Where to get cooking on Valentine’s Day in Columbia

Date night
JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY: Fresh Market has put together a Meal for Two that includes everything you’ll need for a romantic evening in. For $49.99, choose between two Chateaubriand filet mignons cut into the shape of a heart, or two North Atlantic lobster tails, or one Chateaubriand filet mignon paired with one North Atlantic lobster tail. Round out the dinner with Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, fresh green asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a dozen roses. Reserve yours today.
The Fresh Market, Trenholm Plaza, 4840 Forest Drive. www.thefreshmarket.com.
VALENTINE’S WINE TASTING: Bohemian Home will feature a selection of seductive wines, appetizers from Chef Eric Miracle, samples of JB’s Proof ice cream and Bruges Chocolates.
5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at Bohemian Home, 2720 Devine St., www.bohemianhome.com
VALENTINE’S DAY CHOCOLATE CLASS: Christina Miles, chocolatier and owner of Bruges Chocolates, teaches you how to create hand-rolled truffles, tuxedo strawberries, and chocolate bark with various toppings.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.14 at Lakeview Empowerment Center, 599 North St., West Columbia. $45. www.brugeschocolaterie.com/products/valentines-class
Restaurant news
MARDI GRAS SPECIALTIES: In recognition of Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, head to Rise Gourmet Goods & Bakeshop on Mondays in February to pick up beignets for breakfast and fried shrimp po’boys for lunch. Also, check out the baked goodies: salted caramel brioche bread pudding, Hurricane French macarons, and mini king cakes (find the lucky baby and win a Rise gift card). Fat Tuesday is Feb. 28 this year.
Rise Gourmet Goods & Bakeshop, 926 Harden St. www.risebakeshop.com
HICKORY TAVERN OPENS: The second Columbia-area location of Hickory Tavern is now open at the Shoppes at Woodhill. It joins a location on Senate Street in the Vista.
The sports-themed restaurant’s location, previously home to Cici’s Pizza, is next to MOD Pizza. The menu includes seared ahi tuna, oysters, shrimp and grits and three steak options, in addition to the traditional sports bar food of burgers, wings and sandwiches. The menu also features the B.Y.O. Salad, a build-your-own salad by choosing the type of leaf base, vegetables, fruit, cheese, crunches and proteins. The restaurant offers 100 beers with 32 on tap, including 16 that are local to South Carolina. There’s also a covered outdoor patio with a stone fireplace and seating for 90.
Shoppes at Woodhill, 141 Pelham Drive. www.thehickorytavern.com
LIMA PERUVIAN OPENS: Lima Peruvian is now open on Rosewood Drive, featuring favorites like lomo saltado and pollo a la brasa. The eatery is the only fully dedicated Peruvian restaurant in Columbia.
3830 Rosewood Drive. (803) 851-3646
