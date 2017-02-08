Fun and offbeat in Columbia, Feb. 9-15

Looking for something different to do in Columbia? Here are some ideas, happening Thursday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 15.
THURSDAY
HISTORIC HORSESHOE TOUR
The Great Biscuit Rebellion. The 1902 Carolina Clemson Riot. The Gamecock 505. These stories and more are part of the Horseshoe history tours offered by the South Caroliniana Library. University Archivist Elizabeth Cassidy West leads the monthly tours around the historic campus, sharing tales of significant events and student life that occurred on the Horseshoe.
Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 starting at South Caroliniana Library, 910 Sumter St. Free. (803) 777-5158, uscarchives@sc.edu
WILDLIFE WALK
Get outdoors and enjoy this guided walk with a city park ranger at Southeast Park. This 64-acre wooded park features a pond, hiking trails and abundant wildlife, including resident red foxes, deer and aquatic animals that thrive in the pond. Bring binoculars and dress for the outdoors.
2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Road. Free. (803) 545-3100
STORYTELLING COMPETITION
SCREENDOOR holds monthly story slams centered on a chosen theme. This month, the theme is “Hot Mess,” with any interested storyteller or writer welcome to sign up at the door to share their story that ties into that theme. The only rules: All stories must be true and have happened to the teller; all stories must be presented without notes or other aids, and all stories must be under 10 minutes long.
6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. Free. screendoorcolumbia@gmail.com
FRIDAY
‘SOME GIRLS’
Your career as a writer is blossoming, your beautiful, young fiancée is waiting to get married and rush off to Cancún by your side – so what is your natural reaction? Well, if you’re a man, it’s probably to get nervous and start calling up old girlfriends. And so begins a single man’s odyssey through four hotel rooms, as he flies across the country in search of the perfect woman (whom he’s already broken up with). Other shows on select days through Sunday, Feb. 19.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, opening night, at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. $20, adults; $17, military and seniors 60 and older; $14, students. http://workshoptheatre.com
ARTS & DRAUGHTS
Art, drink, and be happy! Catch short films from past Indie Grits festivals presented by the Nickelodeon, design your own Columbia flag with Columbia Design League, join the Unique Perspective tour by Meeghan Kane of Auntie Bellum, and make DIY art activities with Richland Library and Save the Children Action Network. Beer tastings, food trucks, live music and other fun on tap, too.
7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. $9, general public; $5, members. www.columbiamuseum.org
Saturday
CRAFT BEER WEEK
Columbia Craft Beer Week kicks off, with a variety of great events on tap through Sunday, Feb. 19. On this opening day, a highlight is the Smoke & Beer Festival at City Roots farm, with tastings from Columbia and Lexington area restaurants, paired with local and regional cash beer. Live music, too.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at City Roots farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. $15. www.colacraftbeerweek.com
RAINBARREL WORKSHOP
Get smart; harvest rainwater! Columbia wants to help you save money on your water bills by using rainwater instead of treated water to irrigate your garden. City of Columbia residents can qualify for one FREE rain barrel per household; all we require is that you attend a FREE rain barrel workshop. Visit www.bluethumbrainbarrel.com and see if you qualify. Midlands area residents outside the City of Columbia are welcome to purchase discounted rain barrels and attend the workshop at no additional cost. Park Rangers will demonstrate how to put together and install your rain barrel. You must register to attend; call (803) 545-3100.
10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at red schoolhouse at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.
POLAR PLUNGE
The Lake Murray Polar Plunge will raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $50 in donations which will include an event T-shirt and refreshments.
10 a.m. registration start, noon plunge Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Lake Murray Recreation Area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam. www.so-sc.org
Sunday
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE SITES TOUR
Historic Columbia’s Second Sunday Roll this month is “Homeplaces, Workplaces, Resting Places: An African-American Heritage Sites Tour.” From the newly interpreted Mann-Simons Site, to the North Carolina Mutual Building, this tour explores houses, businesses and other important African-American sites.
2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at Robert Mills House, 1616 Blanding St. $8, adult members; $4, youth members; $12, adult nonmembers; $6, youth nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org
COMEDY WITH STEVE WANNAMAKER
Steve Wannamaker is from North, South Carolina. He played basketball for Frank McGuire at the University of South Carolina and continued his sports career as an analyst and writer for local sports radio. He developed a talent for singing, which he crafted into an Elvis Impersonator show. Catch him at the Comedy House; with Timmy Tim and Big Juicy. For ages 18 and older.
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Comedy House, 2768 Decker Blvd. $20; Cupid special available. http://comedyhouse.us
Monday
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC
Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern.
8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. Free, ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
SOLAR OBSERVATIONS
Get an up-close look at the sun through the solar scope at the S.C. State Museum. Observatory activities dependent on clear skies.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. $8.95, adults (13-61); $7.95, seniors 62 and older; $6.95, children 3-12; free, ages 2 and under; other packages available. www.scmuseum.org
Tuesday
BROADWAY IN COLUMBIA’S ‘RIVERDANCE’
The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand in “Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour.” Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day with an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and again Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $50-$60. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
HONORING BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore African American people, places and moments in history. The opening session is “Neither Citizen nor Slave: Free Black Columbians Before the Civil War.” Bring a lunch.
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Mann-Simons Site, 1403 Richland St. $12, individual sessions ($10, members and college students); $30, all three sessions ($25, members and students). Reservations suggested; www.historiccolumbia.org
Wednesday
USC DANCE SPRING CONCERT
The USC Dance Company presents a program that pushes the boundaries of dance, featuring original contemporary choreography by guest artist Bryan Arias (Complexions Contemporary Ballet, ARIAS Company), original works by Assistant Professor Tanya Wideman-Davis and Associate Professor Thaddeus Davis, and more. Other performances also offered through Saturday, Feb. 18.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at USC’s Drayton Hall Theatre, 1214 College St. $18, general admission; $16, for faculty, military, seniors; $12, students. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/usc-dance-season-201617
COLAJAZZ ARTIST SERIES
This latest session of the Wednesday ColaJazz series will feature Gray Mayfield.
8-11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free admission. http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
