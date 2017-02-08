Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 8 and beyond

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: MARK RAPP AND BEN EIDSON QUINTET: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Ben Eidson is a junior at Dreher High School and an amazing saxophonist. This is one of Ben’s first professional jazz quintet performances. He recently performed with Mark Rapp at his annual sold out Jingle Bell Jazz Concert at Trustus Theatre. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, I COULD SQUISH YOU!: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Senate’s End. Most people would agree that true love doesn’t happen by accident – it’s deliberate, intentional, purposeful, but in the end, it’s well worth it! Creating and maintaining long-term relationships with donors, not only when your organization needs help, is a vital part of ensuring sustainable fundraising success. Together we will explore donor retention trends and learn effective stewardship best practices designed to preserve our organization’s greatest assets – our donors! Featured speakers: Leslie M. Brady, MSW Director of Development & Alumni Affairs MUSC College of Health Professions and Megan T. Draper, CFRE Director of Development MUSC College of Pharmacy. $20 for AFP & SCANPO members; $25 for non-members. Lunch included. 300 Senate St. www.afpcsc.net/event-2423988
BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL: 3 and 8 p.m. Thursday at Newberry Opera House. The songs from this retro musical will transport you to another time. “Downtown,” “To Sir With Love,” “It’s My Party,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Respect” and many more 60s hits will be performed. Audiences around the world are cheering this exciting and colorful salute to the women who made the music of the 1960s so special – Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, The Shirelles, Aretha Franklin and so many more! With 40 beloved hits, the show takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the 60s. Take 43 wigs, 40 costumes, 25 cans of hairspray a week, 6 singers, one very, very hot band, fabulous video, and you have this musical. $35-$50. 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
AMORE UNDER THE STARS: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina State Museum. SCSM will kick-off Valentine’s Day celebrations with the ultimate date night. Live music from Tango ensemble De la Noche, tango demonstrations from Emerald Ballroom, a romantic tour through museum galleries, a special Valentine’s themed planetarium show, and more. Food from Spotted Salamander and beer and wine included with ticket. Cash bar. $35 per person; $28 per museum member. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
ANNIE JR: 7 p.m. Thursday at On Stage Productions. The popular comic strip heroine, Little Orphan Annie, takes center stage. This all youth adaptation of one of the worlds most performed musical will entertain and delight both young and old alike!Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
LIVE JAZZ AT PEARLZ: 9 p.m.-midnight Thursday at Pearlz Upstairs. Trumpeter Mark Rapp, recent Jasper Artist of the Year award recipient, will return to the jazz soiree. He will lead his quartet featuring guitarist Amos Hoffman who in 2013 was awarded one of Israel’s most prestigious prizes – The Landau Prize for Arts and Sciences for Outstanding Achievement in the field of Jazz. Also joining Rapp is bassist Dustin Retzlaff and drummer Chris Church. The Mark Rapp Quartet will present a variety of jazz including originals, swing, bossa nova, groove, classic and modern. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
3RD ANNUAL SAFE SCHOOLS SUMMIT: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. This year’s focus is on youth health and personal power, and will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions addressing bullying, dating violence, gender identity, body positivity, and other topics focused on empowering our community to affect change. The Summit is open to families, youth, professionals, advocates, and community members. $20 registration fee required; anyone requesting financial assistance may contact Meghan Trowbridge, meghan.trowbridge@uscmed.sc.edu. 211 Gervais St. www.scyea.org
READ TO SUCCEED SUMMER READING CAMP SYMPOSIUM: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2). Each school district across the state is invited to bring up to four team members to this free day of learning, sharing and developing. The symposium is focusing on the best practices for the South Carolina Read to Succeed Summer Reading Camps with topics ranging from parent engagement to creative staffing. 763 Fashion Dr. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) hold their monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be from Palmetto Health Heart Hospital. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106
MONSTER JAM: 7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena. See Predator driven by Allen Pezo, Carolina Crusher driven by Gary Porter, Stinger driven by Zane Rettew, Fullboar 2.0 driven by Ed Eckert, Master of Disaster driven by Paul Strong, Prowler driven by Eric Wylie, Incinerator driven by Ryan Rice, and Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell. Trucks/drivers subject to change. $18-$43. 801 Lincoln St. (803) 576-9053, www.coloniallifearena.com
NO SEX PLEASE, WE’RE BRITISH: 7 p.m. Friday at The Ritz Theatre. An unassuming couple’s home is suddenly filled with pornographic literature in a farcical misunderstanding. Heavy hors’ douerves included in ticket. Cash bar available. No one age 17 or under admitted. $23. 1511 Main St., Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
VALENTINE’S DANCE WITH HEART ‘N SOUL: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Lourie Center. Bring your friends, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to shag, swing and rock to the classic hits of the 1950s and 60s. Heart ‘n Soul brings their musical talents to the stage and will wow you with their soulful, energizing performance. This event is open to the public for adults of all ages. BYOB and snacks; soft drinks will be available for purchase. Open seating. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Reserved tables are available with a single purchase of six tickets or more. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
ARTS & DRAUGHTS: 7-11 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Columbia’s signature interactive party is back. The evening features live music from The Capital City Playboys, Barnwell, The Moon Moths, King Goof, DJ’s Preach Jacobs and King Harold, and more. The Wurst Wagen, KC Hotdogs, and The Belgian Waffle Truck provide food. The Whig offers a cash bar as well as tastings of Lonerider Brewery’s Shotgun Betty Hefeweizen. Other activities include a unique perspective tour led by ‘Auntie Bellum’ Editor-In-Chief Meeghan Kane, short film screenings from past Indie Grits festivals presented by the Nickelodeon, a design-your-own-flag project with Columbia Design League, and more DIY activities courtesy of Richland Library and Save the Children Action Network. Presented by McDaniels Subaru of Columbia and Cyberwoven. $9; $5 for members. Cash bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
RESURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sumter Opera House. Making their only stop in South Carolina, “Resurrection – A Journey Tribute” will be bringing their highly sought after tribute experience to the area. Your eyes and ears will fool you as the group faithfully resurrects the Steve Perry era of the band’s history, giving you the best Journey concert that’s not actually Journey! $30, $28 and $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SOME GIRL(S): 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. The latest work from Neil LaBute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In this story your career as a writer is blossoming, your beautiful, young fiancée is waiting to get married and rush off to Cancún by your side—so what is your natural reaction? Well, if you’re a man, it’s probably to get nervous and start calling up old girlfriends. And so begins a single man’s odyssey through four hotel rooms, as he flies across the country in search of the perfect woman (whom he’s already broken up with). Bakari Lebby directs an incredibly talented cast that features Equity Guest Artist Patrick Michael Kelly, Kayla Cahill, Haley Claffy, Christine Hellman, Ellen Rodillo-Fowler, and Adrianna Wooten. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
SODA CITY BRASS BAND AT PEARLZ: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at Pearlz Upstairs. SCBB is a 6-piece New Orleans styled brass band playing everything from famous traditional songs to some of the more modern brass band repertoire including songs by Trombone Shorty, The Youngblood Brass Band, Soul Rebels and more. SCBB will not only fulfill the New Orleans jazz listener, but provide fun, funky, grooving music for those who want to enjoy the groove. Free and open to the public. 936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741, www.vista.pearlzoysterbar.com/upstairz-lounge
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
COMMUNITY SALE: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at GoForth Mission House. Come see our fabulous prices on collector dolls, furniture, household goods and more. Proceeds go to feed and clothe the underprivileged in our area and the homeless. 3040 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia.
LAKE MURRAY POLAR PLUNGE: registration, 10 a.m.; plunge, noon Saturday at Lake Murray Recreation Area. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (SCLETR) conducts year-round fundraising and public awareness events in support of Special Olympics South Carolina. Officers involved in the SCLETR serve as guardians of the “Flame of Hope” and dedicate themselves to the purpose of supporting the 24,800 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina. The entrance to the recreation area is located at the intersection of SC Highway 6 and Corley Mill Road. Open to the public. Potential plungers can register the day of the event. Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $50 in donations which will include an event T-shirt and refreshments. SC Highway 6 and Corley Mill Rd., Lexington. Leigh C. Lowery, Director of Communications, Special Olympics SC (803) 414-3300, llowery@so-sc.org. www.so-sc.org
RE-ENACTMENT OF SHERMAN’S FIRING ON COLUMBIA: Noon-1 p.m. Saturday on both sides of the Gervais Street bridge. It has been called Columbia’s longest day, the day Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops shelled the capital city from across the Congaree River. The re-enactment of that bombardment will feature live cannon fire and Confederate sharpshooters defending the city. There will be four cannons this year, firing blank rounds for a full hour from the west side of the bridge. Both Confederate and Union re-enactors taking part. Confederate sharpshooters will be returning fire from the east side, much as it was 152 years ago. The event is free. www.wadehamptoncamp.org
SWEET ON CMA: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This fifth annual family fun event will be a lovely time for all ages. Attendees are invited to get creative at art stations, play games, take the “Heart on your Sleeve” costume tour, try the “Puppy Love” scavenger hunt through the galleries, get a closer look at garments from duchesses, damsels, and dashing heroes in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’, and enjoy a live performance of ‘Commedia Pinocchio’ from the Columbia Children’s Theatre Storykeepers. Free. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. Saturday at Town of Blythewood’s Doko Manor. Come join the Mayor and Council members celebrate with students’ art work, dance, choirs, Ray Smith’s oral history documentations recorded with the wonderful history of our community, and the viewing of the Bethel High School Yearbook. 100 Alvina Hagood Cir, Blythewood. (803) 754-0501, www.dokomanor.com
IN SEARCH OF THE HUNTER FAMILY FURNITURE TRADITION: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at McKissick Museum. Hand-hewn wooden chairs with woven corn shuck seats are hallmarks of the Hunter family tradition, with examples found in museums and private collections throughout South Carolina. If you are one of those lucky private collectors, McKissick Museum wants to document and photograph your treasure for your reference and for inclusion in the McKissick Folklife Resource Center archive. Features a round table discussion with Hunter family members, woodworkers, seat weavers, scholars, collectors and conservators, including Hunter family historian Brenda Hunter Hanley, chair maker Harold Hunter, restoration and woodworks specialist Charles Boykin, and Southern furniture historian George Williams. Wooten & Wooten will provide documentation photography. Free and open to the public. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/folklife-resource-center
WINTER CAMELLIA SHOW: 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Phillips Market Center at the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market. This show is one of the South’s largest and most prestigious Camellia events, exhibiting about 1500 blooms and attracting Camellia growers/cultivators from as far north as Virginia and as far south as Florida. Judging takes place from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The Mid-Carolina Camellia Society will also have experts on hand to give guidance to those who want to improve or add Camellia’s to their home’s landscape, as well as identify existing plants. Camellia plants will be available to purchase, as well as membership applications and Camellia publications. Free and open to the public. 3501 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. (803) 737-4597, www.camelliasc.org, www.scstatefarmersmarket.com
HEART FULL OF MEMORIES VALENTINE’S SOCIAL: 3 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Town Hall Conference Center. Thompson Community Care invites widows and widowers to our 2017 Valentine’s Social. Join us as we celebrate and remember our loved ones with wonderful food, music and fellowship. 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington. RSVP to Mary Beth, (803) 996-1023, www.thompsonsfuneral.com
19TH ANNUAL PALLADIUM SOCIETY AND HISTORIC COLUMBIA CHILI COOKOFF: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Farm. The event will feature a variety of all you can eat chili recipes cooked by local cookers and restaurants, judged by local celebrities with cash prizes for the winners. Live music will be provided by two Columbia bands, the Kenny George Band and the Nick Clyburn Band. Tickets include an open beer and wine bar. Advance tickets, $25 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members; $35 for the general public. Tickets sold at the door, $45. 1022 Senate St. (803) 252-7742, www.historiccolumbia.org
VALENTINE’S WEEKEND GUITAR GALA: 6 p.m. Saturday at Agape Center. Southern Guitar Festival will hold their annual gala that features delicious dining in a wonderful and relaxed atmosphere. Attendees will also be treated to a live concert and comedy. The concert will feature Latino-American, Classical and Jazz music. Cash bar. Dinner is provided by Michael’s Catering. $52 each for dinner and the concert. 1624 Main St. (803) 530-2735, www.SouthernGuitarFest.com
PAMELA ANN VANDERVELDE GALLERY’S VALENTINE’S ART AND DESSERT OPENING: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pamela Ann Vandervelde Gallery. Singles and couples will want to make this the most fun and creative stop on your pre-Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy a range of intriguing art expressions, while enjoying live music, and the gorgeous atmosphere of this upstairs oasis. Nine area artists will answer in various forms of art, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Come learn from the visions of the artists’ answers. Not only can these masterpieces be admired and pondered, but they may be purchased! And the art won’t just be hanging on the walls. The gallery offers an extended menu of luscious Valentine’s desserts with the view. Each dessert purchase comes with a complementary glass of champagne. 631 Harden St., upstairs in Suites H and I. (803) 645-5501, pavgallery@yahoo.com
VALENTINE’S CINEMA: AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER: 7 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. From the deck of an ocean liner to the top of the Empire State Building, this whirlwind dramatic adventure of love found, love lost, and – hopefully – love found again celebrates our fifth-annual Valentine’s Cinema. In an evening perfect for sharing with anyone you love, join us for a dessert and champagne reception in the lobby before setting sail with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. “Anything could happen, don’t you think?” $17. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
MONSTER JAM: 7 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. See Predator driven by Allen Pezo, Carolina Crusher driven by Gary Porter, Stinger driven by Zane Rettew, Fullboar 2.0 driven by Ed Eckert, Master of Disaster driven by Paul Strong, Prowler driven by Eric Wylie, Incinerator driven by Ryan Rice, and Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell. Trucks/drivers subject to change. $18-$93. 801 Lincoln St. (803) 576-9053, www.coloniallifearena.com
PALMETTO CONCERT BAND: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Program to include: Overture to “Candide” - Leonard Bernstein (trans. Grundman), Trittico - Valclav Nelhybel, Lincolnshire Posy - Percy Aldridge Grainger and Russian Christmas Music - Alfred Reed. Seating is general admission; no tickets are required. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.PalmettoConcertBand.com
LOVE & GLITTER: A GIRLS ROCK GALA: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Girls Rock Columbia is throwing a bash, and you’re invited to take part in the festivities. There will be live music by The Deadbeat Club, a dance party DJed by Ms 45, complimentary food and drinks, and a live auction with incredible goodies you won’t want to miss. Come one, come all, bring a guest, and have a blast! $40. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.facebook.com/events/970498586419447
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
SECOND SUNDAY ROLL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Explore important local African American sites with Historic Columbia during the “Homeplaces, Workplaces, Resting Places: An African American Heritage Sites Tour”. From the newly interpreted Mann-Simons Site, to the North Carolina Mutual Building, this tour explores houses, businesses and other important African American sites. Largely comprised of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this tour features locations that illustrate important events and little-known facts about Columbia’s African American community. $8, adult and $4, youth for members and $12, adult and $6, youth for non-members. Space is limited. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
EYEWITNESSES TO GENERAL SHERMAN’S ATROCITIES IN THE CIVIL WAR: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Richland Library. USC Professor Emerita Pat McNeely will make a PowerPoint presentation of her latest book, “Eyewitnesses to General Sherman’s Atrocities in the Civil War”. Privately held documents signed by General William T. Sherman and eyewitness accounts have emerged after more than 150 years to provide significant insight into Sherman’s personal life and to finally and convincingly end the 150-year-old controversy about who burned Columbia. Admitting his strategy to destroy towns in his path rather than leaving occupying forces, Sherman told eyewitnesses that he “had not wanted to burn the town, it was such a pretty place,” but “could leave no part” of his army to keep it. The presentation is co-sponsored by the Columbia Genealogy Chapter and the S.C. Humanities Council. Free. 1421 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
MARTIN ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW: 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. Julie Martin’s artwork will be in the hallway at 701 Whaley until March 5th. On the night of the show she will have other work beyond those displayed in the hallway, plus she will have jewelry and prints that they have at Soda City each Saturday. Nick Martin will be bringing his woodworking, such as bird feeders, bird houses, bat houses, cutting boards, Kubb sets and more. 50% of the art sales and 25% of the jewelry and woodworking sales will be donated to Ezekiel Ministries for the work that they are doing. Come and join us to talk about arts, crafts, the community, and the next generation. Finger foods will be provided. 701 Whaley St. (803) 771-0101, www.701whaley.com, www.ezeministries.org
COMEDIAN KATT WILLIAMS’ “GREAT AMERICA” TOUR: 7 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. Get ready to laugh! Katt Williams is returning and he’s funnier than ever! $52-$102. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com/katt-williams
MONDAY, FEB. 13
13TH DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Join Richland Library for a screening of the Netflix original documentary “13TH”. In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians explore our nation’s history of racial injustice with an in-depth look at the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison system. The New York Times describes this Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature as “powerful, infuriating and at times, overwhelming.” Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
A VANISHING SOUTHLAND: THE LOSS OF WAYS AND TRADITIONS: 7-8 p.m. Monday at Elgin Branch Library. Join author Tom Poland as he speaks about the vanishing ways, places, and traditions that have blessed the South with a sense of place: small towns that close at noon Wednesdays, vanishing country stores, telephoning fish, wasp attacks in church, casting spells to remove warts, and more. 2652 Main St., Elgin. www.kershawcountylibrary.org
VALENTINES DAY CONCERT FEATURING LI’L ENTERTAINMENTS: 7 p.m. Monday at Rice Music House. Join us the day before Valentine’s Day for a special musical evening with Li’l Entertainments of Lexington, SC featuring musicians Sylvia Looney and Jim Ingram along with taleneted Soprano Bailey Slice Parker. It will be an evening combining romance and music that you won’t want to miss. Free, but RSVP to reserve a seat. 470 Town Center Place #16, (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
NEITHER CITIZEN NOR SLAVE: FREE BLACK COLUMBIANS BEFORE THE CIVIL WAR: Noon-1 p.m Tuesday at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, explore the lives of free people of color living and working in Columbia before and during the Civil War. Presented by John Sherrer, director of cultural resources, Historic Columbia. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This enchanting evening at the CMA is an escape from the ordinary Valentine’s Day. The program starts with a romance-themed gallery talk in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’ followed by a catered chicken cordon bleu dinner complete with wine. Bruges Chocolaterie provides dessert. The evening concludes with a stroll down Main Street for a screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ at The Nickelodeon. Ticket price includes admission to the CMA, movie ticket, gallery talk, dinner, dessert, and wine. $80 per person, $64 per person for members, all inclusive. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
LOVE LETTERS: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Using the epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side and read notes, letters and cards - spanning nearly 50 years. The characters discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats - all that has passed between them throughout their separated lives. A strawberries and champagne reception immediately follows the performance. $20. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
VALENTINE’S DAY MUSIC: 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Moon Ballroom. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with selections from the American Songbook—played by award-winning musicians Mark Rapp, Amos Hoffman, and Dustin Retzlaff. The ballroom features a nightclub atmosphere, superior acoustics, and a great dance floor. And there’s plenty of free parking. $15 cover ($10 for students with ID) includes beverages and desserts. 554 Meeting St., West Columbia. (803) 569-0380, www.facebook.com/events/1506868196287398
ONGOING EVENTS
DRAWING FOR MEANING: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at McMaster Gallery. Through Feb. 9. Free. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
JAIME MISENHEIMER: HOUR OF THE WOLF: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through Feb. 11. Free. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: Play, Friday-Sunday performances at Village Square Theatre. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Road, Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
ANNIE JR: Play, Thursday-Sunday performances at On Stage Productions. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
USC DANCE PROGRAM’S SPRING CONTEMPORARY CONCERT: Performance, Wednesday-Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre. Through Feb. 18. $12 for students, $16 for University faculty/staff, military or seniors 60+, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: Select days through Feb. 18 at Trustus Theatre. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
NO SEX PLEASE, WE’RE BRITISH: Select days through Feb. 18 at The Ritz Theatre. $23. 1511 Main St., Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
SOME GIRL(S): Select days through Feb. 19 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
MR. BURNS: Select days through Feb. 25 at at Longstreet Theatre. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. Show times are 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, February 25. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
USC DANCE PROGRAM’S SPRING CONTEMPORARY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Drayton Hall Theatre. Included in the program is a repertory that pushes the boundaries of dance, featuring original contemporary choreography by guest artist Bryan Arias (Complexions Contemporary Ballet, ARIAS Company), plus works by Professor Susan Anderson, Assistant Professor Tanya Wideman-Davis and Associate Professor Thaddeus Davis. $12 for students, $16 for University faculty/staff, military or seniors 60+, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
Comments