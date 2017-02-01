How to binge watch the 9 Best Picture Oscar nominees in Columbia

A Columbia movie theater is showing all nine Best Picture nominees ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 26.
AMC Dutch Square 14 will show the films as part of the AMC Best Picture Showcase. The screenings will be split into two consecutive Saturdays, with the option to purchase a discounted two-day pass.
Nominated films playing on Feb. 18 are “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Hell or High Water” and “La La Land.” ($32.50)
Nominated films playing on Feb. 25 are “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge”, “Arrival” and “Hidden Figures.” ($37.50)
