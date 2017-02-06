Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 6 and beyond

TUESDAY, FEB. 7
TABITHA EPPERSON: HOME: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. What makes a house a “home”? Is it the location? The people? The mementos on the walls? What part of “home” is permanent, and what can be washed away? MTC faculty member Tabitha Epperson’s research into the definition of home began after her own Louisiana community sustained the ravage of Hurricane Katrina and was revived after her adopted home of Columbia withstood the waters of last year’s floods. In this remarkable talk, she’ll share survivors’ insights into what remains when the structure of “home” is gone. $14. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: MARK RAPP AND BEN EIDSON QUINTET: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Ben Eidson is a junior at Dreher High School and an amazing saxophonist. This is one of Ben’s first professional jazz quintet performances. He recently performed with Mark Rapp at his annual sold out Jingle Bell Jazz Concert at Trustus Theatre. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
AMORE UNDER THE STARS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina State Museum. SCSM will kick-off Valentine’s Day celebrations with the ultimate date night. Live music from Tango ensemble De la Noche, tango demonstrations from Emerald Ballroom, a romantic tour through museum galleries, a special Valentine’s themed planetarium show, and more. Food from Spotted Salamander and beer and wine included with ticket. Cash bar. $35 per person; $28 per museum member. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
ANNIE JR: 7 p.m. Thursday at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
LIVE JAZZ AT PEARLZ: 9 p.m.-midnight Thursday at Pearlz Upstairs. Trumpeter Mark Rapp, recent Jasper Artist of the Year award recipient, will return to the jazz soiree. He will lead his quartet featuring guitarist Amos Hoffman who in 2013 was awarded one of Israel’s most prestigious prizes – The Landau Prize for Arts and Sciences for Outstanding Achievement in the field of Jazz. Also joining Rapp is bassist Dustin Retzlaff and drummer Chris Church. The Mark Rapp Quartet will present a variety of jazz including originals, swing, bossa nova, groove, classic and modern. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) hold their monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be from Palmetto Health Heart Hospital. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106
VALENTINE’S DANCE WITH HEART ‘N SOUL: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Lourie Center. Bring your friends, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to shag, swing and rock to the classic hits of the 1950s and 60s. Heart ‘n Soul brings their musical talents to the stage and will wow you with their soulful, energizing performance. This event is open to the public for adults of all ages. BYOB and snacks; soft drinks will be available for purchase. Open seating. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Reserved tables are available with a single purchase of six tickets or more. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
ARTS & DRAUGHTS: 7-11 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Columbia’s signature interactive party is back. The evening features live music from The Capital City Playboys, Barnwell, The Moon Moths, King Goof, DJ’s Preach Jacobs and King Harold, and more. The Wurst Wagen, KC Hotdogs, and The Belgian Waffle Truck provide food. The Whig offers a cash bar as well as tastings of Lonerider Brewery’s Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen. Other activities include a unique perspective tour led by ‘Auntie Bellum’ Editor-In-Chief Meeghan Kane, short film screenings from past Indie Grits festivals presented by the Nickelodeon, a design-your-own-flag project with Columbia Design League, and more DIY activities courtesy of Richland Library and Save the Children Action Network. Presented by McDaniels Subaru of Columbia and Cyberwoven. $9; $5 for members. Cash bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
RESURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sumter Opera House. Making their only stop in South Carolina, “Resurrection – A Journey Tribute” will be bringing their highly sought after tribute experience to the area. Your eyes and ears will fool you as the group faithfully resurrects the Steve Perry era of the band’s history, giving you the best Journey concert that’s not actually Journey! $30, $28 and $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SOME GIRL(S): 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. The latest work from Neil LaBute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In this story your career as a writer is blossoming, your beautiful, young fiancée is waiting to get married and rush off to Cancún by your side—so what is your natural reaction? Well, if you’re a man, it’s probably to get nervous and start calling up old girlfriends. And so begins a single man’s odyssey through four hotel rooms, as he flies across the country in search of the perfect woman (whom he’s already broken up with). Bakari Lebby directs an incredibly talented cast that features Equity Guest Artist Patrick Michael Kelly, Kayla Cahill, Haley Claffy, Christine Hellman, Ellen Rodillo-Fowler, and Adrianna Wooten. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
SODA CITY BRASS BAND AT PEARLZ: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at Pearlz Upstairs. SCBB is a 6-piece New Orleans styled brass band playing everything from famous traditional songs to some of the more modern brass band repertoire including songs by Trombone Shorty, The Youngblood Brass Band, Soul Rebels and more. SCBB will not only fulfill the New Orleans jazz listener, but provide fun, funky, grooving music for those who want to enjoy the groove. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
RE-ENACTMENT OF SHERMAN’S FIRING ON COLUMBIA: Noon-1 p.m. Saturday on both sides of the Gervais Street bridge. It has been called Columbia’s longest day, the day Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops shelled the capital city from across the Congaree River. The re-enactment of that bombardment will feature live cannon fire and Confederate sharpshooters defending the city. There will be four cannons this year, firing blank rounds for a full hour from the west side of the bridge. Both Confederate and Union re-enactors taking part. Confederate sharpshooters will be returning fire from the east side, much as it was 152 years ago. The event is free. www.wadehamptoncamp.org
SWEET ON CMA: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This fifth annual family fun event will be a lovely time for all ages. Attendees are invited to get creative at art stations, play games, take the “Heart on your Sleeve” costume tour, try the “Puppy Love” scavenger hunt through the galleries, get a closer look at garments from duchesses, damsels, and dashing heroes in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’, and enjoy a live performance of ‘Commedia Pinocchio’ from the Columbia Children’s Theatre Storykeepers. Free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. Saturday at Town of Blythewood’s Doko Manor. Come join the Mayor and Council members celebrate with students’ art work, dance, choirs, Ray Smith’s oral history documentations recorded with the wonderful history of our community, and the viewing of the Bethel High School Yearbook. 100 Alvina Hagood Cir, Blythewood. (803) 754-0501, www.dokomanor.com
WINTER CAMELLIA SHOW: 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market. This show is one of the South’s largest and most prestigious Camellia events, exhibiting about 1500 blooms and attracting Camellia growers/cultivators from as far north as Virginia and as far south as Florida. Judging takes place from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The Mid-Carolina Camellia Society will also have experts on hand to give guidance to those who want to improve or add Camellia’s to their home’s landscape, as well as identify existing plants. Camellia plants will be available to purchase, as well as membership applications and Camellia publications. Free and open to the public. 3501 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. (803) 737-4597, www.camelliasc.org, www.scstatefarmersmarket.com
19TH ANNUAL PALLADIUM SOCIETY AND HISTORIC COLUMBIA CHILI COOKOFF: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Farm. The event will feature a variety of all you can eat chili recipes cooked by local cookers and restaurants, judged by local celebrities with cash prizes for the winners. Live music will be provided by two Columbia bands, the Kenny George Band and the Nick Clyburn Band. Tickets include an open beer and wine bar. Advance tickets, $25 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members; $35 for the general public. Tickets sold at the door, $45. 1022 Senate St. (803) 252-7742, www.historiccolumbia.org
PAMELA ANN VANDERVELDE GALLERY’S VALENTINE’S ART AND DESSERT OPENING: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pamela Ann Vandervelde Gallery. Singles and couples will want to make this the most fun and creative stop on your pre-Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy a range of intriguing art expressions, while enjoying live music, and the gorgeous atmosphere of this upstairs oasis. Nine area artists will answer in various forms of art, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Come learn from the visions of the artists’ answers. Not only can these masterpieces be admired and pondered, but they may be purchased! And the art won’t just be hanging on the walls. The gallery offers an extended menu of luscious Valentine’s desserts with the view. Each dessert purchase comes with a complementary glass of champagne. 631 Harden St., upstairs in Suites H and I. (803) 645-5501, pavgallery@yahoo.com
VALENTINE’S CINEMA: AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER: 7 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. From the deck of an ocean liner to the top of the Empire State Building, this whirlwind dramatic adventure of love found, love lost, and – hopefully – love found again celebrates our fifth-annual Valentine’s Cinema. In an evening perfect for sharing with anyone you love, join us for a dessert and champagne reception in the lobby before setting sail with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. “Anything could happen, don’t you think?” $17. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
PALMETTO CONCERT BAND: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Program to include: Overture to “Candide” - Leonard Bernstein (trans. Grundman), Trittico - Valclav Nelhybel, Lincolnshire Posy - Percy Aldridge Grainger and Russian Christmas Music - Alfred Reed. Seating is general admission; no tickets are required. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.PalmettoConcertBand.com
LOVE & GLITTER: A GIRLS ROCK GALA: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Girls Rock Columbia is throwing a bash, and you’re invited to take part in the festivities. There will be live music by The Deadbeat Club, a dance party DJed by Ms 45, complimentary food and drinks, and a live auction with incredible goodies you won’t want to miss. Come one, come all, bring a guest, and have a blast! $40. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.facebook.com/events/970498586419447
ONGOING EVENTS
DRAWING FOR MEANING: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at McMaster Gallery. Through Feb. 9. Free. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
JAIME MISENHEIMER: HOUR OF THE WOLF: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through Feb. 11. Free. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: Play, Friday-Sunday performances at Village Square Theatre. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Road, Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
ANNIE JR: Play, Thursday-Sunday performances at On Stage Productions. Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: Select days through Feb. 18 at Trustus Theatre. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
SOME GIRL(S): Select days through Feb. 19 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Columbia Museum of Art. This enchanting evening at the CMA is an escape from the ordinary Valentine’s Day. The program starts with a romance-themed gallery talk in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’ followed by a catered chicken cordon bleu dinner complete with wine. Bruges Chocolaterie provides dessert. The evening concludes with a stroll down Main Street for a screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ at The Nickelodeon. Ticket price includes admission to the CMA, movie ticket, gallery talk, dinner, dessert, and wine. $80 per person, $64 per person for members, all inclusive. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
