New Nick series features movies, local bands

It’s Saturday night in Columbia. You know you should want to go indulge in a rowdy night of listening to live music, but the tired part of you is really tempted to chill with a movie.
The Nickelodeon has the perfect compromise.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the downtown movie theater kicks off its Sound and Vision series, which combines a music documentary with a local band performing live before each film.
“Sound and Vision is going to be a recurring series, thanks to our partnership with Drip (recording company),” said Savannah Taylor, designer and interactive coordinator for Nickelodeon. The theater plans to have a Sound and Vision show every two months, she added.
“The series is trying to take these music documentaries and put them on a different level,” Taylor said. “We want to create a new experience for these documentaries … by combining them with live musical performances.”
Here are the two movies currently scheduled for the series:
‘Gimme Shelter’
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
About the movie: A harrowing documentary of the Rolling Stones’ 1969 tour, with much of the focus on the tragic concert at Altamont.
Featured local band: Debbie and the Skanks
‘Tupac: Resurrection’
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
About the movie: Home movies, photographs, and recited poetry illustrate the life of Tupac Shakur, one of the most revolutionary, and volatile hip-hop M.Cs. of all time.
Featured local band: Free Society Hip Hop Collective
If you go
The Nickelodeon’s Sound and Vision Series
WHEN: First event is 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
WHERE: 1607 Main St.
COST: $10
INFO: www.nickelodeon.org
