How I Go Columbia: Wedding planner Meagan Warren

Meagan Warren gets a little bit busier every year after Valentine’s Day.
That’s because after the V-Day proposal, folks contact Warren, owner of Meagan Warren Weddings, to help plan the big day.
A South Carolina native and Clemson University alumna, Warren has been in the events industry for more than 10 years. She previously worked for the development team at the Columbia Museum of Art, where she planned black-tie affairs and donor parties. She launched Meagan Warren Weddings in 2009 and plans a limited number of weddings and events annually in the Southeast.
Warren’s work has been featured in numerous publications throughout South Carolina and the Southeast.
She and her husband, Matt, live in Columbia with their daughter, Madeleine.
EAT
I could eat Mexican food for just about every meal, every day. My hands-down favorite is from El Burrito – with lots and lots of salsa. Our favorite spot for brunch on the weekends is definitely Café Strudel followed by a stroll through Old Mill Antiques. Other favorites include Motor Supply, Cola’s and definitely Pasta Fresca. Another favorite is to attend the Farm to Table dinners at City Roots.
DRINK
We love to go have drinks at Bourbon and sit at the bar to people watch. Lula Drake is an amazing new place on Main Street; the ambiance is on point. My go-to cocktail is typically champagne and grapefruit juice.
PLAY
When I’m not working a wedding on the weekend, my husband, Matt, and I really love to entertain, work in the yard and garden, and tend to our chickens. We take our daughter to Hollywood Park and enjoy long walks through our neighborhood.
LISTEN
We constantly have 98.5 on the radio inside our home. Our daughter isn’t even 5 years old yet, but I think she knows more ’80s and ’90s songs than most college kids, especially those by Journey. We also love to go to Pasta Fresca on a Tuesday night to hear Reggie Sullivan’s band.
SEE
We love going to Soda City and seeing the local artists there. As an art major myself, I love collecting art. While visiting the State Fair, we acquired an amazing painting by Aiken artist Dot Holladay.
