Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 14 and beyond

1:10 Gamecock fans cheer on team from Wild Wing Cafe in Columbia Pause

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump

0:27 Frank Martin: Courage, buy-in stand out with this year's Gamecocks