Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 18 and beyond

SATURDAY, FEB. 18
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Christian Life Church. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Ed Germann share his heart. Ed was a NYC bookie and today is the Field Director for International Students, Inc. Be encouraged as you worship and laugh together, and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. 2700 Bush River Rd. Gary Shull, (803) 238-7795, www.CLColumbia.com
VALENTINE VISTA TOURS: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host historical food tours. Guests will visit five top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Guides will be sharing some old “love stories” from ages past as well as cool history including some of Columbia’s “firsts”. They also talk about the Burning of Columbia and how we evolved to what we are today. Tours are 2.5 hours. Tickets are $38, $40 or $43 depending on total tickets purchased. (803) 260-7992, (803) 360-0578, www.twogalsfoodtours.com
STRONG THREADS AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Holistic Wellness Center. Special appearance by DONKMASTER#1 with his prized DONK will delight car enthusiasts of all ages. The sensational gospel singer, Regina Skeeters, will delightfully entertain. Up and coming artists, Mo$music, Chayil Eden, Melodic Hearts and The Entity Band will provide exciting music throughout the day. The Black Inventors’ Museum by Audrey Smalls will increase the knowledge base of the community on the accomplishments of African Americans over the years. Food and product vendors are encouraged to sell and promote their products at this event. $5. 222 JW Neal Circle, Hopkins. Veronica Primus, (803) 719-1871, www.strongthreads.com
EIGHTH ANNUAL “BATTLE OF THE BADGES” CHARITY GAME: 7 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert High School. Members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Lexington Department of Public Safety will play in the charity game. The game is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. All proceeds from the event will benefit Samaritan’s Well, a nonprofit organization in Lexington County that supports women and children in transition. $7 per person in advance; $10 per person the day of the event. Each ticket includes dinner at 5:30 p.m. 840 Main St., Gilbert. For more information on purchasing tickets, contact Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Resident Deputy Craig Finley, sfinley@lcsd.sc.gov, or County of Lexington Assistant Emergency Manager Wendy Jeffcoat, wjeffcoat@lex-co.com.
BLUE MOON CONCERT SERIES: Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday at UU Coffeehouse. The name has changed, but everything is still the same about the UU Coffeehouse! We now call it the Blue Moon Concert Series, but everything else is the same as before. If there is a star that has emerged from the UU Coffeehouse, it is definitely Harpeth Rising! These three ladies have stunned and amazed audiences the past two times they have come through town. The beautiful blending of cello, banjo, and violin along with their lovely voices is simply breathtaking! We still serve homemade desserts and coffee, and still invite you to bring your own adult beverage if you chose. $-- at door, $-- if reserved on the UU Hotline. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 608-5033, www.uucoffeehouse.org
MR. BURNS: 8 p.m. Saturday at Longstreet Theatre. Anne Washburn’s critically acclaimed dark comedy, with a musical score by Michael Friedman, imagines how modern society rebuilds after enduring a major global cataclysm. Starting in the present day, we’re introduced to a small band of survivors gathered around a campfire, trying to piece together an episode of the television show “The Simpsons” from memory. Seven years later, those same survivors are staging traveling, theatrical versions of “Simpsons” episodes (including commercials) as part of a new, tribal economy. Flash forward seventy-five more years, and we see that these recollections have progressed into the grand storytelling tradition of a new civilization. A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, “Mr. Burns” is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
DOLLAR SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Mann-Simons Site. The third Sunday of the month, residents of Richland and Lexington counties are invited to tour of one of Historic Columbia’s house museums for just $1! Visit the new exhibits at the Mann-Simons Site, the home to the same African-American family for nearly 130 years. Throughout the day, Historic Columbia will showcase artifacts that are not normally on display and will present a variety of hands-on children’s activities, including archeological dig boxes. The house will be open for guests to tour at their own pace, and guides will be available to answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased at the Mann-Simons Site. General admission prices apply to all other properties. 1403 Richland St. (803)-252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org
RICHLAND LIBRARY SANDHILLS GRAND OPENING: 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the new Richland Library Sandhills. In November 2013, Richland County residents passed a $59 million bond referendum that will enhance library facilities over the course of the next few years. Check out your new library location with us! Local residents are invited to take part in the grand opening celebration, which will include activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with Richland Library staff and local officials. Free and open to the public. 763 Fashion Dr. www.buildingyourlibrary.com
AN AFTERNOON OF JAZZ & POPS WITH ALTHEA JACOBS: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Aletha Jacobs, 1997 USC graduate M.M. Jazz Studies, has taught piano, applied jazz and jazz ensemble at Columbia College ( ’78 BA Music Education/Choral/Piano ) since 1998. As a professional musician for 40 years, she has performed in every kind of venue, from playing/singing in bands, accompanying various musicians and musicals, to performing with orchestras. She has also toured the Mediterranean and Central America performing for our troops. Some famous people she has shared a stage with include John Pizzarelli, The Shirelles, The Drifters and Freddy Cole. Free, but RSVP to reserve a seat. 470 Town Center Place #16, (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
WE COULD HAVE DANCED ALL NIGHT: 7 p.m. Sunday at Katie & Irwin Kahn JCC. A fun concert featuring dances from different styles, countries, centuries and full of surprises! Do not miss special Valentines night out performance with PCO and Maestra Suzanna. Tickets available at the door. General admission, $10; military, retirees and students, $5; children up to age 12, free. VIP, $20 ($35 per pair). Cash or checks, no credit cards. 306 Flora Dr.
BALANCE: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Performance Experiment. Conceived and directed by Steven Pearson, and written by Robyn Hunt, “Balance” is the third in a trilogy of works that Pearson calls “riffs” on the works of playwright Anton Chekhov. Utilizing innovative physical movement and scenic design, “Balance” takes a lighthearted and whimsical look at the fates of Chekhov’s beloved characters Olga, Masha, and Irina in the years following their appearance in the play “Three Sisters”. Excerpts from “Three Sisters” appear in the production in the form of flashbacks to the characters’ origins. Admission is free, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets, near the Colonial Life Arena. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
MONDAY, FEB. 20
BLACK HISTORY EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at Greenview Park. The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate Black History Month. The event will include exhibitors, live entertainment and more. The event is open to youth, adults and seniors age 55 and older. Free admission. Lunch, $5, will be provided. 6700 David St. (803) 545-3100, www.columbiasc.net
PRESIDENT’S DAY TOURS: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Join Historic Columbia for tours of the “Woodrow Wilson Family Home: A Museum of Reconstruction” to see how Wilson’s time in Columbia may have influenced his decisions as president. Normally closed to the public on Mondays, there is no better way to mark President’s Day than by taking a tour of the only Presidential site in South Carolina. The house will be open for guests to tour at their own pace, and guides will be available to answer any questions. Tours are free for members, $8 for adults, $5 youth (ages 6-17) and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. 1705 Hampton St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, www.historiccolumbia.org
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
ABSOLUTE SLAVES: RACE, LAW AND SOCIETY IN ANTEBELLUM SOUTH CAROLINA: Noon-1 p.m Tuesday at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn about the common-law definition of race and how it related to social and political thought on race in antebellum South Carolina. Presented by Rochelle Outlaw, J.D., Ph.D. candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
A SONG FOR CORETTA: 7 p.m. Tuesday at if ART Gallery. Directed by Bonita Peeples and starring Marilyn Matheus, Michaela Pilar Brown, Molly Ledford, Trinessa Dubas, Loretta Brown, Amanda McSwine and Tyler Powe, NiA brings to life Pearl Cleage’s story of five women standing in line to pay final respects to civil rights heroine Coretta Scott King. Various reasons have brought these women to this place and their time together reveals not only their truths but their secrets. “A Song For Coretta” is both historical and topical. Free admission. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.ifartgallery.blogspot.com
“RACHMANINOFF’S RHAPSODY”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Joyce Yang, a Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, showcases her colorful musical personality in solo recitals and collaborations with the world’s top orchestras. She joins the USC Symphony Orchestra as special guest on Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on the Theme of Paganini”, one of the most demanding, inventive, thrilling and sensuously beautiful piano works ever composed. General public, $30; seniors, USC faculty and staff, $25; students, $8. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
SECOND CHANCE CAREER FAIR: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dutch Square Mall. The purpose of this event is to not only help those who have had trouble finding employment due to background checks, disabilities or lack of experience but to also educate the public as to what steps can be made to further their education and careers. This project is geared towards those with background and disability barriers, but is an event for each and every one to participate. Free event. www.123contactform.com/form-2131708/Event-Registration-Form
BELLYDANCE CLASS – TRIBAL FUSION: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Join Ashley Moore in The Fountain Room for the sixth installation of her popular Tribal Fusion Bellydance workshop. Learn to use your body as an instrument, to communicate music, and articulate your movements like never before. In this safe space, the only medium you need for creation and self-expression – is yourself. Learn basic dance and theater warm-up techniques, breathing, posture and basic bellydance moves. Join the growing family of bellydancers in the Columbia area, who have discovered a new way to relax, get some exercise, and dance with joy and confidence. Open to all levels. Six weeks long. $60. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: MITCH BUTLER: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Cola Jazz was born from Mark Rapp’s goal to organize and bolster the Columbia jazz community through recordings, events, and education. Its website, colajazz.com, is already the resource for all things jazz as presented by the talented and accomplished jazz artists and educators active in the Midlands. Featured artist is Trombone great Mitch Butler. No cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.facebook.com/colajazz
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lexington Country Club. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in great Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. The program will feature Dr. Will Moreau Goins who will speak on indigenous cultures of South Carolina. He has been an activist in Native American issues and is an educator on SC Cherokee culture. 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington. For luncheon reservations or more information about the club, (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. The annual juried student exhibition will include original artworks of a variety of mediums by current undergraduate and graduate students of the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. in the McMaster Gallery. This year’s juror will be Catherine Walworth, Ph.D., the new Curator at the Columbia Museum of Art. The presentation of awards will include: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place undergraduate winners, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place graduate winners, and one Best of Show winner. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
“IMPROVE YOUR SMILE, TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE” LAUNCH PARTY AND SIGNING: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pitner Downtown Orthodontics. For those who are exploring orthodontic options for their family or finally fixing their teeth as an adult, Dr. Pitner covers it all. In her new book Dr. Pitner explains the science behind our smiles and the various treatment options for transforming them. She draws on her unique background in art and positive psychology to provide a unique guide to orthodontic treatment and the power of a great smile covering everything from common myths to the latest advances in technology. Open to the public. 1201 Main St., Suite 900. www.drpitner.com
AN EVENING WITH LEONARD PITTS, JR: 7 p.m. Thursday at 701 Whaley. This evening’s event is the culminating event to One Book, One Community, an initiative where we encouraged everyone to read this year’s selection, “Grant Park”, throughout February. The emotionally-charged novel takes a provocative look at black and white relations in contemporary America, blending the absurd and the poignant in a powerfully well-crafted narrative. Local residents have an opportunity to engage in a discussion with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and get their books signed. Free and open to the public. 701 Whaley St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
“ROSENWALD” FILM: 7 p.m. Thursday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Richland County Council Chair Joyce Dickerson, District 2, invites the public to attend a free showing of “Rosenwald,” a documentary that follows the remarkable relationship between Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald and historic educator Booker T. Washington and their success in building schools for African American children throughout the Southeast, some of which existed in Richland County. Richland County Government, Richland County Conservation Commission and the Jewish Federation of Columbia are sponsors of the event. 7300 College St., Irmo
OUTLAW SONG: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lab Theatre. The story follows U.S. marshal Roberta Weiss as she tracks the antics of outlaw Billie Baxter through a serene western town. Driven largely by female actors, the play explores power relationships and exploits typical hero-villain tropes. The production is underscored by another unexpected element: Mexican wrestling. Wrestler “El Soso” adds yet another layer to the chaos inflicted on the Old Western town. $5, with tickets available only at the door. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
“HOOP IT UP” BLOOD DRIVE: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The city of Columbia and Mayor Steve Benjamin are once again teaming up with the American Red Cross in hopes of saving thousands of lives. The community is invited to join a lifesaving team at the blood drive. 1101 Lincoln St.
HISTORY OF THE 8TH AIR FORCE WITH LT. GEN. BUCK SHULER, JR.: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at the SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. Shuler commanded the Strategic Air Command of the 8th Air Force from 1988 to 1991 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. A graduate of the Citadel (cl. 1959), he earned his pilot wings in 1960 and steadily rose in rank with several distinguished stations over his long career. He flew 107 combat missions over North Vietnam, Laos, and the Republic of Vietnam between 1968 and 1969. Among his many awards Shuler earned the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Retired in 1991, he led the campaign to build the Mighty 8th Air Force Museum in Savannah, Georgia. Free and open to the public. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8095, www.crr.sc.gov
A CONVERSATION WITH COKIE ROBERTS: 4 p.m. Friday at Richland Library, Main Branch. Part of this year’s Deckle Edge Literary Festival, a weekend-long initiative that offers programs and activities geared toward readers and writers. The author of more than eight books, primarily focusing on women’s roles in political history, Roberts plans to share her most recent work, the stunning picture book, “Ladies of Liberty: The Women Who Shaped Our Nation”. Roberts, who has more than 40 years of broadcast experience and is the winner of three Emmys, is taking part in a book signing as well. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
SCOTT KIRBY CELEBRATES AMERICANA IN MULTIMEDIA PERFORMANCE: doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performance starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. Pianist, composer, and visual artist Scott Kirby brings to life the music of the American heartland in this multimedia performance. Exploring the history and vision of small-town American life, Kirby deftly weaves together live piano music and spoken narrative, both accompanied throughout by a video presentation consisting of his original artwork, video footage, photography, and archival materials. The highly original performance features 150 years of music from such celebrated artists as Scott Joplin, Stephen Foster, and John Philip Sousa as well as Kirby’s own composition. $12; $10 for members. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
“LATER THE SAME EVENING”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Drayton Hall stage. Inspired by five of Edward Hopper’s classic American paintings, “Later the Same Evening” was written in 2007 by composer John Musto and librettist Mark Campbell. The story reveals the hope, longing and love of characters in five Hopper paintings as they step out of their frames and come to life. Adults, $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students with ID, $7. Online and phone sales end at 3 p.m. opening day. After that you may purchase at the door one hour before show. 1214 College St. (803) 777-5369, www.sc.edu/music/opera
ONGOING EVENTS
USC DANCE PROGRAM’S SPRING CONTEMPORARY CONCERT: Performance, Wednesday-Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre. Through Feb. 18. $12 for students, $16 for University faculty/staff, military or seniors 60+, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
“MARCUS, OR THE SECRET OF SWEET”: Select days through Feb. 18 at Trustus Theatre. Weekends: $30. Students, $20; weekdays and matinees, $25. Students, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
NO SEX PLEASE, WE’RE BRITISH: Select days through Feb. 18 at The Ritz Theatre. $23. 1511 Main St., Newberry. (803) 276-5179, www.newberryoperahouse.com
SOME GIRL(S): Select days through Feb. 19 at The Market Place at 701 Whaley. Contains adult language and sexual situations. Adults, $20; seniors/military, $17; students, $14. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-6551, www.workshoptheatre.com
MR. BURNS: Select days through Feb. 25 at at Longstreet Theatre. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. Show times are 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, February 25. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
BALANCE: Select days through Feb. 25 at the Center for Performance Experiment. Admission is free, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets, near the Colonial Life Arena. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
OUTLAW SONG: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Lab Theatre. $5, with tickets available only at the door. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
“LATER THE SAME EVENING”: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Drayton Hall stage. Adults, $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students with ID, $7. Online and phone sales end at 3 p.m. opening day. After that you may purchase at the door one hour before show. 1214 College St. (803) 777-5369, www.sc.edu/music/opera
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS: Exhibit, Weekdays and Saturdays at if ART Gallery. Through March 11. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Weekdays at McMaster Gallery. Through March 16. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS OF CHAPIN POST 193 BREAKFAST: 7:30-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Zorba’s in Chapin. This is a major fundraiser for the Chapin American Legion Riders and all funds raised will be used to assist veterans in the local community, Veteran Organizations and or used to fund community projects. Come on out have a great breakfast and spend time with frinds and veterans. $10. 1260 Chapin Rd, Chapin. www.americanlegionpost193.com
7TH ANNUAL MARDI GRAS COLUMBIA PARADE & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at City Roots Farm. First launched in 2011 as a family-friendly, homegrown shindig, Mardi Gras Columbia has grown into a full-fledged community festival that celebrates creativity and diversity in the Midlands with a 5k race, a parade through the Rosewood neighborhood, and an all-ages festival with four stages of bands from across the Southeast and tasty food and drink for sale, including beers from Abita Brewing in Louisiana and Columbia’s own River Rat Brewery. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.mardigrascolumbia.com
CAROLINA BALLET’S JUNIOR COMPANY PRESENTS “AESOP’S FABLES”: 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the CMFA ArtSpace. “Aesop’s Fables” tells the traditional stories of the “Ant and the Grasshopper”; the “Tourtoise and the Hare” and many others, all depicted in lively dance. Each of the fables has moral and a distinct educational outreach component. This production, under the artistic direction of Mimi Worrell with Amy Shuler and Nicole Czekalski, is specially designed for children from pre-K through Middle School. It is a production by the youngest dancers in Carolina Ballet’s Center for Dance Education pre-professional program. A reception to meet the performers immediately after the performance is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 771-6303
GROUNDED: 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Trustus Theatre’s Cohn Side Door Theatre. Winner of a 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, George Brant’s one-woman play tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose sky-high career is ended early due to an unexpected pregnancy. She finds herself reassigned to a team of drone pilots, hunting overseas terrorists by day from a drab Las Vegas bunker and returning to her new family each night. This new reality begins to take a heavy psychological toll as she struggles to reconcile motherhood with the pressures of waging a war half a world away. Contains intense adult themes and strong language, and is not suitable for children. $25; student tickets, $15. Tickets available only at the door. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
CAROLINA BALLET’S JUNIOR COMPANY PRESENTS “AESOP’S FABLES”: 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the CMFA ArtSpace. “Aesop’s Fables” tells the traditional stories of the “Ant and the Grasshopper”; the “Tourtoise and the Hare” and many others, all depicted in lively dance. Each of the fables has moral and a distinct educational outreach component. This production, under the artistic direction of Mimi Worrell with Amy Shuler and Nicole Czekalski, is specially designed for children from pre-K through Middle School. It is a production by the youngest dancers in Carolina Ballet’s Center for Dance Education pre-professional program. A reception to meet the performers immediately after the performance is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 771-6303
GARDENING FOR THE BIRDS: 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Lexington Library. Attract a variety of birds to your yard by providing food and shelter in your garden. Learn what plants provide seeds, fruit, and protein sources. Beautify your garden with plants and birds! Presented by David Brown, Lexington Master Gardener. 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington
MODJESKA SIMKINS AND THE FIGHT FOR EDUCATIONAL EQUALITY: Noon-1 p.m Feb. 28 at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn how Modjeska Simkins, South Carolina’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and better education opportunities for black children. Presented by Candace Cunningham, Ph.D. Candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
