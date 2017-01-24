Friday is National Chocolate Cake Day. Here are some of Columbia’s best slices.

Friday, Jan. 27, is National Chocolate Cake Day. Really.
Doing due diligence, here is a sampling of places where you can gleefully disregard those New Year’s diet resolutions and have a big ol’ slice of chocolate cake:
Nonnah’s: Chocolate Temptation is a chocolate layer cake laced with Govida liqueur with vanilla cream filling and topped with chocolate ganache. Or forget the vanilla cream and go Chocolate Chocolate, with chocolate cream and chocolate wedges decorating the top. And brace yourself for the Chocolate Raspberry Fantasy, featuring four layers of chocolate cake spread with raspberry jam and chocolate ganache.
923 Gervais St. (803) 779-9599, www.nonnahs.com
Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe: Mountain of Chocolate Cake – the name says it all. . Among other chocolate-related treats: sundaes (brownie, ice cream or chocolate chip cookie), milkshakes (original, S’mores, cookies & cream, Reese’s Cup or Whoppers Malted) or hot chocolates. Then there’s the red velvet cake – oh yes, red velvet contains cocoa powder.
930 Gervais St. (803) 550-9979, www.kaminskys.com
And more
Among spots with rotating desserts, DiPrato’s (342 Pickens St., www.dipratos.com), Goat’s (2017 Devine St., www.facebook.com/Goats2) and Devine Foods (2702 Devine St., www.devinefoodsgreek.com) often have tasty chocolate cake offerings and other treats.
Of course, if you need a quick fix, Lizard’s Thicket locations have slices of chocolate cake on the dessert menu.
Or just take the (whole) cake
Chocolate Nirvana: The home of the Godiva Chocolate cake on Jackson Boulevard was a victim of the October 2015 flood, but Jon Rogers has been operating out of DER Kitchen on North Main Street. Place an order for single-layer, decadent flourless chocolate cakes, layer cakes and cupcakes in such flavors as white chocolate pistachio, chocolate Grand Marnier, chocolate raspberry and the eponymous Chocolate Nirvana. 2501 Main St. (803) 446-0706, chocolatenirvanabakery.com
Main Street Bakery: The Everyday Cakes include the traditional yellow cake with chocolate icing and a double chocolate. 3307 N. Main St. (803) 807-9567, www.mainstreetbakery3307.com
Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery: Solid, basic chocolate and vanilla and chocolate cakes. 8502 Two Notch Road. (803) 736-2253, tiffanysofcolumbia.com
Ally & Eloise: This shop not only has a signature chocolate layer cake, but also a flourless chocolate cake. And Queen Mother’s Cake is a gluten-free chocolate cake with ground almonds and topped with espresso ganache. 5209 Forest Drive. (803) 708-2982, www.allyandeloise.com
Crust Bakehouse: Pre-order dark chocolate or German chocolate cakes made from scratch. 2701-B Rosewood Drive. www.crustbakehouse.com
Silver Spoon: Pre-order and mix and match cake flavors with fillings and frostings to satisfy your chocolate fix. 2507 Devine St. (803) 673-6374, www.silverspoonbakeshop.com
Carolina Girl Confections: Baked-by-order-only menu features chocolate bourbon, German chocolate and Chocolate Once Over heirloom cakes and Mason jar cakes and Gooey Chocolate ’n Cream Cheese cupcakes. (803) 753-8087, www.carolinagirlconfections.com
