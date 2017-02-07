Freak Shake of Love, and other cocktails for two in Columbia

On Valentine’s Day, your love can be measured in many ways, but we like ounces. Take your main squeeze out for one of these cocktails fit for two. Think of it as your “Lady and the Tramp” moment – but with straws and alcohol instead of spaghetti.
The Freak Shake of Love
Grill Marks is known for its milkshakes that blend nostalgia with booze. Ashleigh Pavelwk, general manager, said this Valentine’s milkshake for two is made of Marks’ vanilla house-churned ice cream, spun with strawberries and chocolate sauce, served in a chocolate frosted-rim glass with dark chocolate chips. To add to its theme, it’s topped with a red velvet cupcake and a candy rose – then served on a square plate with Hershey’s hugs and drizzled with chocolate sauce and white truffle sauce.
Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St. (803) 661-8932, www.grillmarks.com
The Margarita Tower
If you’re looking for a double-date drink, look no further than a margarita tower from The Barn in Five Points. The newly opened location already has become popular for the tall cylinder drinks, served with a minimum of four cups. Connor Hobbs, one of the owners, said the bar also offers Long Island iced tea and tequila sunrise towers. In the near future, mimosa towers will be on a brunch menu.
The Barn, 707 Harden St. www.facebook.com/TheBarnFivePoints
Tango Kiss and a Chocolate Martini
Vista Union, formerly the City Bar in the Vista’s west end alley, has a new name but a few familiarities – like those large, sharable martini glasses. For the lovers who aren’t afraid of a little PDA, David “DJ” Johnson will serve you and your date a Tango Kiss, made for two. The drink brings a tropical vibe to the night, made with mango vodka and coconut rum. For those who would rather digest love in smaller and more decadent doses, indulge in a chocolate martini, served in a traditional martini glass.
Vista Union, 700 Gervais St. (803) 764-6125, www.facebook.com/vistaunion
Be My Valentine
Valentine’s Day is all about the night. And burning off some of those dinner carbs is but a dance floor away. Blue in the Vista will offer its love potion Be My Valentine to quench your and your partner’s thirst. The shareable mini-fishbowl comes with two straws and a good amount of Ciroc red berry.
Blue, 721 Lady St. (803) 251-4447, www.facebook.com/blueinthevista
Comments