Listen to opera singers audition for grandest stage of all: the Met in New York

Now is your chance to catch the opera stars of tomorrow, right here in Columbia, at Saturday’s Metropolitan Opera Auditions.
Singers from around the United States, as well as several foreign countries, participate in state and regional competitions for the chance to sing on the prestigious Met stage in New York. Previous winners from the South Carolina event are on stages in opera houses worldwide – among them David Daniels from Spartanburg, recently recognized by Opera News as one of five Singers of the Year.
The winners from Columbia – selected from a panel of judges including Metropolitan Opera officials – will head to regional auditions in Atlanta; from there, one winner is chosen to go to New York. The winners of New York’s Grand National Auditions receive a $15,000 award and be poised to launch an opera career.
“If you enjoy opera or would be interested in experiencing what opera really is, this is your chance to hear amazing young voices perform opera’s greatest hits,” organizers said in a news release.
Saturday’s South Carolina auditions begin at 10 a.m. at the Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College. The event is free and open to the public. Kick off the weekend with opera enthusiasts at a Friday night fundraiser, “Vive L’Opera!,” which includes dinner and drinks ($75 for individuals, $125 for couples).
Details about viewing the auditions or attending the fundraiser: (803) 787-0287.
