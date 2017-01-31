St. Paul and the Broken Bones among headliners at St. Pat’s in Five Points

St. Paul and the Broken Bones will headline the annual St. Pat’s in Five Points festival this spring, along with Michael Ray, Superchunk and Drivin’ n Cryin.’
The bands for the March 18 festival – among the Southeast’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – were announced Tuesday. The lineup includes nearly two dozen live music acts that will play on five stages in the popular entertainment district throughout the day. Drive By Truckers headlined last year’s event.
Among others who will play at this year’s event are All Get Out, Villanova, Moose Kick, the Social Animals, Los Colognes, the Mobros, Lauren Hall, the High Divers, See Water, the Travelin’ Kine, Tuatha Dea, the Boomtown Waifs, the Post-Timey String Band, Little Bird, the Dirty Gone Dolas, Dylan Deekay, Bois Obscur, Guyl, Jade Frost and Lucid.
In addition to bands, the event has a parade, silent disco, family fun run, 5K, 10K and 15K.
RELATED: Five Points Bartenders have a love/hate relationship with St. Pat’s
St. Pat’s pre-sale tickets are available online for $15. www.StPatsColumbia.com.
Comments