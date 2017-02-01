How I Go Columbia: SC State Museum’s Jared Glover

A South Carolina native who grew up in Columbia, Jared Glover spent eight years as the city of Columbia’s senior public relations specialist before landing his current job as public relations manager at the S.C. State Museum.
He is also one of the live draw talents for the South Carolina Education Lottery and can be seen regularly on seven television stations across South Carolina.
“No, I can’t tell you what numbers I am going to draw,” Glover said. “You have no idea how many times I get asked that question.”
Glover lives in Earlewood and previously served on the board for the AIDS Benefit Foundation of South Carolina and as the chairman for its annual Dining with Friends Event. Glover also volunteers with the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Glover and the rest of the team at the S.C. State Museum welcome the new exhibit “Savage Ancient Seas,” featuring more than 50 prehistoric marine fossils presented in three-dimensional displays.
EAT
Brunch is my favorite meal. My friends have turned it into sort of an event on Sunday afternoon. If you haven’t tried the beef debris at Bourbon, make your way there this week. It’s sunshine for your mouth. I love meeting my mom for lunch at the Gourmet Shop, and I’ll never turn down a request to meet at Motor Supply for dinner.
DRINK
I usually head to M Grille since it’s close to work, and Ryan Chadwick always has a crisp Sauvignon Blanc waiting. It’s also a great place for a drink before heading over to see a show at Trustus. If not wine, I prefer gin. Gin and tonic to be exact. Motor Supply will occasionally have different flavors of tonic that pair well.
PLAY
Obviously, I’m biased to the State Museum, and our planetarium, 4-D theater and four floors of South Carolina history, natural history, art and science, and technology. However, spring will be here soon, so I’ll make my way to St. Pat’s in Five Points and the Rosewood Crawfish Festival. Soda City Market on Saturday mornings is a must, and Riverfront Park is perfect to get lost alone with my music.
LISTEN
Music Farm is a breath of fresh air. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I’ll more than likely be there for the JoJo Mad Love concert. Live music upstairs at Pearlz Oyster Bar is always great.
SEE
I love watching the men’s and women’s Gamecock basketball teams at Colonial Life Arena and of course tailgating on Saturdays in the fall. If you’re looking for something completely different and out of the box, check out the show at The Capital Club on Gervais Street on Friday or Saturday night. You won’t be disappointed.
Comments