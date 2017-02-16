How I Go Columbia: Richland Library’s Lee Patterson

As social work outreach program coordinator for Richland Library, Lee Patterson has worked extensively with the Affordable Care Act and connecting the Columbia community to reliable information and tools regarding topics from housing to food.
Patterson, who has a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina, has been a member of the Junior League of Columbia for seven years and is on the board for Women in Philanthropy.
She also recently launched her own business, LoveLee Day Planners.
Patterson and her family live in the Hopkins community, where her husband serves as a minister.
EAT
I feel like I eat lots of Lizard’s Thicket because my 2-year-old is obsessed with their carrot and raisin salad. I also love Drake’s Duck In. You can find me there once a week during lunch. Oh, and of course Cool Beans and their chicken salad sandwich on a croissant.
DRINK
I mean, I’m a Southern girl, and I love sweet tea. I will walk to Drake’s or Newk’s just for a cup of tea.
PLAY
Back to that 2-year-old I have, we love to spend time in our local parks. Since we live outside of the city limits, we can chose which park we want to attend between work and home. I love Congaree National Park. It’s good, free fun for both of us. My whole family is pretty partial to Riverbanks Zoo. We purchased a membership last year, and my daughter loves to pipe up and talk about how she wants to go see the animals. She is really impressed by the flamingos. And I know this might seem biased, but Richland Library offers so many fun and free things to do. I just launched my own business, and (the library’s) free classes have been essential to starting off with a bang.
LISTEN
Winter Jam is a Christian concert tour that visits Columbia every year. They’ll be here at the end of February. This year, they are bringing Andy Mineo and Britt Nicole with them. It’s my favorite concert, and I love the anticipation of seeing who will headline. Plus, it’s $10. You can’t beat that.
SEE
Anytime Carolina is playing, I love to watch my Gamecocks. Whether it’s at Williams-Brice, in front of a TV with friends or outdoors at Buffalo Wild Wings, I am a Carolina girl – much to the chagrin of my husband. I also love our local festivals and parades. You get to see new people and businesses while learning about other cultures and our history.
