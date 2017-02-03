Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 3 and beyond

FRIDAY, FEB. 3
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Take a first, or second, opportunity to see the continuing exhibition at Gallery West. Join the merchants and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday celebration. Adult beverages will be available at the outdoor sidewalk bar featuring drinks from @116. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
“SEASONS” ELENA BURYKINA AND EVELYN WONG’S OPENING RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. Gallery West presents the work of two extraordinary young women who are making themselves known in the art world near and far. Their work is influenced by very different cultures: Wong by Chinese art, and Burykina from her homeland of Russia and the Ukraine. The focus of this exhibition is their botanical images which span the seasons of the year. Enjoy drinks and lovely morsels by Desserts by Noelle. The opening coincides with the celebration of State Street First Friday Art Crawl for February. 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
UNFORGETTABLE: CELEBRATING A TIME OF LIFE, HOPE AND BRAVERY EXHIBIT AND BOOK SIGNING: Talk begins at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Friday at the South Carolina State Library. Join us for a photography exhibit and talk from the legendary photographer, publisher, inventor, and author Cecil Williams. This exhibit showcases a prelude to Williams’ newest publication, ‘Unforgettable’. The collection of forty images provides a rare glimpse of events, portraits and moments of significant social change during the 1950s through the 1970s. Light refreshments will be served. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
DAVE CHAPPELLE: 7 p.m. Friday at Township Auditorium. Dave Chappelle, mastermind behind sketch comedy goldmine “Chappelle’s Show”, made a triumphant return to stand-up comedy in 2013. While he’s beloved for his famous impersonations of Rick James and Prince, Chappelle doesn’t rely on old material for his stand-up act, treating fans to an all-original show featuring extensive improvisation as he interacts with audiences. $65. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
ALL-MALE A CAPPELLA GROUP ‘THE PITCHFORKS’: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. FAC announces the return of the popular all-male a cappella group, The Pitchforks of Duke University. The audience will enjoy great covers of both old and new pop music. Adults, $10; students, $5. 810 Lyttleton St. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
20TH ANNUAL CLEAN SWEEP RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Cantey Building at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Items featured at the sale include handbags, jewelry, books, music, games, children’s toys and clothing, maternity clothing, furniture, home and garden, house wares, holiday, appliances and electronics, linens, and sporting goods. The sale is a fundraiser to support the Junior League of Columbia’s mission and community projects. Gates open at 7 a.m. Parking, $5 per car. Admission, $3 per person; children under 12, free. Cash only. 1200 Rosewood Dr. www.jlcolumbia.org
“POWER TO THE PEACEFUL”: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. The Carolina Peace Resource Center hosts a day of issues, education and activist trainings. Issue sessions will focus on Solidarity (Women’s Rights, Immigrant Rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBT Rights); Peace Abroad and at Home (US Foreign Policy, Gun Violence, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault) and the Environment. $20-$10, based on a sliding scale. Covers lunch. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 216-1448, david@carolinapeace.org. www.carolinapeace.org
REPTICON RETURNS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Jamil Shrine Temple. Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Columbia with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology. Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. This is also the perfect place to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-0732, http://repticon.com/south-carolina/columbia/
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’ OPENINGS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at The South Carolina State Museum. SCSM is excited to announce its brand new blockbuster exhibit, ‘Savage Ancient Seas’ and planetarium movie ‘Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure’. ‘Savage Ancient Seas’ will transport guests to a North America of 80 million years ago, when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed the Earth and a shallow sea spread across the middle of the continent. These spectacular, strange creatures of the ancient sea; giant reptiles and fish that are also the subject of the full dome planetarium movie. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
13TH ANNUAL “KARAMU! CELEBRATE! – SOUTH CAROLINA BLACK HISTORY PARADE AND FESTIVAL”: 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Harden and Gervais streets. Established in 2004, the parade celebrates Black History Month in the United States and recognizes the many significant contributions of members of the African diaspora worldwide. The purpose of “Karamu! Celebrate!” is to educate, entertain and celebrate those achievements; hence the parade motto, “Education through Entertainment.” This year’s theme is “Youth Will Make a Difference 2017.” Free and open to the public. www.fundsinc1.org
PALMETTO CONCERT BAND: 2 p.m. Saturday at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. Program to include: Overture to “Candide” - Leonard Bernstein (trans. Grundman), Trittico - Valclav Nelhybel, Lincolnshire Posy - Percy Aldridge Grainger and Russian Christmas Music - Alfred Reed. Seating is general admission; no tickets are required. 900 Senate St. (803) 777-4111, www.PalmettoConcertBand.com
HAVANA NIGHTS: 6-10 p.m. Saturday in the Hampton Room at Michael’s Cafe and Catering. Family Promise of the Midlands is holding its fundraising gala and auction. Live music by Heart ‘N Soul. Open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Silent auction. Family Promise of the Midlands is an interdenominational faith-based initiative started in 2014 that provides temporary shelter for homeless families. Seventeen congregations in the Midlands serve as hosts for Family Promise and an additional 10 provide support. $75 each or $125 a pair. 1620 Main St. www.familypromisemidlands.org
2ND ANNUAL MISS SC GAMECOCK PAGEANT: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Booker T. Auditorium. Come out and see who Katie Turner, Miss SC Gamecock 2016, will crown as her successor. Contestants will compete in four categories: interview, lifestyle and fitness, on stage question and evening gown. The pageant will award over $1,600 in scholarships. The audience can participate in the “People’s Choice Award” by voting for their favorite contestant. $1 per vote and the money raised goes to the winner’s selected charity. Doors open at 6 p.m. USC students can bring 5 canned goods for Harvest Hope or pay $5 for admission. Adults, $10 and children 5 and up, $5. 1400 Wheat St.
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL MULTIMEDIA CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center. This concert partially resurrects a concert program postponed by the October 2015 flood in the Midlands, as Music Director Morihiko Nakahara presents works by Edvard Grieg and Jean Sibelius and 2014 Arthur Fraser International Concerto Competition winner Elisabeth Tsai. Tsai makes a belated S.C. Phil debut with Grieg’s famed Piano Concerto. The 2015 competition winner, Derek Chung, joins her on the program to perform Franz Liszt’s First Piano Concerto. The February evening ends with Sibelius’ First Symphony – a portrayal of his native Finland’s stark, wintry landscape. For the second time in its Masterworks Series, the S.C. Phil hangs large screens on either side of the stage to provide a multimedia experience. Real-time and up-close concert video will play on the screens to give every patron unique viewing angles of the orchestra and the best seat in the house. A free, preconcert lecture by Nakahara begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Koger Center auditorium, as he offers his unique insight into the evening’s program. $53, $45, $37, $29 and $23. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
JUDY CARMICHAEL: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Nicknamed “Stride” by the great Count Basie, GRAMMY-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Revered by musicians for her technical prowess and equally embraced by audiences for her warm, engaging style, she’ll bring her massive catalog of originals and covers to the Midlands stage for the first time. $22. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
PAM TILLIS: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Opera House. Country comes to town when legendary singer Pam Tillis, daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member Mell Tillis, visits. Although she was in a variety of bands growing up, spanning from jazz and alternative country to top 40, country music was in her blood. As the daughter of a country star, she debuted on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry at age 8 singing the song “Tom Dooley.” Whether it’s on the elaborate stages of theOpry or in the intimate setting of the historic Sumter Opera House, you will experience that feeling of delight that comes from Pam Tillis singing exactly what she is meant to sing at that moment. Her star continues to shine brightly in the third decade of her career, don’t miss this chance to experience it! $36, $32 and $29. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 8 p.m. Saturday at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
REPTICON RETURNS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jamil Shrine Temple. Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Columbia with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology. Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. This is also the perfect place to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-0732, http://repticon.com/south-carolina/columbia/
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests on First Citizens First Sunday. Included in general admission, guests can explore four floors of permanent and changing exhibits. Blockbuster exhibit admission, BlueCross Blue Shield of South Carolina Planetarium and Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater shows are an additional price. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 adults, free to students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park, Columbia (just off Pickens near Blossom). Red Smith, (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com, https://sites.google.com/site/carolinajazzsociety/
THE VISTA ENSEMBLE: 7 p.m. Sunday at if ART Gallery. The Vista Ensemble consists of Columbia musician and music teacher Patrick Hawkins, who plays square piano; Erika Cutler, also from Columbia, on baroque violin; Jeana Melilli of Brunswick, Ga., on traverso flute; Gail Ann Schroeder of Asheville, N.C., on viola da gamba; and mezzo soprano Brittnee Siemon of Brevard, N.C. The ensemble’s program, “Music from Classical Vienna”, will present works by 18th and 19th century Austrian composers Joseph Haydn, Giovanni Antonio Matielli and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and German composer Ludwig van Beethoven. $25; $20 students and seniors. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.ifartgallery.blogspot.com
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
TABITHA EPPERSON: HOME: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. What makes a house a “home”? Is it the location? The people? The mementos on the walls? What part of “home” is permanent, and what can be washed away? MTC faculty member Tabitha Epperson’s research into the definition of home began after her own Louisiana community sustained the ravage of Hurricane Katrina and was revived after her adopted home of Columbia withstood the waters of last year’s floods. In this remarkable talk, she’ll share survivors’ insights into what remains when the structure of “home” is gone. $14. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: MARK RAPP AND BEN EIDSON QUINTET: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Ben Eidson is a junior at Dreher High School and an amazing saxophonist. This is one of Ben’s first professional jazz quintet performances. He recently performed with Mark Rapp at his annual sold out Jingle Bell Jazz Concert at Trustus Theatre. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
AMORE UNDER THE STARS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina State Museum. SCSM will kick-off Valentine’s Day celebrations with the ultimate date night. Live music from Tango ensemble De la Noche, tango demonstrations from Emerald Ballroom, a romantic tour through museum galleries, a special Valentine’s themed planetarium show, and more. Food from Spotted Salamander and beer and wine included with ticket. Cash bar. $35 per person; $28 per museum member. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
ANNIE JR: 7 p.m. Thursday at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LIVE JAZZ AT PEARLZ: 9 p.m.-midnight Thursday at Pearlz Upstairs. Trumpeter Mark Rapp, recent Jasper Artist of the Year award recipient, will return to the jazz soiree. He will lead his quartet featuring guitarist Amos Hoffman who in 2013 was awarded one of Israel’s most prestigious prizes – The Landau Prize for Arts and Sciences for Outstanding Achievement in the field of Jazz. Also joining Rapp is bassist Dustin Retzlaff and drummer Chris Church. The Mark Rapp Quartet will present a variety of jazz including originals, swing, bossa nova, groove, classic and modern. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
ONGOING EVENTS
“MESSIAH ON THE FRIGIDAIRE”: Play, Feb. 2-5 at Firehouse Theatre at American Legion Post 193, presented by Chapin Theatre. Advance tickets, $15. At the door: adults, $18; senior (60+) or active military, $17. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. www.chapintheatre.org
“YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU:” Select days through Feb. 5 at Town Theatre. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Exhibit, Tuesday-Sunday at Columbia Museum of Art. Through Feb. 5. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
DRAWING FOR MEANING: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at McMaster Gallery. Through Feb. 9. Free. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
JAIME MISENHEIMER: HOUR OF THE WOLF: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through Feb. 11. Free. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: Play, Friday-Sunday performances at Village Square Theatre. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Road, Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SOME GIRL(S): Select days through Feb. 19 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) hold their monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be from Palmetto Health Heart Hospital. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106
ANNIE JR: 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
VALENTINE’S DANCE WITH HEART ‘N SOUL: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Lourie Center. Bring your friends, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to shag, swing and rock to the classic hits of the 1950s and 60s. Heart ‘n Soul brings their musical talents to the stage and will wow you with their soulful, energizing performance. This event is open to the public for adults of all ages. BYOB and snacks; soft drinks will be available for purchase. Open seating. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Reserved tables are available with a single purchase of six tickets or more. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
ARTS & DRAUGHTS: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Columbia Museum of Art. Columbia’s signature interactive party is back. The evening features live music from The Capital City Playboys, Barnwell, The Moon Moths, King Goof, DJ’s Preach Jacobs and King Harold, and more. The Wurst Wagen, KC Hotdogs, and The Belgian Waffle Truck provide food. The Whig offers a cash bar as well as tastings of Lonerider Brewery’s Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen. Other activities include a unique perspective tour led by ‘Auntie Bellum’ Editor-In-Chief Meeghan Kane, short film screenings from past Indie Grits festivals presented by the Nickelodeon, a design-your-own-flag project with Columbia Design League, and more DIY activities courtesy of Richland Library and Save the Children Action Network. Presented by McDaniels Subaru of Columbia and Cyberwoven. $9; $5 for members. Cash bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
RESURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sumter Opera House. Making their only stop in South Carolina, “Resurrection – A Journey Tribute” will be bringing their highly sought after tribute experience to the area. Your eyes and ears will fool you as the group faithfully resurrects the Steve Perry era of the band’s history, giving you the best Journey concert that’s not actually Journey! $30, $28 and $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
SOME GIRL(S): 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. The latest work from Neil LaBute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In this story your career as a writer is blossoming, your beautiful, young fiancée is waiting to get married and rush off to Cancún by your side—so what is your natural reaction? Well, if you’re a man, it’s probably to get nervous and start calling up old girlfriends. And so begins a single man’s odyssey through four hotel rooms, as he flies across the country in search of the perfect woman (whom he’s already broken up with). Bakari Lebby directs an incredibly talented cast that features Equity Guest Artist Patrick Michael Kelly, Kayla Cahill, Haley Claffy, Christine Hellman, Ellen Rodillo-Fowler, and Adrianna Wooten. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
SODA CITY BRASS BAND AT PEARLZ: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 10 at Pearlz Upstairs. SCBB is a 6-piece New Orleans styled brass band playing everything from famous traditional songs to some of the more modern brass band repertoire including songs by Trombone Shorty, The Youngblood Brass Band, Soul Rebels and more. SCBB will not only fulfill the New Orleans jazz listener, but provide fun, funky, grooving music for those who want to enjoy the groove. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
RE-ENACTMENT OF SHERMAN’S FIRING ON COLUMBIA: Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 11 on both sides of the Gervais Street bridge. It has been called Columbia’s longest day, the day Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops shelled the capital city from across the Congaree River. The re-enactment of that bombardment will feature live cannon fire and Confederate sharpshooters defending the city. There will be four cannons this year, firing blank rounds for a full hour from the west side of the bridge. Both Confederate and Union re-enactors taking part. Confederate sharpshooters will be returning fire from the east side, much as it was 152 years ago. The event is free. www.wadehamptoncamp.org
SWEET ON CMA: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Columbia Museum of Art. This fifth annual family fun event will be a lovely time for all ages. Attendees are invited to get creative at art stations, play games, take the “Heart on your Sleeve” costume tour, try the “Puppy Love” scavenger hunt through the galleries, get a closer look at garments from duchesses, damsels, and dashing heroes in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’, and enjoy a live performance of ‘Commedia Pinocchio’ from the Columbia Children’s Theatre Storykeepers. Free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Town of Blythewood’s Doko Manor. Come join the Mayor and Council members celebrate with students’ art work, dance, choirs, Ray Smith’s oral history documentations recorded with the wonderful history of our community, and the viewing of the Bethel High School Yearbook. 100 Alvina Hagood Cir, Blythewood. (803) 754-0501, www.dokomanor.com
WINTER CAMELLIA SHOW: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market. This show is one of the South’s largest and most prestigious Camellia events, exhibiting about 1500 blooms and attracting Camellia growers/cultivators from as far north as Virginia and as far south as Florida. Judging takes place from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The Mid-Carolina Camellia Society will also have experts on hand to give guidance to those who want to improve or add Camellia’s to their home’s landscape, as well as identify existing plants. Camellia plants will be available to purchase, as well as membership applications and Camellia publications. Free and open to the public. 3501 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. (803) 737-4597, www.camelliasc.org, www.scstatefarmersmarket.com
ANNIE JR: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
19TH ANNUAL PALLADIUM SOCIETY AND HISTORIC COLUMBIA CHILI COOKOFF: 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Music Farm. The event will feature a variety of all you can eat chili recipes cooked by local cookers and restaurants, judged by local celebrities with cash prizes for the winners. Live music will be provided by two Columbia bands, the Kenny George Band and the Nick Clyburn Band. Tickets include an open beer and wine bar. Advance tickets, $25 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members; $35 for the general public. Tickets sold at the door, $45. 1022 Senate St. (803) 252-7742, www.historiccolumbia.org
PAMELA ANN VANDERVELDE GALLERY’S VALENTINE’S ART AND DESSERT OPENING: 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Pamela Ann Vandervelde Gallery. Singles and couples will want to make this the most fun and creative stop on your pre-Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy a range of intriguing art expressions, while enjoying live music, and the gorgeous atmosphere of this upstairs oasis. Nine area artists will answer in various forms of art, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Come learn from the visions of the artists’ answers. Not only can these masterpieces be admired and pondered, but they may be purchased! And the art won’t just be hanging on the walls. The gallery offers an extended menu of luscious Valentine’s desserts with the view. Each dessert purchase comes with a complementary glass of champagne. 631 Harden St., upstairs in Suites H and I. (803) 645-5501, pavgallery@yahoo.com
VALENTINE’S CINEMA: AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER: 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. From the deck of an ocean liner to the top of the Empire State Building, this whirlwind dramatic adventure of love found, love lost, and – hopefully – love found again celebrates our fifth-annual Valentine’s Cinema. In an evening perfect for sharing with anyone you love, join us for a dessert and champagne reception in the lobby before setting sail with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. “Anything could happen, don’t you think?” $17. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
PALMETTO CONCERT BAND: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Program to include: Overture to “Candide” - Leonard Bernstein (trans. Grundman), Trittico - Valclav Nelhybel, Lincolnshire Posy - Percy Aldridge Grainger and Russian Christmas Music - Alfred Reed. Seating is general admission; no tickets are required. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.PalmettoConcertBand.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
LOVE & GLITTER: A GIRLS ROCK GALA: 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 11 at Tapp’s Arts Center. Girls Rock Columbia is throwing a bash, and you’re invited to take part in the festivities. There will be live music by The Deadbeat Club, a dance party DJed by Ms 45, complimentary food and drinks, and a live auction with incredible goodies you won’t want to miss. Come one, come all, bring a guest, and have a blast! $40. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.facebook.com/events/970498586419447
ANNIE JR: 2:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Village Square Theatre. Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington (behind Firestone Auto Care). (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Columbia Museum of Art. This enchanting evening at the CMA is an escape from the ordinary Valentine’s Day. The program starts with a romance-themed gallery talk in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’ followed by a catered chicken cordon bleu dinner complete with wine. Bruges Chocolaterie provides dessert. The evening concludes with a stroll down Main Street for a screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ at The Nickelodeon. Ticket price includes admission to the CMA, movie ticket, gallery talk, dinner, dessert, and wine. $80 per person, $64 per person for members, all inclusive. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Trustus Theatre. Marcus is sixteen and “sweet.” Days before Hurricane Katrina strikes the projects of Louisiana, the currents of his life converge, overflowing into his close-knit community and launching the search for his sexual and personal identity on a cultural landscape infused with mysterious family creeds. The provocative, poignant, and fiercely humorous coming-of-age story of a young gay man in the South, Marcus is the stirring conclusion of The Brother/Sister Plays. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
