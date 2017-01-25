Music in the Midlands: Yonder Mountain String Band, 10 For 10 Hip Hop Show

Yonder Mountain String Band
Yonder Mountain String Band is a quintet that’s been playing for 19 years, mixing progressive bluegrass with a healthy dose of jamming. The group has a new album in the works scheduled to be released in early 2017. With up-and-coming bluegrass band The Railsplitters.
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $25. www.musicfarm.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND TOWN
10 For 10 Hip Hop Show: Ten local hip-hop artists perform 10 minutes of original music and compete to be the night’s champion. Participating artists are Fresh DeMarco, Mark Carson, C Metro, Armani OD, Dope Threaux, Praylow, Clue Gotti, Tazzy M, DLB and LHD. The event host is The Hip Hop Geek.
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Roshambeaux: This duo mixes Motown, rock and electronica.
10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Social Bar and Lounge, 918 Gervais St. $5. www.socialcolumbiasc.com
Ultrafaux: The latest offering from the Blue Moon Concert Series is Ultrafaux, two guitarists and an upright bassist playing original acoustic music with swing, funk and blues influences.
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Unitarian Universalist Church, 2701 Heyward St. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. (803) 200-2824
Ride the Lightning: The Metallica tribute band encompasses Metallica’s vast song catalog from “Kill Em All” to “Death Magnetic.”
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $35-$45. www.newberryoperahouse.com
Ivan Covington: Trumpeter Covington continues the 2017 ColaJazz artist series at Main St. Public House.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1556 Main St. Free. mainstreetpublichouse.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
Comments