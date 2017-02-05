Quidditch, orchids and a polar plunge among our top event picks

MONDAY, FEB. 6
>>> HISTORY
SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at S.C. State Museum. Be transported back 80 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, in this new exhibit at the S.C. State Museum. Explore a world of huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish, flying reptiles and the largest sea turtles to have ever lived. See more than 50 prehistoric marine fossils, both cast and real specimens, presented in three-dimensional displays, including Archelon, the 17-foot-wide sea turtle. $13.95, adults; $12.95, seniors 62 and older; $11.95, children 3-12; $4, members; includes general admission. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
CONVERSATIONS WITH WALTER EDGAR: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at USC’s Capstone House campus room. The University of South Carolina’s popular annual series focuses on South Carolina’s development following the American Revolutionary War. The history series, presented by the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, features conversations between guest speakers and university historian emeritus Walter Edgar. Free. 898 Barnwell St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/iss/welcome
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
>>> WALKS
HISTORIC HORSESHOE TOUR: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, starting at South Caroliniana Library. The Great Biscuit Rebellion. The 1902 Carolina Clemson Riot. The Gamecock 505. These stories and more are part of the Horseshoe history tours offered by the South Caroliniana Library. University Archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic campus, sharing tales of significant events and student life that occurred on the Horseshoe. Free. 910 Sumter St. (803) 777-5158, uscarchives@sc.edu
WILDLIFE WALK: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Southeast Park. Get outdoors and enjoy this guided walk with a city park ranger at Southeast Park. This 64-acre wooded park features a pond, hiking trails and abundant wildlife, including resident red foxes, deer and aquatic animals that thrive in the pond. Bring binoculars and dress for the outdoors. Free. 951 Hazelwood Road. (803) 545-3100
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
>>> NIGHTLIFE
ARTS & DRAUGHTS: 7-11 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. Art, drink, and be happy! Catch short films from past Indie Grits festivals presented by the Nickelodeon, design your own Columbia flag with Columbia Design League, join the Unique Perspective tour by Meeghan Kane of Auntie Bellum, and make DIY art activities with Richland Library and Save the Children Action Network. Beer tastings, food trucks, live music and other fun on tap, too. $9, general public; $5, members. 1515 Main St. www.columbiamuseum.org
>>> SPECIAL EVENTS
MONSTER JAM: 7 p.m. Friday, and again Saturday, at Colonial Life Arena. Big truck enthusiasts won’t want to miss this popular event. Scheduled truck list includes Predator driven by Allen Pezo, Carolina Crusher driven by Gary Porter, Stinger driven by Zane Rettew, Fullboar 2.0 driven by Ed Eckert, Master of Disaster driven by Paul Strong, Prowler driven by Eric Wylie, Incinerator driven by Ryan Rice, and Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell. $18. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
ORCHIDS ON THE RIVERBANKS FESTIVAL: Zoo hours, Friday-Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden. See hundreds of blooming orchids presented by The South Carolina Orchid Society, Ikebana International Chapter 182 and Riverbanks Botanical Garden. The annual show features orchids from around the world as well as a number of Japanese-style flower arrangements. Free with zoo admission. 500 Wildlife Parkway. www.riverbanks.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
>>> FUNDRAISER
POLAR PLUNGE: 10 a.m. registration start, noon plunge Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Lake Murray Recreation Area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam. The Lake Murray Polar Plunge will raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $50 in donations, which will include an event T-shirt and refreshments. www.so-sc.org
>>> SPORTS
QUIDDITCH REGIONALS: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. Quidditch players from across the Southeast will swoop into Columbia to play in the South Regional Championship. The winners will advance to the Quidditch Cup in Kissimmee, Florida. Kids can learn to play the game during training sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. 5605 Bush River Road. http://www.usquidditch.org
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
>>> HISTORY
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE SITES TOUR: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, starting at Robert Mills House. Historic Columbia’s Second Sunday Roll this month is “Homeplaces, Workplaces, Resting Places: An African-American Heritage Sites Tour.” From the newly interpreted Mann-Simons Site, to the North Carolina Mutual Building, this tour explores houses, businesses and other important African-American sites. $8, adult members; $4, youth members; $12, adult nonmembers; $6, youth nonmembers. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org
