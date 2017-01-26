Winter, spring runs in that will make you want to lace up your shoes

Before Columbia gets too famously hot, runners can take advantage of the cooler temperatures with a number of winter and early spring races.
“Columbia and the Midlands offer a lot of events during this time,” said Jordan Lybrand, chief operating officer for Strictly Running. “There is plenty to pick from.”
Runners can go long with the Run Hard Columbia Marathon or the 15K Long Run – longer with the 200-mile Palmetto200 relay – or participate in any number of shorter runs. That includes sprinting through parks, jogging through downtown Columbia or forming a team for a relay to Charleston.
Here is a sampling of Columbia area runs scheduled through March.
Long Run
15K, 15K relay, 5K, Kids Fun Run
WHEN: 7:45 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: Downtown Columbia
WORTH NOTING: Over the past two years, the MGC Long Run has raised more than $55,000 for the USO South Carolina. The races will be followed by a family-friendly party at the First Citizens Courtyard, Main and Lady streets.
INFO: www.strictlyrunning.com
Cupid’s Chase 5K
5K
WHEN: 10 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 11
WHERE: Maxcy Gregg Park
WORTH NOTING: The race is in support of people with disabilities.
INFO: www.imatter.comop.org/site/TR?fr_id=1408&pg=entry
Valentine’s at Ballentine
4-mile relay
WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 11
WHERE: Ballentine YMCA
WORTH NOTING: Held in memory of Carol Knizek. Find a friend and register as a relay team (each participant runs 2 miles), or complete the 4 miles individually.
INFO: www.columbiaymca.org/programs/races
Race for the Place 5K
5K, Kids Fun Run
WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 18
WHERE: Behind St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Blossom Street at Branham Street
WORTH NOTING: Benefits St. Lawrence Place, which helps homeless families.
INFO: www.stlawrenceplace.org/event/race-for-the-place-5k
Lagniappe 5K
5K
WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Soccer fields near Owen’s Field Airport
WORTH NOTING: Run in a costume to get into the Mardi Gras spirit, and enjoy beer donated by River Rat brewery at the finish line. For an additional $5, your dog can join you. Proceeds go from your dog to Midlands Animal Mission.
INFO: www.mardigrascolumbia.com/the-5k
17th Annual Lexington’s Race Against Hunger
5K, 10K, 1-mile fun run
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Saxe Gotha Presbyterian, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
WORTH NOTING: All profits feed the hungry, with $354,545.31 donated through 2016.
INFO: www.lrah.org
Run Hard Columbia Marathon
Marathon, half-marathon, 5K
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4
WHERE: Downtown Columbia
INFO: www.runhardcolumbiamarathon.com/index.php
March for Meals 5K
5K
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11
WHERE: Timmerman Trail, Cayce
WORTH NOTING: Proceeds support Meals on Wheels and congregate meal programs provided by Senior Resources.
INFO: www.strictlyrunning.com
St. Pat’s Get to the Green
15K, 10K, 5K, 1-mile fun run
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18
WHERE: Maxcy Gregg Park
WORTH NOTING: In honor of the 15th annual event, a 15K Run has been added.
INFO: www.gettothegreen.com
Palmetto200
200-mile relay from Columbia to Charleston
WHEN: Starts 5:30 a.m. Friday, March 24 and runs through Saturday, March 25
WHERE: Cayce
WORTH NOTING: Teams are made up of four to 12 people who split 36 legs, from Columbia to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.
INFO: www.palmetto200.com/palmetto200
6th Annual Quarry Crusher Run Columbia
Crusher (about 3.7 miles), double crusher (about 7.4 miles)
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25
WHERE: Vulcan Materials Quarry, Olympia neighborhood
WORTH NOTING: Will be limited to first 1,000 runners, ages 12 and older. Proceeds benefit Olympia Education Community Foundation.
INFO: www.quarrycrusherrun.com/columbia
