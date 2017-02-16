Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 16 and beyond

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments Pause

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

0:58 Frank Martin explains how to fix what ails the Gamecocks

1:58 Frank Martin: 'Our spirit is broken right now'

2:03 Highlights and postgame comments from Ridge View's win over Daniel

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn