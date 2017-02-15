Ramen house offers Columbians hearty meal in a bowl

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds Pause

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:23 A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

2:05 USC students and homeowners share neighborhoods in 2015