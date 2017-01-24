Calling on foodies: Come get your barbecue, chili and burgers

More Q for you: Should you be out and about during the Winter Sidewalk Sale along Devine Street and in Five Points this weekend, check out City Limits Barbeque in the parking lot behind Craft & Draft on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29.
Robbie Robinson (www.citylimitsq.com) is bringing Texas-style beef brisket and sausage and Carolina pulled pork to Columbia. His family is from Texas, and Robinson just came back from Camp Brisket at Texas A&M, where he rubbed shoulders with Aaron Franklin – of Franklin Barbecue in Austin – while learning all about brisket, the centerpiece of Texas barbecue.
“I want to present an upscale barbeque experience,” said Robinson, “emphasizing brisket.”
Robinson makes as much as he can from scratch. He has his own take on Texas red and Carolina gold sauces – and takes care to source premium Angus beef and Duroc pork. His menu features brisket and pork by the half-pound, sandwiches and beef link smoked sausage.
The sides may vary from smoked gouda mac ’n’ cheese to sweet pickled jalapenos. Desserts may include homemade banana pudding laced with banana liqueur or cast iron carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Grab a beer at Craft & Draft – they are offering 10 percent off all growler fills and merchandise and $1 off any pint with the presentation of a Devine Street merchant receipt – and settle in at the bar or the picnic tables out back.
Lexington County Chili Cookoff & Music Fest: Sample some of the best chili in Lexington while listening to some live music by Nuff Said, Stampede, The Silver Bullets, Strings Attached, Live Action, MC3, The Dry Sockets, RB 100, and Shark Bait. Proceeds to benefit Lexington County first responders families in need.
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at IceHouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. $10; $5, kids 12 & under. Think you have the best chili? Register to compete, $35 per team. www.goblowfishbaseball.com
New restaurants
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers already has staked out another Midlands-area location on Sunset Boulevard across the road from Lexington Medical Center. Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Wichita, Kansas-based steakburger chain will open its first area location at 457 Killian Road in Northeast Richland. On the menu are Freddy’s ground beef steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs and shoestring fries, as well as sweet treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard churned several times each day.
