavor. All pies are $10 and shareable, or ideal for one hungry patron.
Also on the menu is a homemade chili, as well as substantial salads. There are beautifully arranged and presented “boards,” with various meats and/or cheeses. And small plates offer everything from meatballs to fried oysters.
Hearty “mains,” served after 5 p.m., include an 8-ounce pub burger, roasted chicken, shrimp and grits, steak frites and forager’s pie, which is a locally sourced, housemade vegetable gratin.
There are a few sandwich offerings for lunch, such as Southern sriracha honey crisp chicken with blue cheese coleslaw. There are also changing and creative specials.
How did Main Street Public House get its start?
The restaurant opened last August through a local restaurant group with a goal of providing downtown Columbia with “refined casual cuisine” such as New York-style, brick-oven pizza and other made-from-scratch items.
General manager John Stubing noted that the team “utilizes classical and nontraditional culinary training to make both old-world and new-world recipes.” Executive chef Curtis Clark, who hails from Georgia, has worked on Kiawah Island and recently was a sous chef at Motor Supply Company Bistro.
What does the place look like?
Main Street Public House is architectural and urban, with plenty of exposed wood ceilings, floors and columns, modern drop lighting, and clean-lined, metal accents. There is a massive open bar, plus plenty of seating opportunities around every nook and cranny.
There is a stage for live entertainment, offered three to four nights a week. A ColaJazz series, for example, features local musicians on Wednesdays nights, while Thursday nights offer local acoustic acts, and Friday and Saturday nights are for booked local and traveling national acts.
Overall, the establishment seats 90 in the dining area; more seating is available in a lounge-mezzanine area, which can also be booked for private functions.
Who eats here?
Main Street Public House is a concept intended to appeal to young and old professionals alike. However, families and friends are finding this an appropriate gathering place due to the varied menu and vast selection of spirits.
Main Street Public House
WHERE: 1556 Main St.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Sunday (with lunch from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., and dinner from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday; weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Pizzas are served until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
COST: Everything for lunch is under $12; items on the dinner menu are generally in the $15-$16 and under range.
INFO: (803) 834-3409; www.mainstreetpublichouse.com; Facebook; blog
