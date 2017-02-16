Music in the Midlands: Harpeth Rising, BoomBox, Capital City Blues Fest

Harpeth Rising
Named after a river in Tennessee, the classically trained folk trio Harpeth Rising has a fresh Americana sound that features three-part harmonies and highlights cello, violin and banjo. See them at the Blue Moon Concert Series, formerly UU Coffeehouse.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. (803) 200-2824
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
SaVaSa Trio: Three members of the iconic German group Ensemble Modern formed an avant-garde brass trio comprising two trumpets and a French horn. This show is part USC’s Southern Exposure New Music Series, which showcases forward-thinking modern classical music.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. At the School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St., 2nd floor. Free. www.sc.edu/music/southern-exposure
Shannon Pinkney’s True Blue Trio: An evening of American Songbook music and dancing coming to the Blue Moon Ballroom.
7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Blue Moon Ballroom, 554 Meeting St., West Columbia. $15 ($10 students with ID); includes beverages, hors d’oeuvres and a 30-minute dance lesson at 7 p.m. (803) 569-0380
Capital City Blues Fest: The sixth annual Columbia blues festival returns with The Blues Is Alright tour starring Sir Charles Jones, Latimore, Bishop Bullwinkle, Lenny Williams, Roy C and Lebrado.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $43-$53. www.thetownship.org
The Ugly Chords: The experimental punk band plays this Infinite Room show with psych-rock outfit The Boo Jays, shoegaze band Loamers and singer-songwriter Matt Mossman.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
ZZ Top: Legendary rockers known for the songs “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” as well as Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons’ long beards and sunglasses.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50-$125. www.thetownship.org
BoomBox: Zion Rock Godchaux and Russ Randolph are a DJ duo offering an electronic blend of soulful rock and blues-based dance music.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $15-$18. www.musicfarm.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin Shaw at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
Comments