The Nick is showing ‘Groundhog Day,’ and we’ve got a look at the SC native who stars in it

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day, when folks throughout the country anxiously wait to see whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow. If he does, we’ll have six more weeks of winter. If not, spring will arrive early.
This tradition has occurred at Gobbler’s Knob, about two miles from Punxsutawney, Pa., since 1887. Another tradition that embraces Phil began in 1993, when the movie “Groundhog Day” was released.
The classic is about a weather forecaster named Phil (Bill Murray) who is assigned to report on Punxsutawney Phil. He finds himself forced to relive the day over and over. The movie also stars South Carolina native Andie MacDowell, whose character, Rita, is a producer working with Murray’s character. He spends much of the movie trying to get her to fall for him.
The Nickelodeon is showing a double feature of “Groundhog Day” on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 and 10 p.m.
How well do you know Palmetto State star MacDowell? Take our quiz and see.
1. Where was Andie MacDowell born?
A) Greenville
B) Gaffney
C) Charleston
D) Irmo
2. What cosmetics company is MacDowell a spokeswoman for?
A) L’Oreal
B) Cover Girl
C) Maybelline
D) Max Factor
3. Which of these actors has NOT starred with MacDowell in a movie?
A) John Travolta
B) Hugh Grant
C) Kevin Costner
D) Bruce Willis
4. Which of these movies has MacDowell NOT starred in?
A) “St. Elmo’s Fire”
B) “Footloose”
C) “Beauty Shop”
D) “Scream”
5. Where did MacDowell attend college for a year?
A) University of South Carolina
B) Clemson
C) Winthrop
D) College of Charleston
6. How many Best Actress Golden Globe Awards has MacDowell been nominated for?
A) 5
B) 1
C) 0
D) 3
7. Where does MacDowell live?
A) Columbia
B) Asheville, North Carolina
C) Gaffney
D) Los Angeles
Lezlie Patterson, Special to Go Columbia
Answers
1. B. Rosalie Anderson MacDowell was born in Gaffney and graduated from Gaffney High School. Her mother was a music teacher and her father a lumber executive. She has three sisters. Family and close friends still call her Rose or Rosie, according to TV Guide.
2. A. MacDowell has been a spokeswoman for L’Oreal since 1985.
3. C. MacDowell has also been in movies with actors such as Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid and John Lemmon.
4. D. IMBd lists more than 30 movies with MacDowell, including her first role as Jane in “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes” in 1984. Other movies include “Sex, Lies and Videotape”, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Michael” and “Magic Mike XXL.”
5. C. MacDowell attended Winthrop for two semesters before leaving to pursue a modeling career. She lived in Columbia briefly.
6. D. MacDowell and her co-stars won a Golden Globe for Best Ensemble Cast for “Short Cuts,” with Jack Lemmon, Robert Downey, Jr., Bruce Davison and Jud J. Friedman. MacDowell was nominated for Best Actress awards for her roles in “Sex, Lies and Video Tape” (1990), “Green Card” (1991) and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1995).
7. D. Once her three children were grown, MacDowell moved to Los Angeles, her last publicized move in 2013. Before that, she raised her family in Asheville, N.C., saying in interviews that while she had no problems with Hollywood, that’s not the lifestyle she wanted her children to grow up in. She sold her home in Asheville in 2012. She’s also lived in Montana.
If you go
“Groundhog Day” double feature
WHEN: 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
WHERE: The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St.
COST: $10
INFO: www.nickelodeon.org
