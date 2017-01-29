Chili cookoff, live music make for great Sunday afternoon in Lexington

Sample some of the best chili in Lexington while listening to some live music Sunday at the Lexington County Chili Cookoff and Music Fest.
In addition to a food choice great for a cool day, performers on tap include Nuff Said, Stampede, The Silver Bullets, Strings Attached, Live Action, MC3, The Dry Sockets, RB 100, and Shark Bait.
The event is noon-5 p.m. Sunday at IceHouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. in Lexington. Admission is $10, or $5 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds to benefit Lexington County first responders families in need.
Other details: www.goblowfishbaseball.com
