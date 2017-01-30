Go Columbia

January 30, 2017 12:27 PM

The Chainsmokers coming to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

dkujawa@thestate.com

Grammy-nominated artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers will release their debut album this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records – and they’re launching a 40-city tour to introduce it.

The “Memories: Do Not Open” tour kicks off April 13 in Miami.

It will stop in Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena May 23.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at ticketmaster.com, the Colonial Life Arena box office, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app. Presales are offered for some Citi card members and AT&T THANKS program members.

The Chainsmokers are up for three Grammys this year, in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Closer” featuring Halsey) and Best Dance Recording (“Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya). The Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 12.

Related content

Go Columbia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Metropolitan Opera auditioner sings "We Hail Thee Carolina"

View more video

Entertainment Videos