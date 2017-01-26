Go Columbia

January 26, 2017 11:29 AM

Winter, spring runs in that will make you want to lace up your shoes

By Lezlie Patterson

Special to Go Columbia

Before Columbia gets too famously hot, runners can take advantage of the cooler temperatures with a number of winter and early spring races.

“Columbia and the Midlands offer a lot of events during this time,” said Jordan Lybrand, chief operating officer for Strictly Running. “There is plenty to pick from.”

Runners can go long with the Run Hard Columbia Marathon or the 15K Long Run – longer with the 200-mile Palmetto200 relay – or participate in any number of shorter runs. That includes sprinting through parks, jogging through downtown Columbia or forming a team for a relay to Charleston.

Here is a sampling of Columbia area runs scheduled through March.

Long Run

15K, 15K relay, 5K, Kids Fun Run

WHEN: 7:45 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 4

WHERE: Downtown Columbia

WORTH NOTING: Over the past two years, the MGC Long Run has raised more than $55,000 for the USO South Carolina. The races will be followed by a family-friendly party at the First Citizens Courtyard, Main and Lady streets.

INFO: www.strictlyrunning.com

Cupid’s Chase 5K

5K

WHEN: 10 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 11

WHERE: Maxcy Gregg Park

WORTH NOTING: The race is in support of people with disabilities.

INFO: www.imatter.comop.org/site/TR?fr_id=1408&pg=entry

Valentine’s at Ballentine

4-mile relay

WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 11

WHERE: Ballentine YMCA

WORTH NOTING: Held in memory of Carol Knizek. Find a friend and register as a relay team (each participant runs 2 miles), or complete the 4 miles individually.

INFO: www.columbiaymca.org/programs/races

Race for the Place 5K

5K, Kids Fun Run

WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 18

WHERE: Behind St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Blossom Street at Branham Street

WORTH NOTING: Benefits St. Lawrence Place, which helps homeless families.

INFO: www.stlawrenceplace.org/event/race-for-the-place-5k

Lagniappe 5K

5K

WHEN: 8 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Soccer fields near Owen’s Field Airport

WORTH NOTING: Run in a costume to get into the Mardi Gras spirit, and enjoy beer donated by River Rat brewery at the finish line. For an additional $5, your dog can join you. Proceeds go from your dog to Midlands Animal Mission.

INFO: www.mardigrascolumbia.com/the-5k

17th Annual Lexington’s Race Against Hunger

5K, 10K, 1-mile fun run

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. start Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Saxe Gotha Presbyterian, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

WORTH NOTING: All profits feed the hungry, with $354,545.31 donated through 2016.

INFO: www.lrah.org

Run Hard Columbia Marathon

Marathon, half-marathon, 5K

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4

WHERE: Downtown Columbia

INFO: www.runhardcolumbiamarathon.com/index.php

March for Meals 5K

5K

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11

WHERE: Timmerman Trail, Cayce

WORTH NOTING: Proceeds support Meals on Wheels and congregate meal programs provided by Senior Resources.

INFO: www.strictlyrunning.com

St. Pat’s Get to the Green

15K, 10K, 5K, 1-mile fun run

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18

WHERE: Maxcy Gregg Park

WORTH NOTING: In honor of the 15th annual event, a 15K Run has been added.

INFO: www.gettothegreen.com

Palmetto200

200-mile relay from Columbia to Charleston

WHEN: Starts 5:30 a.m. Friday, March 24 and runs through Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Cayce

WORTH NOTING: Teams are made up of four to 12 people who split 36 legs, from Columbia to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

INFO: www.palmetto200.com/palmetto200

6th Annual Quarry Crusher Run Columbia

Crusher (about 3.7 miles), double crusher (about 7.4 miles)

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25

WHERE: Vulcan Materials Quarry, Olympia neighborhood

WORTH NOTING: Will be limited to first 1,000 runners, ages 12 and older. Proceeds benefit Olympia Education Community Foundation.

INFO: www.quarrycrusherrun.com/columbia

Related: 29 thoughts runners have while running the Quarry Crusher in Columbia

See the Quarry Crusher in 1 minute

Related content

Go Columbia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How you can join Columbia's community gardens

View more video

Entertainment Videos