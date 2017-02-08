Columbia Valentine’s Day events for every budget and date type

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Columbia whether you’re coupled up, single or in a new relationship. We’ve got date ideas for every budget and every type of Valentine.
For the boozy valentine
Two to Taco
The Whig is celebrating V-Day with a special edition of Taco Tuesday that includes Sugar Creek Brewing, queso and a bearded cupid.
4-11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1200 Main St.
Evolution Through Chocolate: Beer and chocolate pairing
Enjoy porters and stouts paired with complementary truffles, as well as a sour cherry beer with a cherry truffle.
6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Conquest Brewing, 927 S Stadium Road. $16. Call (803) 799-8463 for tickets.
Evolution Through Chocolate: Wine and chocolate pairing
Two reds and two whites paired with truffles.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. $15. Call (803) 799-8463 for tickets.
For the artsy valentine
Pamela Ann Vandervelde Gallery
Head to a Valentine’s-themed art show in Five Points. The event is free, but there will be dessert for purchase, live music and a dozen artists asking the question: What’s love got to do with it?
6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Pamela Ann Vandervelde Gallery, 631 Harden St., upstairs in suites H and I.
Love and Lust: An Art Show
The art show at Frame of Mind features the interpretations of love by 10 local artists. Come early to see the art or stay for the Shamelessly Hot burlesque, cabaret and magic show. Friday’s show focuses on the sweet side of love and Saturday’s will sizzle with lust.
8-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at Frame of Mind, 140 State St. $50 per person for one show, $90 per person for both nights. Includes food and drinks from 116 Espresso & Wine Bar.
If Loving You is Wrong
This Columbia Museum of Art event starts with a romance-themed gallery talk in “CUT! Costume and the Cinema” followed by a catered dinner with wine and chocolate. Then stroll down to The Nickelodeon for a screening of “Shakespeare in Love,” in which William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) falls in love with a woman (Gwyneth Paltrow) while writing “Romeo and Juliet.”
6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. $80; $64 for CMA members.
You can catch the screening of “Shakespeare in Love” on its own, too.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St. $10.
Valentine’s Cinema: “An Affair to Remember”
An ocean voyage, an affair, and a rendezvous at the top of the Empire State Building makes “An Affair to Remember” a classic chick-flick (and precursor to another: “Sleepless in Seattle”). Get to the show early for dessert and champagne in the lobby before setting sail with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $17.
Orchids on the Riverbanks Festival
See hundreds of blooming orchids presented by The South Carolina Orchid Society, Ikebana International Chapter 182 and Riverbanks Botanical Garden. The annual show features orchids from around the world as well as a number of Japanese-style flower arrangements.
Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 12 at Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Free with zoo admission.
Amore Under the Stars
The S.C. State Museum is offering a full date night experience with live music, tango demonstrations, a romantic tour through museum galleries and a special planetarium show in which a storyteller will recount the tales of Perseus and Andromeda, Orion and Artemis and Venus and Mars in the skies above.
6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the State Museum planetarium, 301 Gervais St. $35; $28 for museum members. Includes food from Spotted Salamander, beer and wine.
For the fine-dining valentine
Lula Drake Open Your Heart event
Share a six-course evening with a special someone and know that your open heart is making a difference. The event benefits the Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Lula Drake, 1635 Main St. $50-$80.
Valentine at the Brewery
Share a five-course dinner at Swamp Cabbage, starting with a smoked gouda and bacon scone and ending with a dark Belgian chocolate “cupid” pie with strawberry coulis.
5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, 921 Brookland Drive. $30, reservations required.
Four-course dinner at Twisted Spur
The brewery’s four-course dinner special comes with champagne and roses.
5-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Twisted Spur, 705 Gervais St. $150 per couple. Call (803) 764-0203 to reserve a table.
For the single valentine
Galentine’s Day
Or as Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” calls it, “only the best day of the year!”
Leave the husbands and boyfriends at home and enjoy waffles and beer from lady-led breweries. There’s also the option for a paint-while-you-drink class at 6 p.m. for $20. Reserve your spot in advance.
11 a.m. to midnight Monday, Feb. 13 at Flying Saucer, 931 Senate St.
Stupid Cupid Party
Wear red if you love Valentine’s Day and black if you hate it.
6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at The Woody, 808 Lady St.
Valentine’s Day Mix & Mingle
SoulMates Connections presents Valentine’s Mix & Mingle Social Event. The evening will be filled with food, social networking and guest speakers.
6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hampton Inn & Suites Ballroom, 201 E. Exchange Blvd. Free.
For the musical valentine
Valentine’s Day jazz and dancing at the Ballroom
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with music from the American Songbook played by award-winning musicians Mark Rapp, Amos Hoffman and Dustin Retzlaff. The ballroom features a nightclub atmosphere and dance floor.
8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Blue Moon Ballroom, 554 Meeting St., West Columbia. $15; $10 for students. Includes wine and desserts.
Valentine’s Weekend Guitar Gala
This Southern Guiter Festival event features a concert of Latin-American, classical and jazz music along with dinner provided by Michael’s Catering and a cash bar.
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11at Agape Center,1624 Main St. $52. Pre-sale tickets available at www.SouthernGuitarFest.com or (803) 530-2735.
The University of South Carolina’s Friends of the School of Music fundraiser
A Valentine’s-themed evening of music, food and a silent auction. The evening begins with an open bar followed by dinner from chef Bertrand Gilli. Entertainment includes performances from three husband-wife faculty duos. The money raised will fund scholarships for music students.
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Senate’s End, 300 Senate St. $200 per person; $175 for Friends of the School of Music members. Reservations: Bob Evans at bevans@mozart.sc.edu or (803) -579-5763.
For the sporty valentine
Love, Riverfront Park!
What could be better than a stroll at the park? Hot cocoa will be served, and there will be a cozy fire to chase away winter’s chill. Sunset is at 6:08 p.m. Arrive by dusk and you can get a picture with the sun setting over the river as a memento.
5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Riverfront Park. Meet at the Historic Pump House beside the pedestrian bridge, 312 Laurel St. Free.
Fireflies Valentine’s Day Special
Let the Fireflies mascot, Mason, surprise your loved one with two 2017 opening day tickets.
Guys’ packages include a Fireflies beer mug, beer voucher and chocolates. Women’s packages include a Fireflies martini glass, stuffed bear and chocolates.
Each package costs $50 and will be delivered by Mason on Monday, Feb. 13 or Tuesday, Feb. 14. Reserve in advance: Donald Timmerman, (803) 888-3047 or dtimmerman@columbiafireflies.com.
Comments