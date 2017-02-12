Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 12 and beyond

SUNDAY, FEB. 12
SECOND SUNDAY ROLL: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Explore important local African American sites with Historic Columbia during the “Homeplaces, Workplaces, Resting Places: An African American Heritage Sites Tour”. From the newly interpreted Mann-Simons Site, to the North Carolina Mutual Building, this tour explores houses, businesses and other important African American sites. Largely comprised of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this tour features locations that illustrate important events and little-known facts about Columbia’s African American community. $8, adult and $4, youth for members and $12, adult and $6, youth for non-members. Space is limited. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
EYEWITNESSES TO GENERAL SHERMAN’S ATROCITIES IN THE CIVIL WAR: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Richland Library. USC Professor Emerita Pat McNeely will make a PowerPoint presentation of her latest book, “Eyewitnesses to General Sherman’s Atrocities in the Civil War”. Privately held documents signed by General William T. Sherman and eyewitness accounts have emerged after more than 150 years to provide significant insight into Sherman’s personal life and to finally and convincingly end the 150-year-old controversy about who burned Columbia. Admitting his strategy to destroy towns in his path rather than leaving occupying forces, Sherman told eyewitnesses that he “had not wanted to burn the town, it was such a pretty place,” but “could leave no part” of his army to keep it. The presentation is co-sponsored by the Columbia Genealogy Chapter and the S.C. Humanities Council. Free. 1421 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
MARTIN ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW: 5-7 p.m. Sunday at 701 Whaley. Julie Martin’s artwork will be in the hallway at 701 Whaley until March 5th. On the night of the show she will have other work beyond those displayed in the hallway, plus she will have jewelry and prints that they have at Soda City each Saturday. Nick Martin will be bringing his woodworking, such as bird feeders, bird houses, bat houses, cutting boards, Kubb sets and more. 50% of the art sales and 25% of the jewelry and woodworking sales will be donated to Ezekiel Ministries for the work that they are doing. Come and join us to talk about arts, crafts, the community, and the next generation. Finger foods will be provided. 701 Whaley St. (803) 771-0101, www.701whaley.com, www.ezeministries.org
COMEDIAN KATT WILLIAMS’ “GREAT AMERICA” TOUR: 7 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. Get ready to laugh! Katt Williams is returning and he’s funnier than ever! $52-$102. 801 Lincoln St. (803)576-9200, www.coloniallifearena.com/katt-williams
MONDAY, FEB. 13
13TH DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Join Richland Library for a screening of the Netflix original documentary “13TH”. In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians explore our nation’s history of racial injustice with an in-depth look at the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison system. The New York Times describes this Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature as “powerful, infuriating and at times, overwhelming.” Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
A VANISHING SOUTHLAND: THE LOSS OF WAYS AND TRADITIONS: 7-8 p.m. Monday at Elgin Branch Library. Join author Tom Poland as he speaks about the vanishing ways, places, and traditions that have blessed the South with a sense of place: small towns that close at noon Wednesdays, vanishing country stores, telephoning fish, wasp attacks in church, casting spells to remove warts, and more. 2652 Main St., Elgin. www.kershawcountylibrary.org
VALENTINES DAY CONCERT FEATURING LI’L ENTERTAINMENTS: 7 p.m. Monday at Rice Music House. Join us the day before Valentine’s Day for a special musical evening with Li’l Entertainments of Lexington, SC featuring musicians Sylvia Looney and Jim Ingram along with taleneted Soprano Bailey Slice Parker. It will be an evening combining romance and music that you won’t want to miss. Free, but RSVP to reserve a seat. 470 Town Center Place #16, (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
SONGVERSATION PRESENTS: MICHAEL MILLER: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Michael Miller has been writing songs for fifty years. He is an oil painter, a composer and arranger, a folk singer and a recording artist. He has eclectic tastes in music and art. He has written for many different styles of music, from Rock to small classical ensemble, to electronic music. He has had his electronic music played to a concert audience at USC’s School of Music, where he studied classical guitar. Miller has played in rock & roll bands in the late 60’s and early 70’s. He played in coffee houses with acoustic guitar duos and trios throughout the 70’s. He performed at the Air Force World Talent Contest. During the 80’s and 90’s he was the lead vocalist in rock, beach and R&B bands at venues across South Carolina. He was a founding member and president of the, now defunct, South Carolina ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers). $5-$20. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
NEITHER CITIZEN NOR SLAVE: FREE BLACK COLUMBIANS BEFORE THE CIVIL WAR: Noon-1 p.m Tuesday at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, explore the lives of free people of color living and working in Columbia before and during the Civil War. Presented by John Sherrer, director of cultural resources, Historic Columbia. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This enchanting evening at the CMA is an escape from the ordinary Valentine’s Day. The program starts with a romance-themed gallery talk in ‘CUT! Costume and the Cinema’ followed by a catered chicken cordon bleu dinner complete with wine. Bruges Chocolaterie provides dessert. The evening concludes with a stroll down Main Street for a screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ at The Nickelodeon. Ticket price includes admission to the CMA, movie ticket, gallery talk, dinner, dessert, and wine. $80 per person, $64 per person for members, all inclusive. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
RIVERDANCE – THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Koger Center for the Arts. The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland - in rock, music, theatre and film - nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance. $50, $55 and $60. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
LOVE LETTERS: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Using the epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side and read notes, letters and cards - spanning nearly 50 years. The characters discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats - all that has passed between them throughout their separated lives. A strawberries and champagne reception immediately follows the performance. $20. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
VALENTINE’S DAY MUSIC: 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Moon Ballroom. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with selections from the American Songbook—played by award-winning musicians Mark Rapp, Amos Hoffman, and Dustin Retzlaff. The ballroom features a nightclub atmosphere, superior acoustics, and a great dance floor. And there’s plenty of free parking. $15 cover ($10 for students with ID) includes beverages and desserts. 554 Meeting St., West Columbia. (803) 569-0380, www.facebook.com/events/1506868196287398
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
ARTISTS FOR AFRICA 2017 POSTCARD ART EVENT: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Embassy Suites. The evening begins with a fun-filled cocktail hour, 6-7 p.m., featuring live music by Dr. Jason Carpenter on keyboards. Hors d’oeuvres will be served while a preview of the artwork to be sold circulates the room. WOLO anchor and participating artist, Alicia Barnes will be on hand to serve as celebrity spokesperson and update guests on the programs and growth of Artists For Africa. At 7 p.m. the doors to the gallery will be opened for guests to peruse the artwork donated by artists from around the country. The 4”x 6” postcard sized canvases are displayed anonymously with the artist’s signature on the back only of the work. All canvases are sold for $65 each. In addition to the paintings, works “Outside The Box” will be offered for sale, including jewelry, oversized paintings and art glass pieces. $15. 200 Stoneridge Dr. (803) 252-8700, www.artistsforafricausa.org
USC DANCE PROGRAM’S SPRING CONTEMPORARY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre. Included in the program is a repertory that pushes the boundaries of dance, featuring original contemporary choreography by guest artist Bryan Arias (Complexions Contemporary Ballet, ARIAS Company), plus works by Professor Susan Anderson, Assistant Professor Tanya Wideman-Davis and Associate Professor Thaddeus Davis. $12 for students, $16 for University faculty/staff, military or seniors 60+, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: GRAY MAYFIELD: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Its website, colajazz.com, is already the resource for all things jazz as presented by the talented and accomplished jazz artists and educators active in the Midlands. Featured artist is jazz saxophonist and music educator Gray Mayfield. No cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.facebook.com/colajazz
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
UP-CLOSE TOUR OF FORT JACKSON, BASIC COMBAT TRAINING AND ITS SOLDIERS: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at ft. Jackson. To promote Basic Combat Training awareness, Johnson, Fort Jackson’s commanding general, will host an eight-hour “Come See Your Army” tour to give local citizens an opportunity to see and experience how Soldiers train and provide insight into the day to day operations. During the tour, visitors will be assigned drill sergeants, experience reception, learn to shoot the M16A2 simulator, eat lunch with the Soldiers and get answers to questions about Basic Combat Training, Fort Jackson, and the Army. Open to people ages 13 and older. Guest should be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities which may include squatting, kneeling, lying on the floor, and walking on uneven terrain. Space is limited and reservations are required by Feb. 13. Lunch is $5.55. Strom Thurmond Blvd. (803) 751-5327, http://jackson.armylive.dodlive.mil/
2017 NEWMAN LECTURE: 6 p.m. Thursday in the Campus Room of Capstone House. USC’s College of Social Work and the I. DeQuincey Newman Institute for Peace and Social Justice will hold the annual Newman Lecture with guest speaker Dr. Llewellyn J. Cornelius, LCSW. Dr. Cornelius will present “Why is the south the epicenter of the new HIV/AIDS Epidemic? The role of barriers to health insurance in disparities to HIV care.” Free and open to the public. 898 Barnwell St. Dr. Ronald Pitner, (803) 777-6797, coswnew@mailbox.sc.edu.
THE ISAACS – GOSPEL: 7 p.m. Thursday at Newberry Opera House. Grammy nominated and 7 time Dove Award winners, The Isaacs perform frequently at the Grand Ole Opry and are active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series. This Southern Gospel group features mother Lily Isaacs, and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman. Playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members, The Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight, family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel. They feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story. 1511 Main St, Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
THE VIRTUOSIC SAVASA TRIO PERFORMS: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the USC’s school of music recital hall. Southern Exposure New Music Series presents its first-ever European ensemble, the breathtakingly creative and virtuosic SaVaSa Trio: Saar Berger (horn), Valentín Garvie and Sava Stoianov (trumpet). SaVaSa’s players, based in Frankfurt, are members of the legendary German group Ensemble Modern, one of the most famed contemporary music ensembles in the world, perhaps best-known in the U.S. for their collaboration with Frank Zappa in the early 1990s. The trio has played in cities throughout Europe, including Buenos Aires, Tel Aviv, Ljubljana, Viitasaari and Frankfurt. Free. 813 Assembly St., 2nd floor. (803) 777-1983, www.sc.edu/music
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
BACKYARD POULTRY WORKSHOP: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the Lexington County Clemson Extension Office. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Lexington County, in partnership with the Lexington County Soil & Water Conservation District, will conduct a one day Backyard Poultry Workshop. The program will cover several important aspects of poultry production. Topics to be covered include: getting started, feeding and nutrition, housing (mobile vs. permanent), selecting quality birds, biosecurity basics and predator control. $70; includes a flash drive containing copies of the presentation, fact sheets, lunch, and refreshments. 605 West Main St., Lexington. To register: Alivia Gunter, (803) 359-8515 ext. 111, aliviag@clemson.edu
MY VOICE IS...: 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Friday at the South Carolina State Library. We want to hear your words of inspiration, laughter, joy, and struggles. Would you like to share your voice? Make us stop and think? Cry? Or laugh out loud? Then this is the stage for you. The event will be hosted by Darion McCloud, the co-founder and creative director of the NiA Company and creator and Captain of Story Squad. Light refreshments will be served. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, reference@statelibrary.sc.gov. http://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com
TRUE BLUE TRIO: 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Moon Ballroom (formerly So You Want To Dance). Shannon Pinkney’s True Blue Trio have another evening of American Songbook music and dancing. Blue Moon has a nightclub ambiance, superior acoustics, the perfect dance floor—and plenty of free parking. The $15 cover ($10/students with ID) includes beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a half-hour dance lesson at 7 p.m. Live music from 7:30-9 p.m., more music till 10 p.m. 554 Meeting St., West Columbia (two blocks from the Gervais Street Bridge). (803) 569-0380, www.facebook.com/events/1506868196287398
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Friday at if ART Gallery. if ART Gallery will open a collaborative poetry and painting exhibition by Columbia poet Jonathan Brent Butler and veteran Columbia painter Laura Spong. The exhibition will present paintings by Spong responding to Butler’s poetry and poems by Butler created in response to Spong’s paintings. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band (run time: 49 mins), 8 p.m. – B52s (run time: 44 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: The Wall (run time: 50 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Ed Germann share his heart. Ed was a NYC bookie and today is the Field Director for International Students, Inc. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, www.CLColumbia.com
VALENTINE VISTA TOURS: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host historical food tours. Guests will visit five top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Guides will be sharing some old “love stories” from ages past as well as cool history including some of Columbia’s “firsts”. They also talk about the Burning of Columbia and how we evolved to what we are today. Tours are 2.5 hours. Tickets are $38, $40 or $43 depending on total tickets purchased. (803) 260-7992, (803) 360-0578, www.twogalsfoodtours.com
STRONG THREADS AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Holistic Wellness Center. Special appearance by DONKMASTER#1 with his prized DONK will delight car enthusiasts of all ages. The sensational gospel singer, Regina Skeeters, will delightfully entertain. Up and coming artists, Mo$music, Chayil Eden, Melodic Hearts and The Entity Band will provide exciting music throughout the day. The Black Inventors’ Museum by Audrey Smalls will increase the knowledge base of the community on the accomplishments of African Americans over the years. Food and product vendors are encouraged to sell and promote their products at this event. $5. 222 JW Neal Circle, Hopkins. Veronica Primus, (803) 719-1871, www.strongthreads.com
EIGHTH ANNUAL “BATTLE OF THE BADGES” CHARITY GAME: 7 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert High School. Members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Lexington Department of Public Safety will play in the charity game. The game is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. All proceeds from the event will benefit Samaritan’s Well, a nonprofit organization in Lexington County that supports women and children in transition. $7 per person in advance; $10 per person the day of the event. Each ticket includes dinner at 5:30 p.m. 840 Main St., Gilbert. For more information on purchasing tickets, contact Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Resident Deputy Craig Finley, sfinley@lcsd.sc.gov, or County of Lexington Assistant Emergency Manager Wendy Jeffcoat, wjeffcoat@lex-co.com.
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday at UU Coffeehouse. The name has changed, but everything is still the same about the UU Coffeehouse! We now call it the Blue Moon Concert Series, but everything else is the same as before. If there is a star that has emerged from the UU Coffeehouse, it is definitely Harpeth Rising! These three ladies have stunned and amazed audiences the past two times they have come through town. The beautiful blending of cello, banjo, and violin along with their lovely voices is simply breathtaking! We still serve homemade desserts and coffee, and still invite you to bring your own adult beverage if you chose. $-- at door, $-- if reserved on the UU Hotline. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 608-5033, www.uucoffeehouse.org
MR. BURNS: 8 p.m. Saturday at Longstreet Theatre. Anne Washburn’s critically acclaimed dark comedy, with a musical score by Michael Friedman, imagines how modern society rebuilds after enduring a major global cataclysm. Starting in the present day, we’re introduced to a small band of survivors gathered around a campfire, trying to piece together an episode of the television show “The Simpsons” from memory. Seven years later, those same survivors are staging traveling, theatrical versions of “Simpsons” episodes (including commercials) as part of a new, tribal economy. Flash forward seventy-five more years, and we see that these recollections have progressed into the grand storytelling tradition of a new civilization. A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, “Mr. Burns” is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
ONGOING EVENTS
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL, JR.”: Play, Friday-Sunday performances at Village Square Theatre. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; seniors, military and youth, $10. 105 Caughman Road, Lexington. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
ANNIE JR: Play, Thursday-Sunday performances at On Stage Productions. Through Feb. 12. Adults, $12; children 12 and under, $10. Discounts available for groups of ten or more. 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351-6751, www.onstagesc.com
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS: Exhibit, Weekdays and Saturdays at if ART Gallery. Through March 11. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
USC DANCE PROGRAM’S SPRING CONTEMPORARY CONCERT: Performance, Wednesday-Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre. Through Feb. 18. $12 for students, $16 for University faculty/staff, military or seniors 60+, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: Select days through Feb. 18 at Trustus Theatre. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
NO SEX PLEASE, WE’RE BRITISH: Select days through Feb. 18 at The Ritz Theatre. $23. 1511 Main St., Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
SOME GIRL(S): Select days through Feb. 19 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
MR. BURNS: Select days through Feb. 25 at at Longstreet Theatre. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. Show times are 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, February 25. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
AN AFTERNOON OF JAZZ & POPS WITH ALTHEA JACOBS: 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rice Music House. Aletha Jacobs, 1997 USC graduate M.M. Jazz Studies, has taught piano, applied jazz and jazz ensemble at Columbia College ( ’78 BA Music Education/Choral/Piano ) since 1998. As a professional musician for 40 years, she has performed in every kind of venue, from playing/singing in bands, accompanying various musicians and musicals, to performing with orchestras. She has also toured the Mediterranean and Central America performing for our troops. Some famous people she has shared a stage with include John Pizzarelli, The Shirelles, The Drifters and Freddy Cole. Free, but RSVP to reserve a seat. 470 Town Center Place #16, (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
BLACK HISTORY EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Greenview Park. The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate Black History Month. The event will include exhibitors, live entertainment and more. The event is open to youth, adults and seniors age 55 and older. Free admission. Lunch, $5, will be provided. 6700 David St. (803) 545-3100, www.columbiasc.net
ABSOLUTE SLAVES: RACE, LAW AND SOCIETY IN ANTEBELLUM SOUTH CAROLINA: Noon-1 p.m Feb. 21 at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn about the common-law definition of race and how it related to social and political thought on race in antebellum South Carolina. Presented by Rochelle Outlaw, J.D., Ph.D. candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
MODJESKA SIMKINS AND THE FIGHT FOR EDUCATIONAL EQUALITY: Noon-1 p.m Feb. 28 at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn how Modjeska Simkins, South Carolina’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and better education opportunities for black children. Presented by Candace Cunningham, Ph.D. Candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
