Music in the Midlands: BIG Something, Lil Uzi Vert, Love & Glitter Gala

BIG Something
The six-piece progressive rock band from North Carolina is coming into its own after supporting acts like The B-52s, moe. and Umphrey’s McGee. Get a preview of some songs from the band’s fourth studio album, “Tumbleweed,” due out later this month. To get an idea, singer Nick MacDaniels has compared the album’s vibe to “a post-apocalyptic desert trip.”
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12 (peyote not included in ticket price). www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Deadbeat Club: The B-52s cover band is playing at the Girls Rock Columbia Love & Glitter Gala. Ms. 45 will DJ. Complimentary food and drinks and a live auction.
8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $40. loveandglitteragirlsrockgala.splashthat.com
Capital City Playboys: The rockabilly trio will take the stage at Arts & Draughts with indie rock band Barnwell, alt. hip-hop group The Moon Moths, King Goof and DJ King Harold. There also will be food trucks, DIY crafts and, of course, art.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. $9. www.columbiamuseum.org/arts-draughts-february-2017
Lil Uzi Vert: The rising rapper, named one of Billboard’s 2017 artists to watch, recently released the “1017 vs. the World” EP, a collaboration with Gucci Mane.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $30-$75. www.thetownship.org
Obraskai: The hard rock group performs with blues and funk trio The Raz, Black Powder Mixtape and Stardog.
9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Michael Miller: The classically trained guitarist will play what he calls “parlor songs,” or songs you’d enjoy hearing in someone’s living room, at this Songversation show at Tapp’s.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $5. www.tappsartscenter.com
