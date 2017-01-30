The Chainsmokers coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena

Grammy-nominated artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers will release their debut album this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records – and they’re launching a 40-city tour to introduce it.
The “Memories: Do Not Open” tour kicks off April 13 in Miami.
It will stop in Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena May 23.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at ticketmaster.com, the Colonial Life Arena box office, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app. Presales are offered for some Citi card members and AT&T THANKS program members.
The Chainsmokers are up for three Grammys this year, in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Closer” featuring Halsey) and Best Dance Recording (“Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya). The Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 12.
