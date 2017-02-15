Get ready for the Oscars at these Columbia events

The 10-day countdown to the Academy Awards has begun, and it’s not too late to catch several of the nominees on the big screen in Columbia.
At The Nickelodeon, Oscar-nominated short films end Thursday, Feb. 16, with documentaries at 3:15 p.m. and animation at 6 p.m. Both of the documentaries being shown, “Watani: My Homeland” and “The White Helmets,” take place in Syria.
All eight contenders for Best Animated Short will be screened; the father-daughter flick “Pearl” is expected to win.
Nickelodeon programming assistant Amada Torruella isn’t surprised.
“It’s powerful, but also passionate and sweet,” she says. “I can really appreciate the challenge of getting so much into just six minutes.”
The Nickelodeon is also hosting the Red Carpet Awards Party, a live Oscar Awards-viewing event. Hosts Larry Hembree and Patti O’Furniture will offer their usual hilariously snarky commentary.
Binge-watchers take note: AMC Dutch Square 14 kicks off this year’s Picture Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 18 with back-to-back showings of “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fences,” “Hell or High Water,” and “La La Land.” The projector will roll on with the rest of the nominees – “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “Arrival” – on Oscar Eve, Saturday, Feb. 25.
Even if you didn’t see the films, you can still impress your friends with these bits of trivia about this year’s Best Picture nominees.
▪ Matt Damon was the original pick for the lead role in “Manchester by the Sea.”
▪ “Fences” is based on a play that won both Pulitzer and Tony awards.
▪ Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan has a bit part in the “Hell or High Water.”
▪ Before filming began on “Moonlight,” actor Alex R. Hibbet couldn’t swim.
▪ John Legend learned to play guitar for his role in “La La Land.”
▪ “Lion” lead actor Sunny Pawar doesn’t speak English.
▪ It took 14 years for “Hacksaw Ridge” to go from idea to completion and just 59 days to shoot it.
▪ “Arrival’s” original title was “The Story of Your Life.”
▪ Several of the control room props in “Hidden Figures” had been built for “Apollo 13.”
If you go
Red Carpet Awards Party
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb 26
WHERE: The Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St.
COST: $50
INFO: www.nickelodeon.org
