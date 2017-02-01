Music in the Midlands: Corey Smith, Cranford Hollow, Mark Rapp

Corey Smith
The country singer stops in Columbia on The Great Wide Underground Tour. In more than 10 years in the country music industry, Smith maintains he has always put authenticity over mainstream success.
9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $20-$25. www.musicfarm.com
OTHER MUSIC EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Cranford Hollow: After Corey Smith, head to Tin Roof to hear Cranford Hollow’s gritty Southern rock sound. The Hilton Head Island-based band calls it Lowcountry Stomp.
10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Nermal: Not normal, Nermal. Aka noisegrind that will assault your ears. With punk band Hissy Fit and music group and theater troupe Devil’s Playground (formerly Ritual Abjects).
8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Feb. 2 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Osara: The hard rockers headline this show with Jackson Spells and Les Merry Chevaliers. Harry and the Hootinannys will open.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Mark Rapp and the Ben Eidson Quintet: Trumpeter Mark Rapp brings young Ben Eidson to the bandstand for classic jazz.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
