Things to do in Columbia this week: See a country star, party at Mardi Gras

MONDAY, FEB. 20
>>> HISTORY
BLACK HISTORY EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at Greenview Park. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to a celebration of Black History Month. The event will include exhibitors, live entertainment and more. Open to youth, adults and seniors age 55 and older. Free admission. Lunch, $5. 6700 David St. (803) 545-3100, www.columbiasc.net
PRESIDENT’S DAY TOURS: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Join Historic Columbia for tours of the Woodrow Wilson Family Home to see how his time in Columbia may have influenced his decisions as president. Normally closed to the public on Mondays, a visit here is a great way to mark President’s Day – taking a tour of the only presidential site in South Carolina. $8 for adults, $5 youth (ages 6-17) and free for Historic Columbia members and children under age 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. 1705 Hampton St. www.historiccolumbia.org
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
>>> RECREATION
KNOWING THE NIGHT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Winter’s short days are worth extending into the evening. Admire the sunset overlooking the river and stroll along the lighted trail between the Columbia Canal and the Broad River. You might hear Barred Owls or might admire the stars. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. Free. Meet at Riverfront North parking lot, 4122 River Drive. (803) 545-3100.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
>>> BOOKS
DECKLE EDGE BOOK FESTIVAL: Various times and locations, Thursday-Sunday in Columbia. This annual event promotes literacy through a variety of events, including writing workshops, author discussions and more. Among featured events are discussions with author Leonard Pitts Jr. Thursday and news anchor Cokie Roberts Friday. Find costs, locations and a detailed schedule at www.deckleedgesc.org.
AN EVENING WITH LEONARD PITTS JR.: 7 p.m. Thursday at 701 Whaley. Leonard Pitts Jr., author of the One Book, One Community selection “Grant Park,” will hold a discussion and book signing. It’s among several events that are part of the One Book, One Community program and are being promoted with the Deckle Edge Book Festival. “An Evening with Leonard Pitts Jr.” will feature a discussion and book signing with the author. Free admission. 701 Whaley St. www.onecolumbiasc.com
>>> CONCERT
LUKE BRYAN: 7 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. Luke Bryan brings his Kill the Lights Tour to Columbia with Brett Eldredge and Brett Young. The “Crash My Party” singer is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year winner. $50-$325. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
>>> CONCERT
WINTER JAM: 7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This year, the annual Christian music extravaganza will feature singer-songwriter Crowder, “American Idol” finalist Colton Dixon, hip-hop artist Andy Mineo, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, NewSong and Thousand Foot Krutch. $10. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
>>> DISCUSSION
CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER BISHOP JOHN HURST ADAMS: 4 p.m. Friday at Capstone House, University of South Carolina. The University of South Carolina Center for Civil Rights History and Research will open its new digitized University Libraries’ civil rights collections with a public talk by retired A.M.E. Bishop John Hurst Adams, titled “A Charge to Keep: The Legacy of Civil Rights Activism.” A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Adam’s work as a pastor, bishop, civil rights activist, educator, college president and lifelong advocate for racial justice has impacted campuses, congregations and communities nationwide. University Libraries, which has multiple African-American history collections, will announce several new and recently digitized civil rights collections. Free and open to the public. Register by sending an email to sccivilrights@sc.edu by Wednesday. (803) 777-2220.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
>>> FESTIVAL
MARDI GRAS COLUMBIA PARADE & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at City Roots Farm. Have some New Orleans style fun at Mardi Gras Columbia, now its seventh year. The event includes a 5k race, a parade and live music at City Roots Farm. For the second year, the festival is free. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.mardigrascolumbia.com
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
>>> CONCERT
LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre. For 50 years, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has upheld and shared the musical traditions of South Africa. Their rich sonic balance set the landscape for Paul Simon’s “Graceland,” Clint Eastwood’s “Invictus,” and Darrell Roodt’s “Cry, the Beloved Country.” Their live performances infuse movement, song, reverence, and celebration to honor the struggle for equality and their hope for a peaceful world. $28. 7300 College St., Irmo. www.harbisontheatre.org
Comments